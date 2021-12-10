Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Restaurant review: Maggie’s Grill in Aberdeen serves up soulful dishes with a southern American twist

By Julia Bryce
December 10, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: December 10, 2021, 11:57 am
Photo of Julia Bryce
Maggie's Grill offers up authentic southern American food.

In every relationship I think it’s important to do date night. Whether that’s a romantic meal with your other half, drinks with friends or a chipper with your family.

It is one of those evenings you engross in conversation and laugh until your belly hurts.

It is also one of those evenings that need pre-planned, which my boyfriend forgot about when he double booked me for dinner at Maggie’s Grill after I’d already confirmed dinner with a friend.

There went the Maggie’s Grill reservation.

So when his birthday came around a few weeks later I knew just the place to take him.

Inside Maggie’s Grill in Aberdeen.

If you’ve never been to Maggie’s on Holburn Street let me describe it to you. Think Southern blues street art meets original American drive-thru signage sort of décor with a relaxed seating arrangement and colourful, yet charming walls covered with posters.

Because it was a special occasion I booked in advance, and thank God I did as the place was fully boked every weekend up to booking. When we arrived on the Saturday night it was heaving with folks looking to get their barbecue fix.

More of the interiors of the restaurant.

There’s no place like Maggie’s in Aberdeen. Other barbecue and southern soul food joints have been and gone, but Maggie’s remains, bringing the ultimate smoked meats to diners who frequent.

The food

The first thing that hits you when you walk through the door is the smell. That finger-licking good barbecue smell.

You won’t smell anything like it anywhere else in the north-east.

Greeted by a charming waitress, we were shown to our table and checked in via Track and Trace there. Our drinks order was fast, a Diet Irn-Bru for me while he opted for Coke.

Around us there was plenty of diners all at different stages of their experience. Some trying their hardest to finish the mountain of food in front of them and some licking their lips in anticipation.

Outside Maggie’s Grill on Holburn Street.

The special starter of fish tacos sounded appetising but we were intrigued by the southern fried halloumi, and the smoked chicken wings.

Our drinks took a few minutes to arrive and we discussed our mains in depth. Would we share? Or not? Should we just order half of the menu and try a bit of everything?

I struggled with what to pick as it all sounded so good. Poutine, chilli, barbecue pulled pork, pulled brisket and gumbo – the list went on.

We eventually placed our order and patiently awaited our starters arrival.

The first to grace the table a mere 15 minutes later was the halloumi (£6.95), closely followed by the wings (£7.95).

Smoked chicken wings starter (not tossed in any sauces – just as is).

Served with the house barbecue glaze, the chunky, cheesy halloumi sticks had been tossed in seasoned breadcrumbs and lightly deep fried.

The cheese was squidgy, but not squeaky as halloumi sometimes can be, and each of the four thick fingers were easy to pick up and dunk into the side of sauce which was packed with smoky flavours.

There was plenty of wings to go around with flats and drums both featuring. I prefer drums as there is always that little bit more meat on them, but it was the skin which was crisp and a Cajun explosion in my mouth which I enjoyed the most.

Smoked high and fast, the wings were served with a blue cheese dip which was incredibly creamy and delicious. The chicken was succulent, but the skin stole the show.

St Louis ribs with hush puppies, house pickles and onion rings.

It didn’t take too long for the main event to arrive after. And what a spectacle.

The wooden board of St Louis ribs (£23.95) was paraded around for the whole dining room to see. Watching in anticipation, other diners and I eyeballed the dish, hoping it would arrive at our table.

It arrived at mine and a grin so big the Cheshire Cat wouldn’t even be able to compete consumed my face.

Cooked low and slow, the four massive strips of pork were smothered in the house bourbon barbecue glaze. The aroma was enough to make my taste buds begin to salivate.

The portion was huge and I immediately knew I wouldn’t be able to finish it. My complementary sides of onion rings, hush puppies and house pickles also looked very inviting, more so the massive onion rings.

The ribs were delicious.

The meat was to die for. It slid off the bones and wasn’t too fatty either, meaning there was plenty of eating in it. I’d decided I was going to enjoy half of my meal and take the rest home. After all, what’s a trip to Maggie’s if you don’t order come beignets for dessert?

My boyfriend’s buffalo southern fried chicken burger was tossed in Louisiana hot sauce and topped blue cheese and buttermilk ranch dressing, plus lettuce and tomato. It too was a hefty size and his dish came served with well-seasoned crisp fries.

Buffalo southern fried chicken burger.

The chicken was delicious and perfectly cooked. The ginormous piece poked out of the brioche bun, showing off its size.

He barely managed to finish it and when our food was being cleared the waitress kindly packaged mine up. Not before I could get my order in for beignets.

Beignets (with a scoop of Biscoff ice cream on the side.

Four square shaped deep fried pieces of dough arrived 15 minutes later covered in icing sugar. A pot of sweet chocolate fudge sauce was on the side, as was a scoop of Biscoff ice cream.

The beignets were soft and fluffy and melted in my mouth. We had certainly bitten off more than we could chew, but were determined to not see any waste. Together we worked to polish them off.

Relieved, we settled our tab, got our leftovers together and made a slow and steady exit.

The verdict

There’s one thing you won’t leave Maggie’s feeling and that is hungry.

These portions aren’t for the faint hearted, however, it isn’t the size of the dishes that attract diners to this hot spot.

It’s the attention to detail in the food and bringing something truly unique and different to the city.

My advice? Go hungry and try as much as you can. You won’t regret it.

While prices are a little higher than other local venues, the quality outshines many other offerings thus making it a great date night spot.

Information

Address: Maggie’s Grill, 242 Holburn St, Aberdeen AB10 6DB

T: 01224 582167

W: www.maggiesgrill.co.uk

Scores: 

  • Food: 5/5
  • Service: 5/5
  • Surroundings: 4/5

Price: £72.85 for two people having a main and starter each, plus a dessert to share a soft drink and two beers.

