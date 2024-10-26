I spent the night in Aberdeenshire’s most haunted hotel (according to Guillermo Del Toro)

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

I spent the night in Aberdeenshire’s most haunted hotel (according to Guillermo Del Toro)

It recently caught the attention of Hollywood director and ghost-story lover Guillermo del Toro, but how did reporter Andy Morton get on in Ardoe House Hotel's room four?

Who's afraid of the dark? Andy Morton gets under covers during an uneasy night in Ardoe House Hotel's room four. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
By Andy Morton

I don’t believe in ghosts. They do not exist.

So why am I lying awake at 3.30am in a strange hotel room trying to convince myself of this – and not doing a very good job?

Well, it’s all down to the Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro, the man behind movies such as Pan’s Labyrinth and The Shape of Water.

A couple of months ago, he was staying in Ardoe House Hotel just outside of Aberdeen while filming a Frankenstein adaptation for Netflix in nearby Dunecht.

One of his producers reported strange goings on in her room — room four, just up the stairs from reception on the first floor.

She reported “odd electrical and physical occurrences”, an experience that disturbed her so much that in the morning she checked out.

For Mr del Toro – who loves a good ghost story – this was catnip. When his colleague moved out, he moved in, tweeting out to his 2.4 million followers on X to get ready for some supernatural action.

Guillermo del Toro in room four at Ardoe House Hotel in a photo he posted on X. Image: Supplied by X

“I always stay in the most haunted rooms,” the director wrote alongside a photo of him in room four.

“I have high hopes.”

Meanwhile, I’m reading all of this thinking, this is interesting.

Wouldn’t it be fun to spend the night in room four and see if I witness any of “odd electrical and physical occurrences”?

And I was right. It WAS fun.

Until it wasn’t.

The history of Ardoe House Hotel

Drive down the B9077 from Aberdeen to Ardoe House and you pass a number of stately homes, legacies of Aberdeen’s industrial past and the rich men who built them.

Constructed in 1878 by the son of Alexander “Soapy” Ogston, a local soap merchant, Ardoe is typical of the genre — a solid square of local granite with turrets, imposing arches and extensive grounds.

Ardoe House Hotel during the day, a solid square of local granite. Room four is behind the big bay window on the right. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Today, it is a busy four-star hotel, with a large 1960s-era extension that includes a ballroom, function rooms and a leisure complex with pool, gym and spa.

But, as I inch up the driveway in the gathering gloom of on a recent Monday evening, it’s just the original building I can see.

Oh, I think, that looks a bit spooky.

Not for the last time, I consider going home.

Room four’s ghostly goings-on

In the car park, I meet Ian Pennington and Julie Reid.

The couple — Ian gregarious, Julie precise — are ghost hunters, owners of their company Deeside Paranormal Investigators.

I’d called them up a couple of days before and they’d kindly agreed to lend me a selection of their ghost hunting gadgets for my stay.

On the phone, Ian and Julie revealed they already know about room four.

During Covid, they’d conducted an investigation of Ardoe House when the hotel was empty and learned about the room’s spooky past, mainly that it is haunted by the ghost of Mrs Ogston, the wife of Soapy himself.

Deeside Paranormal Investigators Ian Pennington and Julie Baird in Ardoe House Hotel’s room four. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Legend has it she was cheated on by her husband, and now likes to appear in the window of room four, looking out over the countryside, no doubt plotting her eternal revenge.

She failed to appear when Ian and Julia spent the night monitoring the room, though Ian says he saw several balls of light – so called “orbs” that in the world of ghost hunting are said to be the first stage of a supernatural manifestation.

A spooky encounter in Ardoe House Hotel’s room four

Something else happened, too.

Ian was in room four while Julie was downstairs checking out the basement.

So when Ian heard the set of swing doors in the corridor outside start flapping he assumed Julie had finished up and was coming back.

Abandon all hope? Room four in Ardoe House Hotel has a spooky reputation. Image: DC Thomson

“So I sat there for about 10 seconds, and I called out,” Ian recalls. “No reply. So I ran out of the room, and there was nobody in the corridor.

Was it a ghost? Who knows? Certainly not Julie and Ian, who — despite their line of work consider themselves sceptics when it comes to the supernatural.

“We don’t automatically assume that it is paranormal if we see or hear something,” Ian says.

And for someone like me, who doesn’t believe?

“You don’t need to believe,” Ian replies. “You just have to go in with an open mind.”

Who ya gonna call? Ian and Julie

We enter room four. It is everything you’d want from a haunted hotel room — big bay window, imposing four poster bed and a wardrobe so large it could contain portals to several hells.

