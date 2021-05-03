Tuesday, May 4th 2021 Show Links
Photo gallery: Inverness punters head out to support first weekend of hospitality come rain or shine

With the first weekend of hospitality reopening after the coronavirus lockdown falling on the May bank holiday weekend, it is no surprise it was a busy one for the industry.
By Julia Bryce
May 3, 2021, 2:30 pm Updated: May 3, 2021, 3:16 pm
And despite the changeable weather, customers and tourists flocked to the local bars, pubs and restaurants to support the range of venues now open for business.

With hospitality restrictions only allowing customers to consume alcohol outside, many dining al fresco came equipped with hot water bottles, jackets and blankets.

The May bank holiday weekend is usually one of the busiest for hospitality in the north-east and despite the restrictions and the weather, hundreds of people turned up for their pre-booked reservations to indulge in hospitality’s offerings.

With many venues across the city erecting gazebos and marquees to keep customers dry, the occasion was one which saw friends, family and colleagues reunite face-to-face for the first time in months.

Check out our photo gallery of just some of the busy places across the city centre this weekend and see if you can spy yourself, your friends or family.

© DCT Media Jade Kennedy and Amanda Gilchrist in the Innes Bar, Innes Street.
© DCT Media (From left): Liam McDade, Daniel Rae, Kammy Cochrane, Connor Bunce and Euan Cameron in the Innes Bar, Innes Street.
© DCT Media The Innes bar on Innes Street busy with customers.
© DCT Media Lots of punters came out to support local hospitality. Pictured is the Innes Bar.
© DCT Media The Innes bar on Innes Street.
© DCT Media
© DCT Media The Castle Tavern on Castle Street.
© DCT Media Customers dining out at La Tortilla on Castle Street.
© DCT Media eople queuing for the Black Isle Bar on Church Street.
© DCT Media MacGregors Bar on Academy Street was busy at the weekend.
© DCT Media MacGregors Bar on Academy Street.
© DCT Media Cafe 1 on Castle Street.

