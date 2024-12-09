My pup reviews a Santa’s Grotto for dogs in the Bon Accord Centre – what did he make of it?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
My pup reviews a Santa’s Grotto for dogs in the Bon Accord Centre – what did he make of it?

I took my seven-month-old black Labrador puppy to meet Santa - and his elves - in his magic grotto.

Gayle and her seven-month-old black Labrador puppy Dante meet Santa Paws at Aberdeen's Bon Accord Centre. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
By Gayle Ritchie

Grinning from ear-to-ear, I feel like a proud mum.

I’m strolling through Aberdeen’s Bon Accord Centre with my black Labrador puppy Dante, and he’s getting his fair share of oohs and aahs from fellow dog lovers.

At seven months old, he’s a pretty chunky lad – I think it’s fair to say he left the “tiny wee cuddly puppy” category a while ago.

But I’d argue he’s most definitely still got the cute-factor.

Labrador puppy Dante makes friends with an elf. Image: Kath Flannery.

It will be Dante’s very first Christmas, and I’ve been deliberating what silly gifts to buy him and how best to celebrate the big day.

I’ve already purchased a far-too-tight elf jumper that I’m not even sure he’ll be able to squeeze into. Sorry, boy!

Inspired by previous trip to meet Santa Paws

Two years ago, I took my dog Toby, also a black Labrador, along to meet Santa Paws at Dobbies Garden Centre. He loved it.

Sadly – devastatingly – Toby died earlier this year.

I told myself I wouldn’t get another dog. But then things changed, and along came Dante.

I thought to myself – if Toby loved Santa Paws, then surely Dante would, too?

Gayle and Labrador puppy Dante meet an elf in the festive forest. Image: Kath Flannery.
Gayle and Labrador puppy Dante meet an elf in the festive forest. Image: Kath Flannery.

And so when we were invited along to meet the bearded fellow and his jolly band of elves, this time at the Bon Accord Centre, I jumped at the chance.

How did Dante get on?

Being a country pup, Dante is initially a bit anxious when faced with the busy shopping centre car park, a lift (he really doesn’t fancy getting in), and masses of people with rustling bags.

Luckily it doesn’t take long for him to chill out, especially when some kind ladies offer him a handful of doggie treats.

Then it’s time to head along to Santa’s magic grotto, on the upper mall.

Reindeer at the entrance to Santa’s grotto. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

A group of cheery-faced elves greet us, waving and smiling, as we head towards the winter wonderland, and Dante’s tail wags wildly.

He’s delighted to meet them, but gets rather a fright when two giant reindeer at the entrance to the grotto start ‘dancing’ and ‘singing’.

The elves soon put him at ease, and before I know it, he’s jumping up to lick one’s face.

An exciting journey to meet Santa

En route to the grotto, there are intriguing nooks and crannies, tinsel-covered trees, toys, edible treats and areas dusted with snow, all begging to be explored.

Strolling through the beautifully decorated festive ‘forest’, Dante pauses to sniff a couple of fairy toadstools and makes a tentative grab at a dangling Christmas stocking.

Labrador puppy Dante meets a snowman. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Labrador puppy Dante in the festive forest. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

He’s very taken with a snowman, and gazes lovingly at a couple of (stuffed) deer and polar bears.

Then it’s time to meet Santa.

Labrador puppy Dante meets some (stuffed) deer in the festive forest. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

The festive hero is relaxing in an armchair in his workshop, resplendent in his red suit with his impressive white beard flowing.

“Hello there Dante!” booms the bespectacled fellow.

“What a lovely young chap! Would he like a biscuit?” Well yes, of course!

Labrador Dante meets Santa Paws. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Labrador Dante meets Santa Paws. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Bedecked with twinkling fairy lights and festooned with decorations, the workshop is an enchanting place to hang out.

There’s a furry rocking horse at Santa’s side, a Christmas tree and festive wreath, and piles of presents.

Take home memories of Christmas

Before we say goodbye, we have some special photos taken with Santa, and then Dante is presented with a gift which he’s encouraged to unwrap.

Inside is a lovely fluffy gonk toy, which he takes great delight in squeaking. He also has a bash at ripping the poor thing to shreds, which I suppose is par for the course.

Labrador puppy Dante with his toy gifted from Santa. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Labrador puppy Dante with his toy gifted from Santa. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

I’m deliberating whether to save this cool toy from his jaws, re-wrap it and gift it to him on Christmas day.

Unlike Toby, who cocked his leg on a unfortunate tree (that Santa Paws event was in a garden centre, so I guess it’s sort of understandable), Dante was impeccably well behaved during his festive trip.

He neither barked, whined, peed or pooed, and I’d go as far to say he charmed not only Santa and his elves but shoppers galore.

Visit Santa – and help those in need

If you fancy taking your pet pooch along to meet Santa Paws, I’d highly recommend booking a slot at the Bon Accord Centre’s offering, which is run by Charlie House.

The Santa Paws sessions include an exciting meet-and-greet at the magic grotto, a professional photo, a special doggy gift, and the option to buy extra photo packages and merchandise.

Dante gets to work destroying his Christmas gift! Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

All proceeds go to Charlie House, a local children’s charity that provides vital support to babies, children, and young people in the north-East Scotland with life-limiting or life-threatening conditions.

Funds raised go directly toward: family support services; pre and post-bereavement support; and accessible and inclusive family activities.

How do you book?

There are two more Santa Paws dates at the Bon Accord Centre with 10-minute slots available to book, on December 11 and 12, between 4pm and 6.30pm.

It’s hoped more sessions will be laid on, but dates are yet to be confirmed.

Tickets cost £6.99 per dog with a maximum of three dogs per booking. You can buy them here.

Gayle and Dante choose a photo. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

As well as the Santa Paws sessions, you can visit Santa’s Workshop at the Bon Accord Centre.

This is also run by Charlie House and is staffed by a team of volunteers.

Again, families have the chance to bring their children to meet Santa and his elves and receive a professional photograph and gift.

You can find out more about Charlie House’s Santa’s Grotto, for both dogs and humans, here. 

Labrador puppy Dante meeting Santa Paws. Image: Charlie House.
Labrador puppy Dante meeting Santa Paws. Image: Charlie House.

 

