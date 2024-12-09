My pup reviews a Santa’s Grotto for dogs in the Bon Accord Centre – what did he make of it?

Grinning from ear-to-ear, I feel like a proud mum.

I’m strolling through Aberdeen’s Bon Accord Centre with my black Labrador puppy Dante, and he’s getting his fair share of oohs and aahs from fellow dog lovers.

At seven months old, he’s a pretty chunky lad – I think it’s fair to say he left the “tiny wee cuddly puppy” category a while ago.

But I’d argue he’s most definitely still got the cute-factor.

It will be Dante’s very first Christmas, and I’ve been deliberating what silly gifts to buy him and how best to celebrate the big day.

I’ve already purchased a far-too-tight elf jumper that I’m not even sure he’ll be able to squeeze into. Sorry, boy!

Inspired by previous trip to meet Santa Paws

Two years ago, I took my dog Toby, also a black Labrador, along to meet Santa Paws at Dobbies Garden Centre. He loved it.

Sadly – devastatingly – Toby died earlier this year.

I told myself I wouldn’t get another dog. But then things changed, and along came Dante.

I thought to myself – if Toby loved Santa Paws, then surely Dante would, too?

And so when we were invited along to meet the bearded fellow and his jolly band of elves, this time at the Bon Accord Centre, I jumped at the chance.

How did Dante get on?

Being a country pup, Dante is initially a bit anxious when faced with the busy shopping centre car park, a lift (he really doesn’t fancy getting in), and masses of people with rustling bags.

Luckily it doesn’t take long for him to chill out, especially when some kind ladies offer him a handful of doggie treats.

Then it’s time to head along to Santa’s magic grotto, on the upper mall.

A group of cheery-faced elves greet us, waving and smiling, as we head towards the winter wonderland, and Dante’s tail wags wildly.

He’s delighted to meet them, but gets rather a fright when two giant reindeer at the entrance to the grotto start ‘dancing’ and ‘singing’.

The elves soon put him at ease, and before I know it, he’s jumping up to lick one’s face.

An exciting journey to meet Santa

En route to the grotto, there are intriguing nooks and crannies, tinsel-covered trees, toys, edible treats and areas dusted with snow, all begging to be explored.

Strolling through the beautifully decorated festive ‘forest’, Dante pauses to sniff a couple of fairy toadstools and makes a tentative grab at a dangling Christmas stocking.

He’s very taken with a snowman, and gazes lovingly at a couple of (stuffed) deer and polar bears.

Then it’s time to meet Santa.

The festive hero is relaxing in an armchair in his workshop, resplendent in his red suit with his impressive white beard flowing.

“Hello there Dante!” booms the bespectacled fellow.

“What a lovely young chap! Would he like a biscuit?” Well yes, of course!

Bedecked with twinkling fairy lights and festooned with decorations, the workshop is an enchanting place to hang out.

There’s a furry rocking horse at Santa’s side, a Christmas tree and festive wreath, and piles of presents.

Take home memories of Christmas

Before we say goodbye, we have some special photos taken with Santa, and then Dante is presented with a gift which he’s encouraged to unwrap.

Inside is a lovely fluffy gonk toy, which he takes great delight in squeaking. He also has a bash at ripping the poor thing to shreds, which I suppose is par for the course.

I’m deliberating whether to save this cool toy from his jaws, re-wrap it and gift it to him on Christmas day.

Unlike Toby, who cocked his leg on a unfortunate tree (that Santa Paws event was in a garden centre, so I guess it’s sort of understandable), Dante was impeccably well behaved during his festive trip.

He neither barked, whined, peed or pooed, and I’d go as far to say he charmed not only Santa and his elves but shoppers galore.

Visit Santa – and help those in need

If you fancy taking your pet pooch along to meet Santa Paws, I’d highly recommend booking a slot at the Bon Accord Centre’s offering, which is run by Charlie House.

The Santa Paws sessions include an exciting meet-and-greet at the magic grotto, a professional photo, a special doggy gift, and the option to buy extra photo packages and merchandise.

All proceeds go to Charlie House, a local children’s charity that provides vital support to babies, children, and young people in the north-East Scotland with life-limiting or life-threatening conditions.

Funds raised go directly toward: family support services; pre and post-bereavement support; and accessible and inclusive family activities.

How do you book?

There are two more Santa Paws dates at the Bon Accord Centre with 10-minute slots available to book, on December 11 and 12, between 4pm and 6.30pm.

It’s hoped more sessions will be laid on, but dates are yet to be confirmed.

Tickets cost £6.99 per dog with a maximum of three dogs per booking. You can buy them here.

As well as the Santa Paws sessions, you can visit Santa’s Workshop at the Bon Accord Centre.

This is also run by Charlie House and is staffed by a team of volunteers.

Again, families have the chance to bring their children to meet Santa and his elves and receive a professional photograph and gift.

You can find out more about Charlie House’s Santa’s Grotto, for both dogs and humans, here.