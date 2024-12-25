Street Style: Here’s what 6 stylish party people in Aberdeen wore for Mad Friday 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle

Street Style: Here’s what 6 stylish party people in Aberdeen wore for Mad Friday 2024

For many, Mad Friday signals the start of the festive season. Here's what people were wearing on their night out in Aberdeen.

Anna Main was among the well-dressed people out in Aberdeen on Mad Friday. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Anna Main was among the well-dressed people out in Aberdeen on Mad Friday. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Joanna Bremner

Many hit the streets for Mad Friday in Aberdeen dressed in style.

I headed out into the city centre and spoke to some stylish Aberdeen folk enjoying the last Friday before Christmas.

Winter is all about rich, dark colours like purple, navy and green, and during the festive season, we always see plenty of sparkles.

These partygoers dressed in style for Mad Friday in Aberdeen.

Billie Redgate, 27

Billie’s dark green dress is from Club L London. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I’m a PA to the director at Winchesters Lettings.

What are you wearing?

My dress is from Club L London, and my heels are from New Look.

How would you describe your style?

I like to dress classy.

Where do you like to shop?

I like to shop online and I love Vinted. Why buy things new?

Where do you find your style inspiration?

I’m really inspired by actress Florence Pugh. I love the way she dresses.

Nicky Ramsay, 20

Nicky Ramsay wore tailored trousers from H&M. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I’m at university and I work part-time in SugarBird Wines in the Gardens in Aberdeen.

What are you wearing?

My jacket is thrifted, my top is from Zara and my trousers are from H&M.

How would you describe your style?

Classy.

Where do you like to shop?

Zara, and I really like thrifting.

Where do you find your style inspiration?

Pinterest is where I find fashion inspiration.

Jayce Manning, 22

Jayce Manning wore a navy suit on Mad Friday in Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I am a firefighter in the air force.

What are you wearing?

This is my prom suit, actually. But I had it tailored last week. It’s from M&S.

My shoes are Bugatti.

How would you describe your style?

I like to dress smart, like the old money style.

Where do you like to shop?

Anywhere, to be honest. Tesco have some good options, so do Primark and Fat Face.

Where do you find your style inspiration?

Brad Pitt has good style.

Anna Main, 26

Anna Main donned a purple dress and faux fur jacket. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I am a HR advisor.

What are you wearing?

My jacket is from Zara, my dress is from Hyphen Store.

My gold bag is from Zara, and my heels are from ASOS.

How would you describe your style?

I try to wear sophisticated clothes, and whatever suits my body.

Where do you like to shop?

I typically go for smaller online stores, boutiques. I have recently been trying to spend more on outfits for classic pieces which can be worn again.

Where do you find your style inspiration?

I get a lot of inspiration from Instagram. I like the style of influencer Jilly Isabella.

Daisy Mayer, 28

Daisy Mayer described her style as “eclectic, dark and ethereal”. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I am a viewing agent.

What are you wearing?

My coat is from an antique shop in Perth. It’s faux fur.

My bodysuit is from Zara, and so are my trousers.

How would you describe your style?

Eclectic, dark, ethereal.

Where do you like to shop?

I like to get vintage clothes. I would also really recommend Sirene Boutique Aberdeen. It is an amazing shop.

Where do you find your style inspiration?

I scroll on Pinterest. New York fashion girls and Barcelona fashion inspires me.

I really like Sabrina Carpenter’s style too.

Sean Anderson, 18

Sean Anderson likes to go thrifting for his fashion finds. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I work part-time as a bartender but I do a lot of travelling.

What are you wearing?

My shoes are Doc Martin 1416. My jeans are Carhartt from a thrift store.

I’m wearing a Stüssy vest.

How would you describe your style?

Vintage.

Where do you like to shop?

I like thrift stores, Depop, other second-hand places. I don’t support fast fashion.

Where do you find your style inspiration?

Scrolling Instagram, from random people online and my friend group.

Eilidh Noble, 20

Student Eilidh Noble donned an all black look for Mad Friday. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I’m a student at university.

What are you wearing?

My jacket is from Primark, these jeans are from Hollister and my top is from Shein.

How would you describe your style?

I would say my style is quite basic.

Where do you like to shop?

I like Shein, and Primark is quite good too.

Where do you find your style inspiration?

I get a lot of fashion inspiration from TikTok.

More from this year’s Mad Friday:

I review 5 Aberdeen pubs and bars on Mad Friday

IN PICTURES: Mad Friday – Here’s how Aberdeen partygoers celebrated the last Friday before Christmas

Conversation