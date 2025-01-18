Five things to do in Inverness for all ages when the weather gets a bit rough

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Five things to do in Inverness for all ages when the weather gets a bit rough

There is plenty to keep you occupied in the Highland capital over the winter months.

The Ledge is a great place to spend time indoors in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
By Stuart Findlay

Let’s face it, the winter in Inverness isn’t everyone’s cup of tea.

Sure, we get our fair share of crisp, frosty mornings that look great on Instagram.

But we’re no stranger to the sort of heavy wind and rain that makes you want to stay under the duvet.

And sometimes, that’s the best course of action.

However, if it drags on, you might want to mix it up a bit.

To help you plan your day the next time the winter weather is looking a bit grim in the Highland capital, here are five suggestions for fun ways to occupy your time.

Don’t worry, the risk of your teeth chattering is minimal.

Infinity trampoline park

Trampoline parks have boomed in popularity in recent years and Infinity has been flying for flag for Inverness.

The Carsegate Road complex has become a big favourite for kids’ birthday parties – but it’s not just for youngsters.

Of course, the weekend morning mini-bouncer sessions for toddlers and the after-school clubs are very popular.

But there are also a variety of events aimed at the adult crowd, including Infinity After Dark on Friday and Saturday nights.

The park transforms into a dancer’s paradise, blasting out the tunes with a special lighting system designed to blow your mind.

It’s great exercise and there are plenty of tasty snacks to indulge in on-site once you’re finished – what’s not to like?

Address: Telford Retail Park, 12 Carsegate Rd, IV3 8EF

Innoflate

Innoflate is the new kid on the block, having only just opened its doors at the tail end of 2024.

But it’s already made a big impression on children in the area and is well on its way to becoming one of the city’s favourites.

Innoflate Inverness new designs.
New designs for the Innoflate Inverness. Image: Innoflate Inverness.

The company promises more than 9,000 square feet of inflatable fun, with a variety of obstacles including spikes, spinning wheels, tunnels and hurdles designed to keep you entertained.

This one is definitely aimed at the younger market too but it is open for everyone and Innoflate’s website even says it’s popular with corporate team-building events.

Address: Inverness Shopping Park, Eastfield Way, IV2 7GD

The Ledge

If you’re looking for a physical challenge but conditions outside are a bit grim, it’s worth considering The Ledge.

It’s a facility for recreational and competitive climbers to test their skills on an Olympic-standard bouldering wall.

The Ledge’s founding director Duncan McCallum. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

It’s more than just a wall though.

The Ledge is also a registered Scottish charity that is dedicated to changing lives.

Income from monthly memberships, as well as a café and shop it rents out, help support grant-funded work for its diverse users.

Address: Unit 2, 77 Telford St, IV3 5LU

Rollerbowl

A long-time staple of the leisure trade in Inverness, Rollerbowl has been a strong presence on the south side of the city since 1990.

It will face a new challenge when the glitzy Hollywood Bowl opens at the retail park in the near future.

Rollerbowl has been a firm fixture in the Highland capital for more than three decades. Image: Rollerbowl

But as the location of decades of many happy memories for locals, you’d expect it to weather the storm.

In addition to its 24 bowling lanes, you’ll find a variety of other games to play like pool and air hockey as well as a good-sized arcade.

Address: 167 Culduthel Road IV2 4BQ

Inverness Museum and Art Gallery

With respect to the rest of the entries on this list, it’s time for something a little more upmarket.

Open five days a week from Tuesday to Saturday, there’s a lot to dive into here.

On the ground floor, you’ll find exhibitions on geology, natural history and the archaeological heritage of the Highlands.

Inverness Museum and Art Gallery is a popular spot. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Upstairs, you’ll find Jacobite memorabilia and authentic weapons and bagpipes, alongside more contemporary artefacts related to Highland life.

The art gallery features permanent and temporary exhibitions, showcasing the work of local artists and crafters.

There’s plenty to get through – and a nice coffee shop to relax in and a gift shop to peruse once you’ve had your fill.

Address: Castle Wynd, IV2 3EB

