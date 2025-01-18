5 things Keith kiltmaker Linda Gorn loves about the ‘Friendly Town’ — and one thing she doesn’t

Linda Gorn has been a proud resident of Moray town Keith for more than 35 years.

As the voluntary chair of the Keith Kilt and Textile Centre, she is dedicated to preserving the traditional art of kiltmaking while welcoming visitors and students from around the globe.

Through her work and involvement in the Keith community, she’s developed a strong connection to the town she calls home.

Here, Linda shares her five favourite things about Keith, while also revealing one of her major bugbears.

No spoilers, but it has something to do with traffic…

1. Keith has a warm and welcoming community

“Keith is known as the Friendly Town, and that’s truly what we’re all about most of the time,” Linda says.

From her years at the Kilt and Textile Centre on Mid Street, she’s met people from all walks of life, both locals and visitors. The sense of connection and kindness that defines Keith is what Linda treasures most.

In the 16 years Linda has been the voluntary chair at the centre, she’s seen students and customers travel from near and far.

“It’s always wonderful to meet people who’ve come all this way to learn a skill or experience a piece of Scotland’s heritage,” she says.

2. Keith is a haven for independent shops and businesses

Keith’s thriving array of independent shops is another highlight for Linda.

“Keith is lucky to have many businesses such as a builder’s merchants, several garages, two pharmacies, two newsagents, two butchers, a community centre, a swimming pool, a library, a bowling club, two laundry services, two care homes and many other facilities,” she says.

From florists and butchers to dress shops and hardware stores, Keith is home to a wealth of family-owned establishments, and its hairdressers are known across the region.

“Clients travel to get their hair done from as far away as Inverness and Aberdeen,” Linda explains.

These shops not only provide essential services but also draw in visitors from as far away as Inverness and Aberdeen.

“It’s wonderful to see people making the trip to Keith because they know they’ll find something special here,” Linda adds.

3. The Strathisla Distillery

As the oldest working distillery in Scotland, the Strathisla Distillery holds a special place in Keith’s history and culture. On Seafield Avenue, the distillery is the home of the world-renowned Chivas Regal Whisky.

“It’s such a privilege to have the Strathisla Distillery in Keith,” Linda says. The visitor centre is a popular attraction, drawing whisky enthusiasts from around the globe.

For both locals and tourists, the distillery offers a glimpse into Scotland’s whisky heritage and a taste of something truly iconic.

4. Convenient location and accessibility

One of Keith’s greatest strengths is its location.

Positioned midway between Aberdeen and Inverness, the town is well-connected by road, rail and bus services.

“The town is divided into Keith and Fife Keith, separated by the River Isla,” Linda explains. “With regular public transport and good taxi services, it’s easy to get around.”

However, Linda points out that Keith’s accessibility has been severely impacted by the ongoing work on the embankment at Union Bridge.

The project has caused major disruptions, and she estimates businesses in Keith are losing thousands of pounds a month from the upheaval.

The trouble began in July, when heavy rain caused a landslide, sending debris into the River Isla and damaging the bridge.

Since then, temporary traffic lights have been in place, reducing the A96 to a single lane while repair work is underway.

Linda is frustrated by the lack of response from the Scottish Government and the ongoing toll the roadworks are taking on the town’s economy and daily life.

5. A town that’s perfect for family life

Keith offers a high quality of life, making it an ideal place to raise a family or retire.

Linda highlights the town’s excellent schools, nurseries and care facilities as key reasons why people are drawn to the area.

“With a grammar school, two primary schools, and several nurseries, families have access to great educational options,” she says.

Keith also boasts care homes and other amenities that make it appealing to retirees.

For recreation, residents enjoy the town’s swimming pool, bowling club and community events.

“I highly recommend that you visit Keith to discover for yourself what a lovely place we live in,” Linda adds. “It’s an ideal place to bring up a family or to retire to.”