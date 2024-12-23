Dad and son’s Dunnottar Castle holiday pics taken 30 years apart go viral

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dad and son’s Dunnottar Castle holiday pics taken 30 years apart go viral

The American family recreated their Stonehaven vacation photos - and couldn't believe the response online.

Kevin Hudson and baby Ben, left in 1992, and Ben with his baby daughter Ellie in 2024.
By Lindsay Bruce

Dunnottar Castle is always popular with tourists, but when one dad shared his vintage holiday snaps from the iconic Stonehaven fortress next to his son’s picture taken in the same spot 32 years later, the internet went wild.

For the Texas father and son recreated the same pose in the same location, not realising just how similar both images would turn out.

“We had thousands of reactions – many of them saying the same thing… ‘you both look so alike’,” said Kevin Hudson, who first visited Scotland in the 90s when his father was stationed in Edzell with the US Navy.

Iconic castle impressed American Kevin Hudson and his baby boy Ben

Lieutenant Commander Robert Hudson was in the Navy Reserves’ submarine force, based in Scotland with his wife Nancy, when their son and his young family flew across the Pond for a holiday

Kevin and wife Melinda from Pearland, Texas, brought their first son Ben to visit his grandparents, all the while checking off their tourist bucket list attractions during their stay.

“We saw the Edinburgh Military Tattoo on a cold rainy evening and on the day we visited Dunnottar Castle it was incredibly windy.

Kevin Hudson and his firstborn son at Dunnottar Castle in August 1992.

“The waves were crashing in on the base of the slopes… it was very impressive to see.

“The castle ruins looked both peaceful and haunting, and the history of the castle – hiding the crown jewels of Scotland for a time and the demise of the castle – only added to the mystique of the place.”

Dad ‘delighted’ to see image recreated

During their holiday Melinda snapped a photo of Kevin with Ben, in his baby carrier, with the castle in the background.

Fast forward to summer 2024, and this time it was the turn of Ben, his wife and his parents-in-law to visit Scotland with his own baby girl.

“We travelled from Texas for a wedding.

Ben Hudson and his 10-month-old Ellie Hudson, with Dunnotar Castle in the background.

“I’m 32 and my daughter Ellie was 10 months old at the time,” he said.

“I had hoped Ben would maybe follow in our footsteps during his trip,” added Kevin. “Then he sent me the photo of him and Ellie in exactly the same spot.”

Heartwarming reaction to ‘identical’ photos

Delighted to see their treasured memory recreated Kevin shared both pics online.

Within hours thousands of people had commented. 

“I didn’t realise my dad shared the photo until a few weeks later, when it already had 7,000+ likes.

“I was surprised but enjoyed reading the positive comments,” said Ben.

Kevin Hudson, left, with son Ben and granddaughter Ellie at Thanksgiving 2024.

“People used to come to me when the boys were small and say something like ‘there’s no denying those are your kids’ but as they got older I guess I don’t see it so much,” Kevin added.

“I’m often told how similar we look, but being able to compare side-by-side pictures like this really helped me see it,” Ben laughed.

“I’m glad other people liked the pictures as much as we did,” added Kevin.

