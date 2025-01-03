Street Style: 6 cool looks for winter days from the Stonehaven boardwalk

Stonehaven attracts visitors from all over the world, bringing with them a fresh look at fashion and some new ideas on where to shop.

On occasion, the boardwalk can be reminiscent of an international runway, with Italian labels, French flair, American classics and brand new trends from the Far East.

Meanwhile locals know how to put an outfit together for a stroll along shoreline of the North Sea.

And if there’s one thing almost everyone knows how to do well in what can be an exposed landscape, it’s to dress for whatever the weather can throw at them.

We went style-spotting along Stonehaven boardwalk this autumn/winter season and here are some looks we liked:

Amie Paton, 24, from Stonehaven

What do you do for a living?

I waitress and I’m studying fine art at Gray’s School of Art in Aberdeen.

What are you wearing?

An ASOS jacket my grandparents gave me. A scarf I’ve had for years, it’s from Top Shop. And I threw on a pair of leggings and comfy shoes to do some sketching.

How would you describe your style?

Very varied. If it’s casual then block colours. If I’m trying then maybe grungy black.

Where do you like to shop?

Zara and sometimes New Look, I’ll see what they’ve got.

Who is your style icon?

No-one specific. My style icon is basically any stranger that I see and like what they are wearing.

Wang Youke, 22, China

What do you do for a living?

I’m studying Interaction Design at Glasgow School of Art.

What are you wearing?

Nike trainers. Plain hoody, leggings and vest.

How would you describe your style?

Chill and comfortable. I wear a hoody a lot. I don’t really like very colourful clothing. I do wear accessories. I like necklaces and earrings in plain silver.

Where do you like to shop?

Online mainly. I watch TikTok live streams where you can see the texture of the clothes.

Who is your style icon?

It’s not one person. I have an app called “Outfit of Today” where people share their outfits.

Vicki, 19, Germany

What do you do for a living?

I’ve just finished school and taking a break.

What are you wearing?

Vintage trainers, my Dad’s hat, Dad’s jacket and my sister’s pullover.

How would you describe your style?

Mostly vintage.

Where do you like to shop?

Flea markets, second-hand shops, my parents’ wardrobes!

Who is your style icon?

Kurt Cobain.

Ruth, 19, from Germany

What do you do for a living?

Volunteer in the social sector.

What are you wearing?

A coat I’ve had for ages from the charity shop. Brown cords, I really liked the colour, are also from the charity shop. And Doc Martens, bought new.

How would you describe your style?

I just wear what I like. I like autumnal colours, earthy tones.

Where do you like to shop?

I rarely buy new. I buy from charity shops or borrow from my friends. I do sometimes buy new if I find something.

Who is your style icon?

My friends.

Sean Farmerey, 25, from Aberdeen

What do you do for a living?

Sales assistant at Warhammer.

What are you wearing?

My T-shirt is Rocket Raccoon from Guardians of The Galaxy, it’s a comic book thing.

These are skate shoes by DC. I sometimes do longboarding.

The trousers are just black cargos and my coat is one I bought at the vintage market at the Music Hall on Saturday.

My hat is from the movie Alien. One of the characters in the crew wears one like this. I made it myself.

How would you describe your style?

Quirky, unconventional. I take some of my inspiration from films.

Where do you like to shop?

I cobble things together from vintage shops or online, such as Redbubble, especially for film stuff.

Who is your style icon?

David Harbour from Stranger Things and Jack Black, I’m a Tenacious D fan.

Clive Zwanswiniski, 45, from Norway via Dorset and Gourdon

What do you do for a living?

I’m a musical conductor. My own instrument is the tuba.

What are you wearing?

A Gloverall duffel coat, made in England. Have you seen the lining? And feel the weight of it, it’s so warm. A scarf that was a gift from my pal Nicholas. Adidas trainers. Normally I’d have boots but I only brought a small case for my trip.

How would you describe your style?

Accidental! Or, perhaps traditional with a colourful twist.

Where do you like to shop?

Well, I’m in Norway, so it’s a mixture. Some second-hand. I like the Salvation Army and also a website called Care of Carl.

Who is your style icon?

Daniel Craig. Those Tom Ford suits! I have a Hugo Boss suit, but Tom Ford does a great cut. I have Tom Ford aftershave. I couldn’t afford one of his suits!

