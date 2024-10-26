Nigel and Amanda restore Victorian home near Elgin back to its former glory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nigel and Amanda restore Victorian home near Elgin back to its former glory

Nigel and Amanda Tiddy have given their period property an incredible makeover.

Nigel and Amanda Tiddy have embraced everything about their major renovation project.
Nigel and Amanda Tiddy have embraced everything about their major renovation project. Image: Nigel Tiddy/Galbraith
By Rosemary Lowne

Who: Nigel and Amanda Tiddy. Their two children grew up in the property but have since flown the nest.

What: The five-bedroom house is an old manse which was built onto an existing cottage around 1840-43.

Where: Urquhart, a village near Elgin.

Nigel and Amanda Tiddy embraced their major property renovation. Image: Nigel Tiddy
Nigel and Amanda’s family home enjoys a peaceful location in the Moray village of Urquhart, just six miles from Elgin, Image: Galbraith

Here’s what Nigel had to say about their renovation journey…

“We had previously been living in military quarters so St Margaret’s gave us the family home we were looking for with plenty of room both inside and out for a busy and active family life.

When we first viewed the property, our first impressions were that it would make a fantastic home to raise a family and that it would be a great project that we could truly make our own.

The house had great character and history as well as extensive grounds where we could create a productive kitchen garden as well as a beautiful, natural garden for entertaining and play area for your children and dog.

So we purchased the property in June 1999.

Nigel and Amanda say this incredible open plan space in their favourite part of their home. Image: Galbraith
The couple have so many happy memories of social gatherings in this amazing living space. Image: Galbraith

Major renovation not for the faint hearted…

Before we moved in, we spent many months carefully renovating it as no work had been done on the property for decades.

Apart from the fire places the only heating supply was from two Economy 7 heaters that the elderly lady who lived here before us apparently never turned on.

So we had to take the house back to the bare bones and put it back together.

At the time we had two small children so we made the house habitable and then gradually decorated and renovated it as time went on.

All the pitch pine wood had been painted and was stripped back to reveal the beautiful wood beneath.

Vibrant green walls perfectly complement the leafy surroundings. Image: Galbraith
How beautiful are the floors in this room. Image: Galbraith

Revealing the home’s inner beauty

The floors we also stripped and varnished to give a country feel to the house.

We also re-introduced original cast iron fireplaces in the sitting room and the dining/music room and we installed a small wood burning stove in the study.

In 2009 we created a kitchen/dining/sitting room in the original cottage at the back of the home effectively taking three rooms and creating one light and airy space where we can cook, eat and socialise in – it’s our favourite room.

As part of the work, the loft space was removed to create a high ceiling with skylights and we also installed a wood burning stove to make it a warm and welcoming space where we spend most of our time.

This beautiful bedroom is a serene sanctuary. Image: Galbraith
Warm tones create a cosy atmosphere in this bedroom. Image: Galbraith

Victorian elegance meets modern family life

This room also has French doors that open into the garden and give us a real connection with our outdoor space.

We also replaced all the old single glazed windows with double glazed wooden sash and case windows – mirroring the style that had been in the building before.

We also added a garage/outbuilding at the side of the house where we sited a pellet boiler, solar panels and created a room above which gives space for a gym, climbing wall and there is a small cinema set up.

In terms of interiors, we wanted to blend the home’s Victorian origin with modern features.

For example, we installed handmade antique brass light and electrical fittings throughout the downstairs and we included deep and classic Victorian colours in the sitting room, study and dining room/ music room.

Deep reds work beautifully with the wooden floors and rug in this attractive study space. Image: Galbraith
Enjoy meals with family and friends in this bright and airy dining area. Image: Galbraith

‘We took the property back to the bare bones’

In the main living area we wanted light and space and so used paler colours accented by middle eastern rugs.

The paint we have used has been mostly sourced from Earthborn paints as we wanted to use water based and liked the texture the clay paints gave to the walls.

Most of our furniture we already had and, as it was mostly either family hand-me-downs or from antique fairs it fitted well with the old house and the semi-formal country feel we wanted to give it.

The grass is greener at this wonderful home. Image: Galbraith
Alfresco entertaining is fun in this fab outdoor area. Image: Galbraith

For us the greatest challenge was in the initial few months as we worked to get the house into a fit state to move into.

With little cash to spare we did everything we could ourselves while working and looking after a very young family.

Fortunately we were fit and young and had lots of energy and enthusiasm.

What we love most about our home is the fact that we’re in the middle of a small village but the house feels very private with the beech hedge giving the house and garden a secluded feel.

We have the best of both worlds with small village life outside and quiet seclusion within.”

St Margaret’s, Main Street, Urquhart, Elgin, Moray, is on the market at a guide price of £500,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Galbraith on 01463 224 343 or check out the website galbraithgroup.com

