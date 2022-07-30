Restaurant review: Tasty feast served at hidden gem Mains of Scotstown in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Restaurant review: Tasty feast served at hidden gem Mains of Scotstown in Aberdeen

By Lesley Taylor
July 30, 2022, 6:00 am
Some of the dishes.
Some of the dishes.

I remember when I moved to the Aberdeen suburb of Bridge of Don and people used to speak about this bar called the Mains.

It took me some time to realise that they were meaning the Mains of Scotstown – and even longer to find the place!

It is tucked into an area surrounded by various housing estates so you wouldn’t necessarily pass it while out and about.

Years ago when I was expecting my first baby, my antenatal group used to meet there for coffees comparing bumps and general baby talk. Bumps slowly became replaced by car seats as all the babies made their appearances into the world, so we had to swap to a more fitting setting for our catch ups.

Of course all of those babies are now grown up and old enough to drink in the bar by themselves nowadays.

The venue

The family restaurant is quite striking from the outside with a large courtyard and a wall adorned with a thriving ivy climber.  There are plenty of picnic tables and a plethora of umbrellas on the tables if the sun gets too much, while a large marquee provides shelter if the rain appears.

They also have an outdoor dining menu and cocktail menu, but more of that later.

The menu in the outdoor area is well worth returning to try out.

Three of us visited on a Sunday evening and the restaurant was very quiet, with just a few other tables occupied. Inside the décor is very stylish and modern, with seating in various shades of blue and numerous fabric textures, while striking teal dressers are used for storage.

Exquisite industrial-type chandeliers provide plenty light while wooden panelling and flooring complete the contemporary look.

A young waiter warmly greeted us and showed us to our table as we browsed the menus.

The menu boasts about half a dozen starters and desserts. The main courses are split into a classics section, burgers and dawgs, pizzas, from the grill and a healthier option section.

The food

We chose the popular Italian antipasto dish bruschetta to share.

Piled on top of two chunks of crispy ciabatta toast were delicious diced juicy tomatoes, red onion and basil. Balsamic glaze was delicately drizzled around the white serving plate and over the tomatoes.

A delightful fresh starter that went to down a treat.

The eye-catching bruschetta starter.

Next up for mains was a giant chicken skewer, hunter’s chicken and a red Thai veggie curry.

The skewer arrived on a chunky wooden board laden with food. Plenty of chips, coleslaw and a side salad shared the board with the meat.

Threaded on to the wooden skewer were large chunks of juicy chicken marinated in peri-peri, red onion and pepper. They all had the perfect chargrilled look and flavour, while the accompanying dip was certainly not for the faint hearted with a surprising amount of spice.

The chunky chicken skewer was served alongside a dip with a kick.

I tucked in to one of my pub favourites, hunter’s chicken. How could anyone not love chicken breast wrapped in bacon, smothered in barbecue sauce and cheese?

It was real comfort food, oozing with lots of different flavours, and I devoured this and every one of the chunky chips.

The hunter’s chicken, an old favourite.

Across the table, mum was tucking into her curry. Presentation looked good with a dome of rice topped with red chillies surrounded by the curry. However, she was a little underwhelmed with the curry that lacked any real depth of flavour and packed very little heat.

A naan bread or perhaps a poppadum might have been a welcome addition and would have also added some texture to the dish.

The red Thai veggie curry was well presented.

Being the “dessert queen” of the family, I had already spied some tasty sweet treats to the back of the menu.

Death by chocolate, affogato and a banoffee sundae all sounded equally enticing, but as it was summer and sunny I plumped for the Eton Mess.

It really resembled summer in a bowl with cherries, blueberries, strawberries, raspberries and physalis all perched on top of a thick layer of fresh cream.

Underneath this was a fruit coulis, smashed meringue and the absolute winning ingredient – lemon curd. The tangy, sweet curd brought this dish to a new level and I have vowed to give this a try at home.

Lemon curd in the Eton Mess really brought this dessert to life.

We had a chat with the waiter while paying the bill and enquired about the outside area. He gave us a peek at the bar menu which is served outside and our mouths watered at the dirty fries section, with temping toppings such as katsu chicken, haggis and peppercorn sauce, or the old favourite, chips, cheese and gravy.

There is also a basket section with chicken, meat and veggie burgers, fish and chips and scampi, and a selection of pizzas with various toppings.

The Mains also showcases plenty gins to enjoy inside or al fresco and has a fine array of summer cocktails too.

The verdict

We thoroughly enjoyed our Sunday night treat. Special mention to the two young servers who were very polite and friendly throughout our visit.

The restaurant is ideal for all ages with plenty choice to suit even the fussiest of eaters at reasonable prices.

The beer garden is definitely worth a visit and we cannot wait to walk our dog there and sample those dirty fries and a cocktail – we just need the sun to shine.

Lesley Taylor is a staff restaurant reviewer. She works in the DCT Media events team and is based in Aberdeen.

Lesley has been reviewing restaurants across the region for more than a decade. 

Information

Address: Mains of Scotstown, Jesmond Square, Bridge of Don, Aberdeen AB22 8WT

T: 01224 825222
W: mainsofscotstown.com

Price: £60 for one starter, three main courses, one dessert, two soft drinks, a beer and a latte

Scores:

  • Food: 4/5
  • Service: 4/5
  • Surroundings: 4/5

