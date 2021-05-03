Photo gallery: Inverness punters head out to support first weekend of hospitality come rain or shine

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Food and Drink Newsletter.

For brilliant recipes, the best of local produce, fresh ideas and insight, subscribe to our weekly Food and Drink Newsletter.

With the first weekend of hospitality reopening after the coronavirus lockdown falling on the May bank holiday weekend, it is no surprise it was a busy one for the industry.

And despite the changeable weather, customers and tourists flocked to the local bars, pubs and restaurants to support the range of venues now open for business.

With hospitality restrictions only allowing customers to consume alcohol outside, many dining al fresco came equipped with hot water bottles, jackets and blankets.

The May bank holiday weekend is usually one of the busiest for hospitality in the north-east and despite the restrictions and the weather, hundreds of people turned up for their pre-booked reservations to indulge in hospitality’s offerings.

With many venues across the city erecting gazebos and marquees to keep customers dry, the occasion was one which saw friends, family and colleagues reunite face-to-face for the first time in months.

Check out our photo gallery of just some of the busy places across the city centre this weekend and see if you can spy yourself, your friends or family.

© DCT Media © DCT Media © DCT Media © DCT Media © DCT Media © DCT Media © DCT Media © DCT Media © DCT Media © DCT Media © DCT Media © DCT Media

For more food and drink news…