Exclusive: ‘Paltry pay rise’ to blame for Aberdeen headteacher shortage as staff are ‘put off climbing ladder’

Aberdeen’s schools boss claims there’s not enough of a pay jump to entice depute headteachers to step up.

Families and communities executive director Eleanor Sheppard says the difference is “very, very slight” for all the extra work heads are taking on at city primary schools.

The education director is being backed by the head of Hazlehead Primary, who reports that her deputies are not eyeing her job.

Barbara Jones says her staff have “no aspiration” to move on.

Our exclusive look at the issue reveals:

How the council is having to advertise some posts “numerous” times

The headteacher at Northfield Academy speaks on a training scheme designed to help progress careers

And why fears about work/life balance mean it can be more than JUST money keeping deputes from stepping up

How much do Aberdeen headteachers get paid?

Pay scales for teachers are set nationally, with depute head and headteacher salaries ranging between £62,500 and £115,500.

The salary of headteachers and their deputies is based on a job sizing process, which was arrived upon with the national bargaining body of teacher unions, councils and the Scottish Government, called the Scottish Negotiating Committee for Teachers (SNCT).

Mrs Sheppard says money us not the only factor, though, and that it’s different in Aberdeen’s primary and secondary schools.

“In primaries, there is a national mechanism of determining salaries,” she explained to councillors during recent talks.

“And actually the differential between the salary of a depute in a primary and a headteacher is very, very slight.

“Some people come into depute posts and look at how busy the headteachers are running around schools and maybe just think they want to stay being a depute.

“I think that’s a factor in primaries.”

‘Work/life balance is a driving factor’

Hazlehead Primary leader Barbara Jones confirmed that, adding: “Watching the horizon of deputes… I have a secure three deputes who have remained as deputes and have no aspiration to move on.

“I can only speak of our situation…

“But certainly within the primary sector, the transition of moving from a depute to a headteacher for the financial increment is significantly influencing the decision.

“We are moving nationally into a world where people consider greatly their work/life balance and that’s becoming a driving factor.”

The story is different in secondaries, where it’s more the lack of experience and depth of knowledge that appears to be the issue.

Council having to advertise headteacher posts ‘numerous’ times

Councillors were recently told there was “quite a large” number of applicants for depute posts at Hazlehead and Harlaw… but that it’s not the case with headships.

The council is “very often” having to advertise headteacher posts “numerous” times – repeating ads four times on occasion before finding the right candidate.

Aberdeen City Council has long been struggling to recruit heads, with top brass last December revealing the “quality of candidate is not as high as expected”.

The local authority has introduced training to help senior leaders in schools develop the required skills for a future headship.

The schools director pointed to Craig McDermott, who’s turning around Northfield Academy, and Ross Allan, who left a depute role at Aberdeen Grammar School for Cults Academy, as examples of those shining lights.

She said: “I think that accountability and responsibility is significant across the very, very complex organisation of a secondary school.”

That accountability was made all too clear in November as school chiefs trashed former Harlaw Academy head teacher Ross McLaren very publicly in front of a room of his colleagues.

Mrs Sheppard continued: “We do have examples where some of our really, really capable deputes have gone to be excellent headteachers.

“It does happen but I think there are a number of different factors which can influence people’s decision making also in terms of the time that it takes actually….

“The perception that it’s a job that you do in 35 hours, sadly, I don’t think would be an accurate one.”

What’s it like everywhere else?

The talent or skills shortage in the headteacher market is a national issue, demonstrated acutely in Aberdeen.

And the Scottish Government is also funding a programme to help aspiring heads gain knowledge and skills needed to lead schools.

Ministers also set up the Headteacher Recruitment and Retention Working Group to address issues recruiting and retaining heads.

A spokesman was quick to tell us: “This is an issue not unique to Scotland.”

Experience a crucial factor in shaping new Aberdeen headteachers

Highly-regarded Mr McDermott thinks the leadership training on offer is “going a long way” to support the required learning.

But he added that the “experiential element” of being a depute before taking the step up was also important.

That was stood up by the council’s chief education officer Shona Milne who told councillors she was a depute “for a long time” before feeling able to become a head teacher herself.

She added: “In simple terms a head teacher’s job is a hard job and I think some people are reluctant to take the level of responsibility, and need time as a depute in order to build confidence.”

What do you think should be done to help secure more headteachers? Let us know in our comments section below

The Scottish Government spokesman added: “The Scottish Government value the hard work of teachers and school leaders, with the top salary for head teachers reaching to £115,539.

“It is also welcome news that over the past year teacher numbers in Aberdeen have grown thanks to extra investment from the Scottish Government. ”

