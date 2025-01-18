Pet Tales: Aberdeen mum Mel turns homemade dog treats for Patch into a thriving family business

The owners: Melanie Martin, her partner Liam Gulloch and children Nathan, Lilly and Rhys. The 43-year-old mum-of-three from Aberdeen was inspired by their beloved dog Patch to launch Patch’s Pawsh Pantry, creating natural homemade dog treats.

Melanie takes up the story:

Tell us all about Patch and his Pawsh Pantry

“Patch was the piece that completed our family three years ago. Our kids adore him and after eating and chewing, his favourite thing is snuggling up on the sofa with his family.

“The inspiration for Patch’s Pawsh Pantry came after we struggled to find treats and chews that agreed with his sensitive tummy.

“When Patch went crazy for my homemade treat recipes, I let some local doggies try them and they loved them as well.

“My youngest was away to start nursery, so I decided to start my own small business making homemade dog treats.

“The first thing I had to do was come up with a brand. I based it on Patch and came up with the name Patch’s Pawsh Pantry and got it trademarked.

“Then I even searched for an image of a dog for my logo to resemble Patch and designed the logo myself.

“I went for orange and brown colours to match Patch who has orange-brown roan patches on him.

What kind of dog is Patch?

“Patch is a cockerdale. His dad is a cocker spaniel and his mum is a cockerdale (Patterdale/ cocker spaniel) which gives him the spaniel look but with short hair.

“I then registered with Food Standards Scotland which is a legal requirement before you can sell homemade dog treats.

“Patch is also a big chewer so I had become knowledgeable of quality natural dog chews for sensitive tummies.

“I thought selling both my own treats and natural chews was a great idea. I chose to sell JR Pet Products and Green & Wilds chews. Patch has tested every single chew I sell as well.

“I started to get asked often if I make dog cakes. Initially I didn’t but I did make doggy cupcakes that I sold at markets sometimes, so I had a few tried and tested sponge base recipes to go with.

“The birthday cake part of my business has started to really take off locally and I absolutely love making them.

What’s the best part of running Patch’s Pawsh Pantry?

“I also have a local dog park, Zoomies in Aberdeen, who started recommending me whenever people were having a birthday party for their dog at Zoomies, which I am very grateful for.

“Patch of course had to have a cake for his 3rd birthday. He was born on May the 4th so I made him a Star Wars-themed cake.

“I also make themed decorated iced cookies for birthdays, and each season, which have proved popular with my customers.

“The best part of my business is definitely the positive feedback and photos my customers share of their dogs’ enjoying their Patch’s Pawsh Pantry homemade biscuits and cakes as much as Patch does.

How does Patch help with the business?

“It has taken two years of hard work to get to where I am as a recognised trusted small business and I am excited to see where the business takes me as I become busier.

“Patch really is and continues to be the brainchild and inspiration for my wee business.

“My youngest has just started Primary 1 which gives me more time to work on building my business.

“My partner works offshore so it is good to be able to build a small business I can fit around our three kids and Patch.”

Find Patch’s Pawsh Pantry at www.patchspawshpantry.co.uk and on Facebook and Instagram.

