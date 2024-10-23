Caley Thistle interim chairman Scott Young confident ‘amicable’ administrators’ cutbacks will leave club ‘fighting chance’ of League One survival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle interim chairman Scott Young confident ‘amicable’ administrators’ cutbacks will leave club ‘fighting chance’ of League One survival

Cash-strapped ICT's interim chairman Young says while financial concerns 'override other things' for BDO - the firm in charge of the club's administration - they also want to help the Highlanders avoid relegation.

By Paul Chalk
Interim Caley Thistle chairman at Saturday's 1-0 win over Annan Athletic, Image: SNS.
Interim Inverness chairman Scott Young is hopeful administrators will leave the club with a “fighting chance” of League One survival after their 15-point penalty.

The Highlanders go into Saturday’s crunch league game at Dumbarton on Saturday on minus-three points, rooted to the foot of the table, and a dozen points adrift of their ninth-placed hosts.

The SPFL points punishment was triggered automatically after the financially-struggling Caley Thistle officially confirmed they had entered administration on Tuesday night.

ICT will continue this season with whatever playing squad and management administrators BDO leave them with – with the firm, who will hold a press conference at noon on Thursday, handed control of what happens next in terms of personnel kept on within the Caledonian Stadium.

An uphill battle to stay in Scotland’s third-tier starts away at Dumbarton, but Young, speaking on The Wyness Shuffle fans’ podcast, believes Inverness will retain a group of players who will be competitive.

He said: “Ultimately, the administrators will have control. They are looking at the financial situation, which overrides other things.

“(But) they want to give us a fighting chance on the pitch.

“Hopefully they will.

“From the football side of the club, they will take input from the likes of CEO Charlie Christie and more learned colleagues than me. We will help where we can.

“The administrators seem quite amicable. They want to do a good job. They want to see the club come out of it and we want to be competitive on the park to try and stay in this league.

“There are only three of us left on the board, and they will allow us as much input and advice as we can, for what that is worth – but they do have to look at the whole picture.

“There is no point of them getting rid of all the staff and playing staff because then there is no football club. We need staff to run it day-to-day.

“We’ve still got home games here, so we will still be selling tickets and merchandise as we continue.

“So the club will be run by the administrators, hopefully taking on advice from us and other people within the club.”

The Caledonian Stadium during Saturday’s Inverness v Annan Athletic match. Image: SNS.

‘I have no idea what the playing staff will look like come the end of the week… whether changes will be made that soon’

ICT secured their second league victory of a troubled season at the weekend when Danny Devine’s headed goal earned a 1-0 victory over Annan Athletic, a result which took them to just outside the top four before the points punishment hit.

Young praised the players for putting their uncertain futures to one side and getting the win, with every point so vital between now and May in a fight to remain the division.

He said: “The players got a great result on Saturday. Three points was a nice way to end such an awful week.

“Dumbarton won away from home on Saturday at Arbroath, so they will be looking upwards.

“We have to try and keep winning games. I have no idea what the playing staff will look like come the end of the week.

“I don’t know whether changes will be made that soon. That will be up to the administrators.

“I’m hoping we will still have a squad capable of winning, and I’m sure we will have.

“The boys have been great – they’re all one. They’re acting like one and they know what they have to do, which is go out and get the points.

“Hopefully the fans will start coming back over the next few weeks if we can continue to win games.

“I know it has been said the 15 points deduction means we will be going down to League Two, but if we win on Saturday, we will still have 25 games to play, so I think we will have a great opportunity to stay in this league.”

Caley Thistle celebrate Danny Devine’s winning goal against Annan Athletic. Image: SNS.

Assurances given over club licence

Young explained the football authorities have assured Caley Thistle they can continue to compete in the SPFL – despite their SFA licence dipping down a level as a result of administration.

He said: “We have just renewed our bronze licence – so this could not have happened at a worse time.

“From what I’ve been told, we lose that licence and go down to (entry) level.

“We were obviously concerned we’d maybe not be allowed to play, but (the SPFL/SFA) don’t wany any team not being able to fulfil their fixtures for the season.

“We’ve been given an assurance, as far as I’m aware, that there shouldn’t be an issue going forward.

“Hopefully we can continue to play as we’re doing at the minute, then reapply for a (bronze) licence down the line.”

Conversation