Aberdeenshire street food: 7 food trucks to try when you’re next out and about

You'll need to pop these north-east food trucks on your must-visit list...

A mac burger with cheese from JP's Kitchen, based in Inverurie and Westhill. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
A mac burger with cheese from JP's Kitchen, based in Inverurie and Westhill. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
By Karla Sinclair

I’ve eaten my way through a line-up of street food trucks in the north-east over the years.

And while some failed to hit the mark, others left a lasting impression – so much so that I find myself craving their dishes more than I’d like to admit.

What businesses were they, you may be asking?

I’m one step ahead of you. Here’s a list of all the Aberdeenshire street food trucks that I would urge you to visit, along with my most recommended dish.

Big Daddy’s Street Food, Inverurie

I recommend: Loaded chips with chicken strips, cheese and chipotle mayo

Big Daddy’s Street Food, without a doubt, offers some of the best street food on offer in the north-east.

The flexible menu features sandwiches, wraps, burgers, rolls, specials, teas, coffees, desserts, and much more.

It’s definitely worth leaving room for a sweet treat at the truck. The desserts are all handmade and cost £4.50.

Address: Harlaw Drive, Inverurie AB51 4SF

A Big Daddy's Street Food breakfast wrap
A Big Daddy’s Street Food breakfast wrap. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The Big Orange, various

I recommend: Pulled BBQ brisket and bacon stack

While The Big Orange – founded by acclaimed Moray chef Mike McGarrie – doesn’t have a fixed base, you can keep up to date on the truck’s whereabouts via the business’ Facebook page.

Huntly, Mintlaw and Turriff are among the Aberdeenshire locations.

Having tried a fair few menu items from The Big Orange, I can confirm that you’re guaranteed to feel full and satisfied after stopping by.

Address: Various locations

A BBQ brisket bacon stacker from an Aberdeenshire street food vendor
A BBQ brisket bacon stacker. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

La Casa Burrito, Westhill

I recommend: Chicken burrito with pico de gallo

La Casa Burrito opened its hatch last August – to the delight of fans of Mexican food in the north-east.

Should you be passing Westhill or need to curb a burrito, quesadilla, rice bowl, taco or nachos craving, then this is the food truck to head to.

Address: Prospect Road, Westhill AB32 6FE

A takeaway food box from Aberdeenshire street food truck La Casa Burrito
Have you visited Aberdeenshire street food truck La Casa Burrito? Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

JP’s Wrap Shack, Turriff

I recommend: Mozzy wrap

Business has been off to a flying start since JP’s Wrap Shack, owned by Jonny Pratt, launched in February. Once you try the food, you’ll understand why.

Being local to Turriff, I’ve (already) stopped by on countless occasions to make my way through the menu…

Address: Banff Road lay-by – the A947 Turriff to Macduff road

Salt and pepper chips in a takeaway box
Salt and pepper chips. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

The Seafood Bothy, Stonehaven

I recommend: Crab tortilla wraps

Stonehaven seafood shack The Seafood Bothy, owned by Maria Lewis, is also among my list of top Aberdeenshire street food trailers.

It recently reopened on the Stonehaven pier for its seventh season. The menu can change depending on what fish is caught that day, but get your hands on the crab tortilla wraps if they’re available.

Address: Stonehaven, Aberdeen AB11 5BB

Lobster mac 'n' cheese from Aberdeenshire street food vendor The Seafood Bothy
Lobster mac ‘n’ cheese by The Seafood Bothy. Image: Chris Sumner

Dunecht Diner, Dunecht

I recommend: Velar ‘O’ fish

Dunecht Garage is home to thriving Aberdeenshire street food van Dunecht Diner, which is open daily from 9am to 2.30pm Monday to Saturday, and 10am to 3pm on Sundays.

A range of breakfast and main dishes are available for customers, along with hot and cold drinks, and mini classic doughnuts.

Something I love about the offering? The burgers, hot dogs and wraps are named after car brands. A nice touch.

Address: The Terrace, Dunecht, Westhill AB32 7AX

A Velar 'O' Fish burger from Dunecht Diner
A popular menu item at Dunecht Diner is the Velar ‘O’ fish. It’s definitely a favourite of mine too. Image: Dunecht Diner

JP’s Kitchen, Inverurie and Westhill

I recommend: Spicy mac and cheese

JP’s Kitchen has gone from strength-to-strength since launching last January.

Originally based in Inverurie alone, owner John Paul (JP) Johnston and his wife Jenny expanded the business last year by opening a second food truck in Westhill.

Here, you can expect a variety of Scottish home-cooked classics such as mince and tatties, stovies and burgers, as well as breakfast rolls.

Address:

  • Burghmuir Circle, Inverurie AB51 4FS
  • Enterprise Drive, Westhill
Chips with black pudding and homemade pepper mayo
Chips with black pudding and homemade pepper mayo. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

