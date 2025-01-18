5 things Keith kiltmaker Linda Gorn loves about the ‘Friendly Town’ — and one thing she doesn’t

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lifestyle

5 things Keith kiltmaker Linda Gorn loves about the ‘Friendly Town’ — and one thing she doesn’t

There's a famous whisky distillery and more shops and schools than you can shake a stick at, says long-time Keith resident Linda.

Linda Gorn at the Keith Kilt and Textile Centre. Linda loves living in the Moray town Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
By Andy Morton

Linda Gorn has been a proud resident of Moray town Keith for more than 35 years.

As the voluntary chair of the Keith Kilt and Textile Centre, she is dedicated to preserving the traditional art of kiltmaking while welcoming visitors and students from around the globe.

Through her work and involvement in the Keith community, she’s developed a strong connection to the town she calls home.

Here, Linda shares her five favourite things about Keith, while also revealing one of her major bugbears.

No spoilers, but it has something to do with traffic…

1. Keith has a warm and welcoming community

“Keith is known as the Friendly Town, and that’s truly what we’re all about most of the time,” Linda says.

From her years at the Kilt and Textile Centre on Mid Street, she’s met people from all walks of life, both locals and visitors. The sense of connection and kindness that defines Keith is what Linda treasures most.

Linda has been voluntary chair at the textile centre in Keith for 16 years. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

In the 16 years Linda has been the voluntary chair at the centre, she’s seen students and customers travel from near and far.

“It’s always wonderful to meet people who’ve come all this way to learn a skill or experience a piece of Scotland’s heritage,” she says.

2. Keith is a haven for independent shops and businesses

Keith’s thriving array of independent shops is another highlight for Linda.

“Keith is lucky to have many businesses such as a builder’s merchants, several garages, two pharmacies, two newsagents, two butchers, a community centre, a swimming pool, a library, a bowling club, two laundry services, two care homes and many other facilities,” she says.

From florists and butchers to dress shops and hardware stores, Keith is home to a wealth of family-owned establishments, and its hairdressers are known across the region.

Keith has lots of independent shops, says Linda Gorn. Image: DC Thomson

“Clients travel to get their hair done from as far away as Inverness and Aberdeen,” Linda explains.

These shops not only provide essential services but also draw in visitors from as far away as Inverness and Aberdeen.

“It’s wonderful to see people making the trip to Keith because they know they’ll find something special here,” Linda adds.

3. The Strathisla Distillery

As the oldest working distillery in Scotland, the Strathisla Distillery holds a special place in Keith’s history and culture. On Seafield Avenue, the distillery is the home of the world-renowned Chivas Regal Whisky.

“It’s such a privilege to have the Strathisla Distillery in Keith,” Linda says. The visitor centre is a popular attraction, drawing whisky enthusiasts from around the globe.

The Strathisla Distillery is a tourist hotspot. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

For both locals and tourists, the distillery offers a glimpse into Scotland’s whisky heritage and a taste of something truly iconic.

4. Convenient location and accessibility

One of Keith’s greatest strengths is its location.

Positioned midway between Aberdeen and Inverness, the town is well-connected by road, rail and bus services.

“The town is divided into Keith and Fife Keith, separated by the River Isla,” Linda explains. “With regular public transport and good taxi services, it’s easy to get around.”

However, Linda points out that Keith’s accessibility has been severely impacted by the ongoing work on the embankment at Union Bridge.

The repair work has caused major disruption in Keith. Image: DC Thomson

The project has caused major disruptions, and she estimates businesses in Keith are losing thousands of pounds a month from the upheaval.

The trouble began in July, when heavy rain caused a landslide, sending debris into the River Isla and damaging the bridge.

Since then, temporary traffic lights have been in place, reducing the A96 to a single lane while repair work is underway.

Linda is frustrated by the lack of response from the Scottish Government and the ongoing toll the roadworks are taking on the town’s economy and daily life.

5. A town that’s perfect for family life

Keith offers a high quality of life, making it an ideal place to raise a family or retire.

Linda highlights the town’s excellent schools, nurseries and care facilities as key reasons why people are drawn to the area.

“With a grammar school, two primary schools, and several nurseries, families have access to great educational options,” she says.

Keith has great connections to the rest of Moray and the north of Scotland. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Keith also boasts care homes and other amenities that make it appealing to retirees.

For recreation, residents enjoy the town’s swimming pool, bowling club and community events.

“I highly recommend that you visit Keith to discover for yourself what a lovely place we live in,” Linda adds. “It’s an ideal place to bring up a family or to retire to.”

