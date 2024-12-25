Street Style: Here’s what 6 stylish party people in Aberdeen wore for Mad Friday 2024

Many hit the streets for Mad Friday in Aberdeen dressed in style.

I headed out into the city centre and spoke to some stylish Aberdeen folk enjoying the last Friday before Christmas.

Winter is all about rich, dark colours like purple, navy and green, and during the festive season, we always see plenty of sparkles.

These partygoers dressed in style for Mad Friday in Aberdeen.

Billie Redgate, 27

What do you do for a living?

I’m a PA to the director at Winchesters Lettings.

What are you wearing?

My dress is from Club L London, and my heels are from New Look.

How would you describe your style?

I like to dress classy.

Where do you like to shop?

I like to shop online and I love Vinted. Why buy things new?

Where do you find your style inspiration?

I’m really inspired by actress Florence Pugh. I love the way she dresses.

Nicky Ramsay, 20

What do you do for a living?

I’m at university and I work part-time in SugarBird Wines in the Gardens in Aberdeen.

What are you wearing?

My jacket is thrifted, my top is from Zara and my trousers are from H&M.

How would you describe your style?

Classy.

Where do you like to shop?

Zara, and I really like thrifting.

Where do you find your style inspiration?

Pinterest is where I find fashion inspiration.

Jayce Manning, 22

What do you do for a living?

I am a firefighter in the air force.

What are you wearing?

This is my prom suit, actually. But I had it tailored last week. It’s from M&S.

My shoes are Bugatti.

How would you describe your style?

I like to dress smart, like the old money style.

Where do you like to shop?

Anywhere, to be honest. Tesco have some good options, so do Primark and Fat Face.

Where do you find your style inspiration?

Brad Pitt has good style.

Anna Main, 26

What do you do for a living?

I am a HR advisor.

What are you wearing?

My jacket is from Zara, my dress is from Hyphen Store.

My gold bag is from Zara, and my heels are from ASOS.

How would you describe your style?

I try to wear sophisticated clothes, and whatever suits my body.

Where do you like to shop?

I typically go for smaller online stores, boutiques. I have recently been trying to spend more on outfits for classic pieces which can be worn again.

Where do you find your style inspiration?

I get a lot of inspiration from Instagram. I like the style of influencer Jilly Isabella.

Daisy Mayer, 28

What do you do for a living?

I am a viewing agent.

What are you wearing?

My coat is from an antique shop in Perth. It’s faux fur.

My bodysuit is from Zara, and so are my trousers.

How would you describe your style?

Eclectic, dark, ethereal.

Where do you like to shop?

I like to get vintage clothes. I would also really recommend Sirene Boutique Aberdeen. It is an amazing shop.

Where do you find your style inspiration?

I scroll on Pinterest. New York fashion girls and Barcelona fashion inspires me.

I really like Sabrina Carpenter’s style too.

Sean Anderson, 18

What do you do for a living?

I work part-time as a bartender but I do a lot of travelling.

What are you wearing?

My shoes are Doc Martin 1416. My jeans are Carhartt from a thrift store.

I’m wearing a Stüssy vest.

How would you describe your style?

Vintage.

Where do you like to shop?

I like thrift stores, Depop, other second-hand places. I don’t support fast fashion.

Where do you find your style inspiration?

Scrolling Instagram, from random people online and my friend group.

Eilidh Noble, 20

What do you do for a living?

I’m a student at university.

What are you wearing?

My jacket is from Primark, these jeans are from Hollister and my top is from Shein.

How would you describe your style?

I would say my style is quite basic.

Where do you like to shop?

I like Shein, and Primark is quite good too.

Where do you find your style inspiration?

I get a lot of fashion inspiration from TikTok.

