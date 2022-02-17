Sink your teeth into these top sandwiches from 7 Aberdeen venues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sink your teeth into these top sandwiches from 7 Aberdeen venues

By Karla Sinclair
February 17, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: February 18, 2022, 8:02 am
Top sandwiches in Aberdeen.
Top sandwiches in Aberdeen.

There is a fine line between a sandwich hitting or missing the mark.

They need to be full to the brim with high-quality ingredients – whether that be vegetables, sauces or meats – all sandwiched between fresh bread.

There are so many different condiments to choose from when it comes to making the sandwich you’ve been dreaming about whilst sitting at home or in the office, but at the listed cafes and shops, you’re sure to find your ideal combination.

Take a look at our line-up of the best places to get your hands on a tasty sandwich in Aberdeen.

Richmond Street Deli

When a dish boasts near enough every colour of the rainbow, you know it’s going to treat you to a number of different delicious textures and flavours.

Richmond Street Deli is known in the city for its eclectic menu of street food dishes, some of which include sandwiches.

Fancy a brioche bun packed with roast ham and mature cheddar cheese? Or perhaps a toasted panini oozing with pulled pork, mozzarella and roasted vegetables?

Whatever you choose, your hunger cravings are sure to be satisfied…

Address: 65 Richmond Street, Aberdeen, AB25 2TS

Upperkrust

Located on Upperkirkgate, Upperkrust is considered one of the city’s most popular sandwich shops.

With fillings ranging from sweet chilli chicken and chicken fillets to sliced ham, beef and turkey, smoked cheese and, of course, a line-up of salad options, you’ll struggle to whittle down your choice.

Looking for something sweet after indulging? The venue has a number of home bakes available, too.

Address: 44-46, Upperkirkgate, Aberdeen, AB10 1BA

Contour Cafe

Yes, Contour Cafe has an impressive and lengthy pizza offering, but their sandwiches also wow.

Enjoy your go-to sandwich inside the cafe or take it away to tuck into whilst gallivanting around the city or in the comforts of your own home.

You can appreciate it even more knowing that all of the sandwich and salad ingredients, as well as the cafe’s bread, arrive fresh every day.

Address: 47 The Green, Aberdeen, AB11 6NY

Foodstory

Foodstory is another prime example of a city eatery where dishes appear almost too pretty to eat. Almost.

When opting for a mouth-watering sourdough focaccia sandwich, you have the choice to add salad or seasonal soup to your plate as well – what’s not to love?

Sandwich choices include houmous, kimchi, pesto, chutney, smoked bacon, lettuce and tomato, gherkin and more.

Address: 11-15 Thistle Street, Aberdeen, AB10 1XZ

The Craftsman Company

With a variety of options to suit all dietary requirements, a visit to The Craftsman Company for a sandwich is something you need to make happen.

Just like those included in the other dishes on their menu, which features pasta salads, pizza and soups, the ingredients not only smell and look the part but taste it, too.

Address: 2 Guild Street, Aberdeen, AB11 6NE

Parx Cafe

A wide selection of sandwiches are available at Parx Cafe, and gluten-free bread can be requested.

Served from noon to 3pm, customers can tuck into the following options: chicken and avocado, ham and cheese, salmon and cream cheese, egg, tomato and spinach, tuna mayo, and cheese and chutney.

Be sure to also pick up a tempting home bake while stopping by.

Address: 19 Rubislaw Terrace, Aberdeen, AB10 1XE

The Bread Maker

When you have a cafe named The Bread Maker, it’s clear as day that you’re going to be met with an array of tasty-looking sandwiches on arrival.

And that’s exactly what you’ll get at this Rosemount-based venue.

All sandwiches are made with the team’s range of handmade breads, which are baked daily on the premises with the finest flour.

You’ll be planning your next visit ahead of stepping foot back outside the door.

Address: 50-52 Rosemount Viaduct, Aberdeen, AB25 1NT

