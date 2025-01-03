Street Style: 6 cool looks for winter days from the Stonehaven boardwalk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Street Style: 6 cool looks for winter days from the Stonehaven boardwalk

For this week's street style, we take a stroll along the boardwalk at Stonehaven.

The real camera, fabulous hat and vintage trainers complete this effortlessly stylish outfit by Vicki from Germany.
By Jacqueline Wake Young

Stonehaven attracts visitors from all over the world, bringing with them a fresh look at fashion and some new ideas on where to shop.

On occasion, the boardwalk can be reminiscent of an international runway, with Italian labels, French flair, American classics and brand new trends from the Far East.

Meanwhile locals know how to put an outfit together for a stroll along shoreline of the North Sea.

And if there’s one thing almost everyone knows how to do well in what can be an exposed landscape, it’s to dress for whatever the weather can throw at them.

We went style-spotting along Stonehaven boardwalk this autumn/winter season and here are some looks we liked:

Amie Paton, 24, from Stonehaven

Fine art student Amie Paton from Stonehaven has teamed an ASOS coat with an oversized scarf.

What do you do for a living?

I waitress and I’m studying fine art at Gray’s School of Art in Aberdeen.

What are you wearing?

An ASOS jacket my grandparents gave me. A scarf I’ve had for years, it’s from Top Shop. And I threw on a pair of leggings and comfy shoes to do some sketching.

How would you describe your style?

Very varied. If it’s casual then block colours. If I’m trying then maybe grungy black.

Where do you like to shop?

Zara and sometimes New Look, I’ll see what they’ve got.

Who is your style icon?

No-one specific. My style icon is basically any stranger that I see and like what they are wearing.

Wang Youke, 22, China

Wang Youke from China gets inspiration from a fashion app and has layered up whites and creams for  Vanilla Girl chic.

What do you do for a living?

I’m studying Interaction Design at Glasgow School of Art.

What are you wearing?

Nike trainers. Plain hoody, leggings and vest.

How would you describe your style?

Chill and comfortable. I wear a hoody a lot. I don’t really like very colourful clothing. I do wear accessories. I like necklaces and earrings in plain silver.

Where do you like to shop?

Online mainly. I watch TikTok live streams where you can see the texture of the clothes.

Who is your style icon?

It’s not one person. I have an app called “Outfit of Today” where people share their outfits.

Vicki, 19, Germany

Vicki from Germany raids her family’s wardrobes and goes shopping at flea markets for a casual yet pulled-together look.

What do you do for a living?

I’ve just finished school and taking a break.

What are you wearing?

Vintage trainers, my Dad’s hat, Dad’s jacket and my sister’s pullover.

How would you describe your style?

Mostly vintage.

Where do you like to shop?

Flea markets, second-hand shops, my parents’ wardrobes!

Who is your style icon?

Kurt Cobain.

Ruth, 19, from Germany

Ruth from Germany likes to mix earthy tones and textures, as with this green jacket with knitted trim and a russet corduroy trouser.

What do you do for a living?

Volunteer in the social sector.

What are you wearing?

A coat I’ve had for ages from the charity shop. Brown cords, I really liked the colour, are also from the charity shop. And Doc Martens, bought new.

How would you describe your style?

I just wear what I like. I like autumnal colours, earthy tones.

Where do you like to shop?

I rarely buy new. I buy from charity shops or borrow from my friends. I do sometimes buy new if I find something.

Who is your style icon?

My friends.

Sean Farmerey, 25, from Aberdeen

Sean Farmerey takes some of his style inspiration from films.

What do you do for a living?

Sales assistant at Warhammer.

What are you wearing?

My T-shirt is Rocket Raccoon from Guardians of The Galaxy, it’s a comic book thing.
These are skate shoes by DC. I sometimes do longboarding.

The trousers are just black cargos and my coat is one I bought at the vintage market at the Music Hall on Saturday.

My hat is from the movie Alien. One of the characters in the crew wears one like this. I made it myself.

How would you describe your style?

Quirky, unconventional. I take some of my inspiration from films.

Where do you like to shop?

I cobble things together from vintage shops or online, such as Redbubble, especially for film stuff.

Who is your style icon?

David Harbour from Stranger Things and Jack Black, I’m a Tenacious D fan.

Clive Zwanswiniski, 45, from Norway via Dorset and Gourdon

Clive Zwanswiniske is originally from Dorset but lived in Gourdon and now Norway.

What do you do for a living?

I’m a musical conductor. My own instrument is the tuba.

What are you wearing?

A Gloverall duffel coat, made in England. Have you seen the lining? And feel the weight of it, it’s so warm. A scarf that was a gift from my pal Nicholas. Adidas trainers. Normally I’d have boots but I only brought a small case for my trip.

How would you describe your style?

Accidental! Or, perhaps traditional with a colourful twist.

Where do you like to shop?

Well, I’m in Norway, so it’s a mixture. Some second-hand. I like the Salvation Army and also a website called Care of Carl.

Who is your style icon?

Daniel Craig. Those Tom Ford suits! I have a Hugo Boss suit, but Tom Ford does a great cut. I have Tom Ford aftershave. I couldn’t afford one of his suits!

Conversation