Opening up three metal briefcases they brought with them, Ian and Julie show me how to use the ghost-hunting equipment.

There is a temperature sensor, which looks like an orange ray gun, and a night vision camera, which Julie tells me to set up by the bed and leave running all night.

Julie also hands me little plastic orbs that look like cat toys, perhaps because they are actually cat toys — “For actual cats!” says Ian, delightedly.

Ian and Julie show Andy how to use the ghost-hunting gadgets in Ardoe House Hotel’s room four. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

When switched on, they light up whenever they move, so are perfect for both distracting felines and detecting poltergeist activity.

The Rem Pod operates in a similar fashion.

Essentially a battery attached to an antenna and a speaker, the Rem Pod detects movement, making an increasingly high-pitched sound the closer something is to it.

It also lights up in a variety of colours, again depending on distance. Red equals no movement detected, amber means something is closing in and if the light is green then a ghost may well be sitting in your lap.

A mystery guest makes an appearance

Before Ian and Julie leave, they suggest that during the night I call out to any spirits that might be around.

To show me how, Ian grabs a pair of copper dowsing rods – the type used to find water – and before I can do anything to stop him starts apparently communing with a spirit.

In a matter of seconds, he’s chatting with a 16-year-old boy called Alex who — through a series of yes/no questions — tells Ian he died of tuberculosis a century ago.

The rods swivel in two directions; inwards for yes and outwards for no.

Ian communes with the spirits in room four at Ardoe House Hotel. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Perhaps the most disconcerting thing is how Ian is talking – like he’s chatting with a friend down the pub.

It’s all over fairly quickly — “Thanks, mate!” chirps Ian — and I’m left wondering what on earth just happened.

“Just one piece of advice,” Ian says to me as he and Julie pack up. “Ninety-nine percent of the time of paranormal investigating is spent twiddling your thumbs. Don’t be disappointed if nothing does happen.”

And with that, the couple leave.

I’m on my own.

The night begins, and doubts creep in

It is around this time that the excitement of playing with cat toys and hearing Ian and Julie’s stories starts to wear off and I realise that I really am about to spend the night in a haunted hotel room.

And not just any haunted hotel room, but one where only moments before — and right in front of me — a man claimed to have communed with a long-dead teenager.

Yes, I don’t believe in ghosts. But I also know that horror movies aren’t real, and a few of them have scared the absolute willies out of me.

I didn’t sleep for a week after watching The Sixth Sense even though I’m pretty sure Bruce Willis is an actor and (spoiler alert) not a dead person.

What’s that noise? Andy gets comfy in room four. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

As I clamber in to the giant four-poster, I quickly discover that the ghost hunting equipment isn’t helping me relax.

The Rem Pod’s red light gives off a ghostly glow in the near-dark room. Every time I open my eyes I imagine Mrs Ogston manifesting.

Then there is the video camera.

I must not have charged it fully, because just after midnight — the witching hour in any good ghost tale — the damn thing switches itself off with a very loud beep and a mechanical whir.

Bumps in the night. Does Andy make it through the night in one piece? Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

It is a jump scare that has me practically levitating, and almost sends me straight back to Aberdeen.

So, to summarise, I didn’t see any ghosts. The cat toys didn’t light up once and the Rem Pod stayed reassuringly silent.

But did I sleep?

No. No, I did not.

An ‘underdone potatoe’? What happened in room four

At 6am, I give up and go to the spa.

As the sky brightens, and as I relax in the soothing confines of the steam room, the discomfort of the night dissipates.

I think of Ebenezer Scrooge in A Christmas Carol — the ghost story granddaddy — who when confronted with the reanimated form of Jacob Marley puts it down to something he ate.

“You may be an undigested bit of beef,” Scrooge cries out, “a blot of mustard, a crumb of cheese, a fragment of an underdone potatoe. There’s more of gravy than of grave about you, whatever you are!”

A restless night in room four for reporter Andy Morton. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

My interrupted sleep, I tell myself, was the product of my imagination — and possibly the four white chocolate Oreo cookies I had for lunch, the modern day equivalent of an underdone tattie.

But then I remember Mr del Toro’s tweets after his night in room four. His experience now seems oddly familiar.

“Nothing has happened yet,” he wrote, “but the atmosphere in the room is oppressive and I am not gonna spend much more time there.

“It may be suggestion… but something is in that room with me…”

In the heat of the steam room, a chill runs down my spine.

Yes, I still don’t believe in ghosts.

But I’ll never stay in room four again.

