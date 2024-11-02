For sale: ‘Rare opportunity’ to own stunning West Coast island

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
For sale: ‘Rare opportunity’ to own stunning West Coast island

Eilean Mor is set in a 'dreamlike' location within Loch Sunart.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Eilean Mor, a picturesque tidal island within Loch Sunart
The gorgeous West Coast island has hit the market. Image: Bell Ingram

Have you ever dreamt of owning an island? If the answer is yes, this could be your once-in-a-lifetime chance to do it.

A stunning West Coast spot is now for sale – for much less than you could imagine.

Eilean Mor, a picturesque tidal island within Loch Sunart – opposite Oronsay – is on sale for just £325,000.

Extending to an area of nearly 30 acres, it is accessible by boat, or by a low-tide causeway.

Estate agent Bell Ingram describes Eilean Mor as a “fascinating destination for adventurers and nature enthusiasts alike.”

Eilean Mor can be accessed by boat or by a low-tide causeway. Image: Bell Ingram
Eilean Mor can be accessed by boat or by a low-tide causeway. Image: Bell Ingram

Eilean Mor: West Coast island for sale

Eilean Mor is an uninhabited tidal island at the entrance of Loch Sunart, a sea loch in the south-west of Lochaber.

At low tide, the west Highland island is attached to the Ardnamurchan peninsula.

The beautiful island is a fantastic spot for nature lovers and birdwatchers. Image: Bell Ingram
The waters surrounding the West Coast island are filled with marine life. Image: Bell Ingram

Eilean Mor is a sanctuary for various species and a fantastic spot for birdwatching.

Herons and seals are regular visitors to the loch shores, while rarer species such as golden and white-tailed eagles are also known to frequent the beauty spot.

The waters around the island are full of marine life.

Eilean Mor is unhabituated, however, it has several historic links with the local communities. Image: Bell Ingram
The island is for sale for £325,000. Image: Bell Ingram

Under family ownership for generations, the possibility to acquire the Eilean Mor is described as a “rare opportunity.”

It should be noted that the buyers will not benefit from any form of planning permission.

Commenting on the sale, Estate Agent, Andrew Fuller said: “For interested parties, Eilean Mor represents more than just an investment.

“It is a unique chance to own a piece of Scotland’s wild beauty, a serene hideaway, and a historic landmark to be cherished and preserved for generations to come.”

