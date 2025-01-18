Pet Tales: Aberdeen mum Mel turns homemade dog treats for Patch into a thriving family business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lifestyle

Pet Tales: Aberdeen mum Mel turns homemade dog treats for Patch into a thriving family business

Melanie Martin decided to bake her own treats for their cockerdale as he has a sensitive tummy and ended up turning it into a business called Patch's Pawsh Pantry.

Patch on a sofa with kids
Patch where he likes being best, getting cuddles from Nathan, 7, Lilly, 9, and Rhys, 5.
By Jacqueline Wake Young

The owners: Melanie Martin, her partner Liam Gulloch and children Nathan, Lilly and Rhys. The 43-year-old mum-of-three from Aberdeen was inspired by their beloved dog Patch to launch Patch’s Pawsh Pantry, creating natural homemade dog treats.

Melanie takes up the story:

Tell us all about Patch and his Pawsh Pantry

“Patch was the piece that completed our family three years ago. Our kids adore him and after eating and chewing, his favourite thing is snuggling up on the sofa with his family.

“The inspiration for Patch’s Pawsh Pantry came after we struggled to find treats and chews that agreed with his sensitive tummy.

Patch the dog asleep on a blanket
Patch asleep on a blanket after a busy day of taste testing treats.

“When Patch went crazy for my homemade treat recipes, I let some local doggies try them and they loved them as well.

“My youngest was away to start nursery, so I decided to start my own small business making homemade dog treats.

“The first thing I had to do was come up with a brand. I based it on Patch and came up with the name Patch’s Pawsh Pantry and got it trademarked.

“Then I even searched for an image of a dog for my logo to resemble Patch and designed the logo myself.

“I went for orange and brown colours to match Patch who has orange-brown roan patches on him.

Patch in the kitchen with Lilly.
Patch taste testing treats in the family’s kitchen with Lilly.

What kind of dog is Patch?

“Patch is a cockerdale. His dad is a cocker spaniel and his mum is a cockerdale (Patterdale/ cocker spaniel) which gives him the spaniel look but with short hair.

“I then registered with Food Standards Scotland which is a legal requirement before you can sell homemade dog treats.

“Patch is also a big chewer so I had become knowledgeable of quality natural dog chews for sensitive tummies.

“I thought selling both my own treats and natural chews was a great idea. I chose to sell JR Pet Products and Green & Wilds chews. Patch has tested every single chew I sell as well.

Melanie Martin cuddling Patch of Patch's Pawsh Pantry
Melanie Martin and her dog Patch, who was the inspiration for Patch’s Pawsh Pantry.

“I started to get asked often if I make dog cakes. Initially I didn’t but I did make doggy cupcakes that I sold at markets sometimes, so I had a few tried and tested sponge base recipes to go with.

“The birthday cake part of my business has started to really take off locally and I absolutely love making them.

Patch with his sausages toy, nowhere near as tasty as his usual treats.

What’s the best part of running Patch’s Pawsh Pantry?

“I also have a local dog park, Zoomies in Aberdeen, who started recommending me whenever people were having a birthday party for their dog at Zoomies, which I am very grateful for.

“Patch of course had to have a cake for his 3rd birthday. He was born on May the 4th so I made him a Star Wars-themed cake.

Melanie Martin launched Patch’s Pawsh Pantry after struggling to find treats that agreed with Patch’s sensitive tummy.

“I also make themed decorated iced cookies for birthdays, and each season, which have proved popular with my customers.

“The best part of my business is definitely the positive feedback and photos my customers share of their dogs’ enjoying their Patch’s Pawsh Pantry homemade biscuits and cakes as much as Patch does.

Patch in the garden as a pup with the children.

How does Patch help with the business?

“It has taken two years of hard work to get to where I am as a recognised trusted small business and I am excited to see where the business takes me as I become busier.

“Patch really is and continues to be the brainchild and inspiration for my wee business.

stall with dog treats
Chews and treats from Patch’s Pawsh Pantry with the logo version of Patch.

“My youngest has just started Primary 1 which gives me more time to work on building my business.

“My partner works offshore so it is good to be able to build a small business I can fit around our three kids and Patch.”

Find Patch’s Pawsh Pantry at www.patchspawshpantry.co.uk and on Facebook and Instagram.

Patch enjoying his homemade birthday cake.

Conversation