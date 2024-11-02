For sale: ‘Rare opportunity’ to own stunning West Coast island

Have you ever dreamt of owning an island? If the answer is yes, this could be your once-in-a-lifetime chance to do it.

A stunning West Coast spot is now for sale – for much less than you could imagine.

Eilean Mor, a picturesque tidal island within Loch Sunart – opposite Oronsay – is on sale for just £325,000.

Extending to an area of nearly 30 acres, it is accessible by boat, or by a low-tide causeway.

Estate agent Bell Ingram describes Eilean Mor as a “fascinating destination for adventurers and nature enthusiasts alike.”

Eilean Mor: West Coast island for sale

Eilean Mor is an uninhabited tidal island at the entrance of Loch Sunart, a sea loch in the south-west of Lochaber.

At low tide, the west Highland island is attached to the Ardnamurchan peninsula.

Eilean Mor is a sanctuary for various species and a fantastic spot for birdwatching.

Herons and seals are regular visitors to the loch shores, while rarer species such as golden and white-tailed eagles are also known to frequent the beauty spot.

The waters around the island are full of marine life.

Under family ownership for generations, the possibility to acquire the Eilean Mor is described as a “rare opportunity.”

It should be noted that the buyers will not benefit from any form of planning permission.

Commenting on the sale, Estate Agent, Andrew Fuller said: “For interested parties, Eilean Mor represents more than just an investment.

“It is a unique chance to own a piece of Scotland’s wild beauty, a serene hideaway, and a historic landmark to be cherished and preserved for generations to come.”