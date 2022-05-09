Me and the Mad Hatters of Moray: I competed in the World Tattie Scone Championships

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Me and the Mad Hatters of Moray: I competed in the World Tattie Scone Championships

By Lauren Robertson
May 9, 2022, 5:00 pm

It was a sunny Saturday in Nairn, I was ready to watch people make tattie scones and even willing to sample a few out of the goodness of my heart.

Little did I know, minutes later, I would be donning an apron and fiddling with the gas on a portable stove.

The World Tattie Scone Championship took place at Taste of Nairn on Saturday, with a number of heats being held throughout the day leading up to the big announcement of whose creation reigned above all others.

Calle Cameron, 7, from Nairn meets characters from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Photo: Jason Hedges

More than 20 people added their own flare to a provided mix of mashed potato, butter and flour, all hoping to take home the trophy.

As an excited crowd gathered, I reminded my insanely competitive side which was starting to come forward that I had not in fact even entered.

Chaos

My heat for the competition was chaotic in the best of ways.

It consisted of me, Marleen who had also been thrown in the deep end at last minute, and four members of the Mad Hatters of Moray – all dressed as characters from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

Willy Wonka was under the table at one point, Veruca Salt was sticking a lollipop into the top of her tattie scone tower, my rubber glove was falling into my mashed potato mix, it’s all a blur.

Me pretending Elaine Sutherland hadn’t made my tattie scones. Picture by Jason Hedges.

The lovely Elaine Sutherland from Oakwood Kitchens well and truly got me through, coaching me through each step and even making me believe for a brief moment tattie scone making might be something I could do unsupervised at home.

The results

After tasting our creations, which featured ingredients from chorizo to chocolate, the judges were ready to announce the winners from the day.

Unfortunately, no one from our heat made the top three, but Augustus Gloop was treated to a special mention for his tattie scone which had just about everything on it.

In third place was Layla Neelan with a pina colada tattie scone, Widow Twanky, also from Mad Hatters of Moray, was second with her Chinese inspired recipe and Donna Cunningham was awarded first place for her maple and bacon creation.

The judges getting ready to taste our creations. Picture by Jason Hedges.

Ready for next year’s tattie scone championships

Despite the initial shock, I am glad I was roped into taking part in the World Tattie Scone Championship.

Community events like these bring people together in a time when we need it most as we recover from two years of pandemic-induced restrictions.

Taste of Nairn as a whole celebrated all things local, highlighting makers from the area and encouraging the conversation between customer and creator you don’t get while online shopping.

I had never made a tattie scone, but with a little encouragement and a lot of help, I got there and it did not look half bad.

I’ve now got around 364 days to prepare for next year’s competition. I reckon by that time I will be both unstoppable and sick of tattie scones.

Maple syrup, bacon and a hungry son-in-law: The winning ingredients at this year’s World Tattie Scone Championship

