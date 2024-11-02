Ask a Local: An insider’s guide to five best things about Stonehaven

Stonehaven’s attractions are well known, both at home and abroad, and include Dunnottar Castle, the Open Air Swimming Pool and the beaches.

Then there are the popular cafes and restaurants and independent retailers, including a candle-maker, delicatessen, music shop, and quirky gift shops.

But for Stonehaven stalwart Marion Montgomery, the appeal of life in the coastal community goes deeper than facilities and attractions.

Here are her five favourite things about living in Stonehaven…

1. Living by the sea

“I love living by the sea. I’ve always lived by the sea, although not always the same one.

“There’s a freshness and a calmness, I mean, not when it’s stormy. It’s different all the time, that fresh air, I don’t think you can beat it.

“It’s good for your mind, I think. I love watching and hearing the sound of the sea.

“It’s like a breath, there’s a life to it that is bigger than you. It’s totally calming and part of your soul. I think if you’ve grown up by it, even if you don’t go to it every day, you know it’s there.

“I remember when my cousins used to visit me when I lived in Ayr and they were so excited about going to the seaside.

“They used to say, ‘Oh the sea air makes me feel sleepy’. And I used to think, it’s just air!”

2. Stonehaven’s community spirit

“I love the community spirit in Stonehaven. It shines through.

“It’s a very friendly place and there is a heap of volunteers, like the Horizon Group, Stevie who picks up the litter, the Lions, the Fireballs. There are so many amazing community groups.

“I think the town is very supportive of its local businesses and anyone trying things.

“There are so many people in Stonehaven who do loads and so many great community groups.

“They are all supportive of one another, whether it’s the Men’s Shed or the Round Table or whatever. The community spirit is really good, and the volunteering spirit.

“We see it on the beach cleans with the number of folk who turn up, it’s great.”

3. Walkability

“Another thing I love is how walkable Stonehaven is.

“It’s not big, you can walk everywhere as long as you don’t mind a couple of hills. You can walk into the country, there are walks all around, especially as a dog owner.

“You can walk to the castle. It’s so varied. You’ve got the beach, the woods, the countryside or even just round the streets.

“Not many places have amazing woods right in the centre of the town which is something we should really value.

“I grew up in Ayr and had woods like that in our town and they mostly have houses built on them now.

“We are on the edge of Ury and there are forests and beautiful countryside just on our doorstep. Plus there’s a train. We are so lucky where we can walk.”

4. An amazing destination and festivals

“It’s a beautiful seaside town that we should be proud of a destination.

“We’ve got good businesses and restaurants and facilities. We have amazing festivals like the beer festival, folk festival and the Fireballs.

“We are internationally known because of Dunnottar Castle. I think we have so much to offer, it makes you really proud to live in such a beautiful town.

“We are always proud to say Stonehaven is the home of Paws on Plastic, that’s how we’ve always advertised ourselves.

“We get members coming to visit Stonehaven because we’ve shown it off as a beautiful place to be.”

5. Stonehaven’s history and traditions

“Stonehaven is such a cultural place. You can see so much history in Stonehaven, at the harbour and the whole development of the town, especially with the old town.

“I remember doing a project for school, walking up the High Street and looking at all the plaques.

“There are so many old traditions. There’s the Fireballs, the castle and the Tollbooth. I was at Skatie Shore a few days ago and you can see the old Second World War defences.

“They were so terrified the Germans would invade from Norway that they’ve got these defences all over the east coast.

“There are some at Mineralwell Park, so the bridge wouldn’t be destroyed as they could stop tanks.

“We’re also on the Highland boundary fault and we get a lot of visitors for that.

“I just love the history and culture of the north-east.”

The last Stonehaven beach clean of the year is on Saturday, December 7, from 10am to 11am for anyone wanting to join in.