Five things to do in Inverness for all ages when the weather gets a bit rough

Let’s face it, the winter in Inverness isn’t everyone’s cup of tea.

Sure, we get our fair share of crisp, frosty mornings that look great on Instagram.

But we’re no stranger to the sort of heavy wind and rain that makes you want to stay under the duvet.

And sometimes, that’s the best course of action.

However, if it drags on, you might want to mix it up a bit.

To help you plan your day the next time the winter weather is looking a bit grim in the Highland capital, here are five suggestions for fun ways to occupy your time.

Don’t worry, the risk of your teeth chattering is minimal.

Infinity trampoline park

Trampoline parks have boomed in popularity in recent years and Infinity has been flying for flag for Inverness.

The Carsegate Road complex has become a big favourite for kids’ birthday parties – but it’s not just for youngsters.

Of course, the weekend morning mini-bouncer sessions for toddlers and the after-school clubs are very popular.

But there are also a variety of events aimed at the adult crowd, including Infinity After Dark on Friday and Saturday nights.

The park transforms into a dancer’s paradise, blasting out the tunes with a special lighting system designed to blow your mind.

It’s great exercise and there are plenty of tasty snacks to indulge in on-site once you’re finished – what’s not to like?

Address: Telford Retail Park, 12 Carsegate Rd, IV3 8EF

Innoflate

Innoflate is the new kid on the block, having only just opened its doors at the tail end of 2024.

But it’s already made a big impression on children in the area and is well on its way to becoming one of the city’s favourites.

The company promises more than 9,000 square feet of inflatable fun, with a variety of obstacles including spikes, spinning wheels, tunnels and hurdles designed to keep you entertained.

This one is definitely aimed at the younger market too but it is open for everyone and Innoflate’s website even says it’s popular with corporate team-building events.

Address: Inverness Shopping Park, Eastfield Way, IV2 7GD

The Ledge

If you’re looking for a physical challenge but conditions outside are a bit grim, it’s worth considering The Ledge.

It’s a facility for recreational and competitive climbers to test their skills on an Olympic-standard bouldering wall.

It’s more than just a wall though.

The Ledge is also a registered Scottish charity that is dedicated to changing lives.

Income from monthly memberships, as well as a café and shop it rents out, help support grant-funded work for its diverse users.

Address: Unit 2, 77 Telford St, IV3 5LU

Rollerbowl

A long-time staple of the leisure trade in Inverness, Rollerbowl has been a strong presence on the south side of the city since 1990.

It will face a new challenge when the glitzy Hollywood Bowl opens at the retail park in the near future.

But as the location of decades of many happy memories for locals, you’d expect it to weather the storm.

In addition to its 24 bowling lanes, you’ll find a variety of other games to play like pool and air hockey as well as a good-sized arcade.

Address: 167 Culduthel Road IV2 4BQ

Inverness Museum and Art Gallery

With respect to the rest of the entries on this list, it’s time for something a little more upmarket.

Open five days a week from Tuesday to Saturday, there’s a lot to dive into here.

On the ground floor, you’ll find exhibitions on geology, natural history and the archaeological heritage of the Highlands.

Upstairs, you’ll find Jacobite memorabilia and authentic weapons and bagpipes, alongside more contemporary artefacts related to Highland life.

The art gallery features permanent and temporary exhibitions, showcasing the work of local artists and crafters.

There’s plenty to get through – and a nice coffee shop to relax in and a gift shop to peruse once you’ve had your fill.

Address: Castle Wynd, IV2 3EB