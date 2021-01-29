Michelin Guide: Local restaurants recommended by the directory providing takeaway or at home experiences

Something went wrong - please try again later.

You may not be able to go out and enjoy Michelin-starred food right now, but some restaurants will bring their delights to the comforts of your home.

The 2021 Michelin Guide is now out – the most eagerly awaited publication by top restaurants every year.

In Monday’s big reveal, 10 establishments in Scotland either earned or held on to the coveted stars handed out by the most respected restaurant guide in the world.

When it comes to fine dining, recognition in the form of a Michelin star is the most sought after and it can take many years to be awarded one.

Along with innovation, restaurants must display incredible consistency to be given the coveted award.

But once you receive a star, or two, or sometimes three, that doesn’t set you up for life and each chef has to work equally as hard to maintain their status annually.

Monday’s ceremony was held virtually, and was hosted by Davina McCall. She revealed who the newcomers in the Michelin Guide 2021 were, with the accompanying new app launched shortly after the ceremony affirming those who had maintained their “star standards”.

However, as well as awarding stars to eateries, the Michelin Guide also recommends a number of top restaurants, many of which are in our area.

Of course, as we are currently in a nationwide lockdown you cannot get out to visit these fantastic venues, but many are offering delivery and takeaway services for you to enjoy their amazing cuisine at home.

However, you don’t need to worry about finding them as we have done the hard work and listed them all below…

Aberdeen City

Moonfish Cafe – Reopening February

The Moonfish Cafe has a three-course set meal, which changes regularly, available at a cost of £29.

Game terrine with quince chutney, North Sea fish pie and spiced pineapple frangipane adorn it’s delightful menu this weekend.

You can place your order by visiting their website.

Aberdeenshire

Rothesay Rooms – Ballater

Ross Cochrane, executive chef of the Rothesay Rooms and The Carriage in Ballater is providing his own dine at home experience Roca Dining concept.

To book one of his three-course experiences with amuse bouche and petit fours, too, message him directly on his personal Facebook page here. You can also email rocadining@hotmail.com to reserve a space.

A new menu is released every two weeks and is priced around £40 per person.

“My heart's in the Highlands, my heart is not here, My heart's in the Highlands, a-chasing the deer; Chasing the… Posted by The Carriage and Rothesay Rooms, Ballater on Monday, January 25, 2021

Highlands

Sutor Creek Cafe – Cromarty

The tasty menus at the Sutor Creek Cafe are all available online at their website for ordering.

The cafe is open for click and collect from Friday to Sunday, 10am-8pm. Choices include Penang curry, creamy mushroom linguini and caramel mousse.

It all starts with an onion 😁 Penang Curry on the go, along with dishes including Pork Belly, a Creamy Mushroom Linguini… Posted by Sutor Creek Cafe on Thursday, January 28, 2021

