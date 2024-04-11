Is Popeyes worth the hype? We try 6 menu items ahead of its launch in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Is Popeyes worth the hype? We try 6 menu items ahead of its launch in Aberdeen

Popeyes is opening on Union Street, in the former ShoeZone unit, on Monday.

Andy and I outside Popeyes on Union Street, which opens next week. All images: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Karla Sinclair

As of 8am on Monday (April 15), the doors of Aberdeen’s first-ever Popeyes branch will be open to the public.

Located on Union Street, in the former ShoeZone unit, the opening date was finally revealed by the Press and Journal on Monday, March 25.

The American fried chicken chain was founded more than 50 years ago in Louisiana and has since launched thousands of outlets across the US, and the globe.

Ahead of the first Scotland branch in Barrhead opening last year, customers queued for more than 18 hours. Yes, 18 hours.

The self service machines.

The moral of the story is that there’s a lot of hype around Popeyes.

But is it worth queuing for, or visiting in general? P&J health and wellbeing journalist Andy Morton and I were keen to taste their food and find out for ourselves.

We stopped by the New Orleans-inspired chicken restaurant on Union Street today (ahead of its official opening) to get the inside scoop on what Aberdonians should try from Popeyes.

Read on to see what dishes we tasted, and our ratings for each…

The new restaurant is based in the former ShoeZone unit.

Item 1: Louisiana chicken sandwich

One of the most popular item on the Popeyes menu is its Louisiana chicken sandwich.

According to the brand’s website, it consists of “100% fresh chicken that has been marinated for 12 hours” in Popeyes’ signature blend of Louisiana herbs and spices, which is then battered by hand and served in a fresh brioche bun.

The Louisiana chicken sandwich.

There’s also fresh pickles and creamy mayo in the mix, and you can choose between two options – classic or spicy. We tucked into the classic, priced at £5.99.

It’s a solid burger and, considering the price, is good value for money.

It contains fresh battered chicken, pickles and mayo.

The chicken was juicy and tender, and it was arguably the best burger I’ve eaten from a fast food chain in some time. If the herbs and spices in the batter shone through that little bit more, it would have taken the sandwich to a whole new level.

Ratings:

  • Andy: 4/5
  • Karla: 4/5

Item 2: Buffalo saucin’ wings

The buffalo saucin’ wings were next. You can choose between a portion of five, eight or 12 priced at £4.99, £7.50 and £10.99 respectively.

Will you be giving the Popeyes buffalo saucin wings a go?

Their coating had little crunch – unlike the batter in our sandwich. However, there was no denying the freshness of the chicken.

Drizzled with a thin buffalo sauce, it had a warming heat to it.

We went for a portion of five wings.

There were hints of vinegar coming through which I’m not a huge fan of, but if you like this ingredient and food with a bit of a kick, then they’re an item to add to your order.

Ratings:

  • Andy: 2.5/5
  • Karla: 3/5

Items 3 and 4: Oreo and Biscoff milkshakes

Let’s take a quick breather from the chicken.

Andy and I couldn’t wait to get stuck into our milkshakes, which were the Oreo and Biscoff flavours. They cost £4.50 each.

First up, the Biscoff flavour.
Quickly followed by the Oreo milkshake.

They looked and tasted the part. Each one was silky, sweet and packed full of flavour.

Would we order one as part of a meal? Probably not. After all, they’re very much on the heavy side. However, we’d without a doubt order one as a treat or dessert on its own.

Deep in thought…
The milkshakes would make for a great treat.

Ratings:

  • Andy: 3.5/5
  • Karla: 4/5

Item 5: Popeyes original biscuit and Cajun gravy

Next up, the Popeyes original buttermilk biscuit – aka, the American word for what is basically a scone.

Andy and I have tried a number of delicious scones over the years, but never from a fast food chain… or one paired with gravy. The concept seemed odd, to say the least.

Our biscuit and gravy.

Well, it turned out to be my favourite item on our order.

The flakey and light treat tore apart with ease and had a salty outer coating. It paired great with the gravy, which was rich and buttery to taste.

The gravy was a nice pairing.

For a biscuit alone, it’ll cost you £1. The biscuit and gravy together is priced at £2.50.

Ratings:

  • Andy: 4/5
  • Karla: 4.5/5

Item 6: Buffalo ranch sandwich

Our second sandwich was the £6.99 buffalo ranch option.

The chicken fillet was great, which came as no surprise to us given how much we enjoyed our first sandwich. The buffalo sauce added a nice level of heat into the mix.

The buffalo ranch sandwich costs £6.99.

This sandwich also came with fresh pickles, but had ranch instead of mayo.

It was a messier eat with more ingredients and flavours on the go. Personally, I preferred the mayo.

Ratings:

  • Andy: 3.5/5
  • Karla: 3/5

The final verdict: Is Popeyes in Aberdeen worth the hype or not?

I’m always skeptical ahead of trying out the offering at fast food chains for the first time. However, the ingredients in our dishes at Popeyes were fresh and tasty.

The menu items are reasonably priced too. If you’re a huge fan of chicken, then absolutely check out the new branch from Monday onwards.

Find out everything you need to know about the new Popeyes branch on Union Street (including details on the interior, pricing, opening hours and more) from live news journalist Graham Fleming by clicking here.

