Sink your teeth into these top sandwiches from 7 Aberdeen venues

There is a fine line between a sandwich hitting or missing the mark.

They need to be full to the brim with high-quality ingredients – whether that be vegetables, sauces or meats – all sandwiched between fresh bread.

There are so many different condiments to choose from when it comes to making the sandwich you’ve been dreaming about whilst sitting at home or in the office, but at the listed cafes and shops, you’re sure to find your ideal combination.

Take a look at our line-up of the best places to get your hands on a tasty sandwich in Aberdeen.

Richmond Street Deli

When a dish boasts near enough every colour of the rainbow, you know it’s going to treat you to a number of different delicious textures and flavours.

Richmond Street Deli is known in the city for its eclectic menu of street food dishes, some of which include sandwiches.

Fancy a brioche bun packed with roast ham and mature cheddar cheese? Or perhaps a toasted panini oozing with pulled pork, mozzarella and roasted vegetables?

Whatever you choose, your hunger cravings are sure to be satisfied…

Address: 65 Richmond Street, Aberdeen, AB25 2TS

Upperkrust

Located on Upperkirkgate, Upperkrust is considered one of the city’s most popular sandwich shops.

With fillings ranging from sweet chilli chicken and chicken fillets to sliced ham, beef and turkey, smoked cheese and, of course, a line-up of salad options, you’ll struggle to whittle down your choice.

Looking for something sweet after indulging? The venue has a number of home bakes available, too.

Address: 44-46, Upperkirkgate, Aberdeen, AB10 1BA

Contour Cafe

Yes, Contour Cafe has an impressive and lengthy pizza offering, but their sandwiches also wow.

Enjoy your go-to sandwich inside the cafe or take it away to tuck into whilst gallivanting around the city or in the comforts of your own home.

You can appreciate it even more knowing that all of the sandwich and salad ingredients, as well as the cafe’s bread, arrive fresh every day.

Address: 47 The Green, Aberdeen, AB11 6NY

Foodstory

Foodstory is another prime example of a city eatery where dishes appear almost too pretty to eat. Almost.

When opting for a mouth-watering sourdough focaccia sandwich, you have the choice to add salad or seasonal soup to your plate as well – what’s not to love?

Sandwich choices include houmous, kimchi, pesto, chutney, smoked bacon, lettuce and tomato, gherkin and more.

Address: 11-15 Thistle Street, Aberdeen, AB10 1XZ

The Craftsman Company

With a variety of options to suit all dietary requirements, a visit to The Craftsman Company for a sandwich is something you need to make happen.

Just like those included in the other dishes on their menu, which features pasta salads, pizza and soups, the ingredients not only smell and look the part but taste it, too.

Address: 2 Guild Street, Aberdeen, AB11 6NE

Parx Cafe

A wide selection of sandwiches are available at Parx Cafe, and gluten-free bread can be requested.

Served from noon to 3pm, customers can tuck into the following options: chicken and avocado, ham and cheese, salmon and cream cheese, egg, tomato and spinach, tuna mayo, and cheese and chutney.

Be sure to also pick up a tempting home bake while stopping by.

Address: 19 Rubislaw Terrace, Aberdeen, AB10 1XE

The Bread Maker

When you have a cafe named The Bread Maker, it’s clear as day that you’re going to be met with an array of tasty-looking sandwiches on arrival.

And that’s exactly what you’ll get at this Rosemount-based venue.

All sandwiches are made with the team’s range of handmade breads, which are baked daily on the premises with the finest flour.

You’ll be planning your next visit ahead of stepping foot back outside the door.

Address: 50-52 Rosemount Viaduct, Aberdeen, AB25 1NT

