Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

5 best food and drink spots to try along the North Coast 500

If you're heading along the popular tourist route this weekend, here's some places to add to your list.

A seafood sharing platter from The Highland Larder in Dornoch. Image: The Highland Larder.
By Joanna Bremner

There are plenty of places serving up delicious food and drink along the North Coast 500 route.

If you’re planning to do one of the nation’s most popular tourist routes, the North Coast 500 (NC500), then you’ll no doubt be looking for some places to stop off to refuel yourself.

With everything from ice cream to seafood platters, there’s something for everyone.

The Highland Larder

Located near Dornoch beach, there is seafood aplenty at this seaside shack.

If that’s not your thing, they also serve bagels, burgers and pizza.

Some of the food and drink available at The Highland Larder. Image: Highland Larder.

Stretch your legs with a break from your drive at The Highland Larder and enjoy some delicious grub while you’re at it.

They also serve coffee and bakes if you’re just looking for a light bite.

Address: The Links Beach car park, Dornoch IV25 3LX 

Pipers Coffee House

This Tain coffee shop is the perfect spot for getting lunch on your journey.

They serve soup, sandwiches, toasties and paninis.

A latte from the quaint coffee shop in Tain. Image: Pipers Coffee House.

You can also get your cake fix, as they serve a range of sweet treats.

Breakfast rolls are also on offer here, plus coffees, iced coffees and hot chocolate.

Address: 25 Lamington St, Tain IV19 1AA  

Culture Cafe and Deli

In Inverness, the start of your trip along the North Coast 500, you ought to pay a visit to this café.

They pride themselves on being the “healthiest spot in Inverness”.

Culture Harvest Bowl at the Inverness cafe. Image: Culture Cafe & Deli/Instagram.

So why not get some nourishment ahead of your long journey?

Their new item, the Culture Harvest Bowl, is both hearty and healthy.

It’s loaded with roasted sweet potatoes, quinoa, fresh spinach, carrot, cucumber, dried cranberries and crushed pecans and more.

Address: 11 Chapel St, Inverness IV1 1NA   

Corner on the Square

This eatery is all about all things local – so much so that they have a list of their favourite suppliers or “heroes” on their menu.

The menu has heaps of variety, with everything from an Acai bowl to a Highland venison burger, and everything in between.

Chocolate cake at Corner on the Square, Beauly. Image: Corner on the Square/Facebook.

You could also enjoy a simple soup and sandwich for lunch, birria tacos, fish chowder and much more.

They also serve sharing platters – which you could enjoy with wine – that serve up a range of seafood or charcuterie.

Address: 1 High St, Beauly IV4 7BY  

Capaldi’s of Brora

For those with a sweet tooth, you’ll need to make a pit stop at this pretty-in-pink ice cream shop for food on your North Coast 500 trip.

The pretty in pink shop in Brora. Image: Capaldis of Brora Big Pink Shop

They serve a huge range of ice cream, including quirky specials like Irn Bru or apple tart flavour.

Gluten-free folks can also get their ice cream fix as they offer gluten-free cones!

Address: Fountain Square, Brora KW9 6NX  

