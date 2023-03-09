Are you after big food portions? Here are the 8 places in Inverness to put on your radar

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A hefty plate full of your favourite foods is sometimes all you need to lift your mood.

Whether it be a helping of Indian cuisine, a burger oozing with tempting ingredients, a pancake stack, or dirty fries with various toppings, there is something about indulging in our most favoured dishes in large amounts that brings a smile to our faces.

If you reside in or plan on passing the Highland capital in the future, then you’re in luck. Yes, there are plenty of places offering big portions in Inverness for you to visit.

Ranging from street food trailers to well-loved restaurants, here is a list of food businesses we would recommend.

Bagpipe Bistro

Bagpipe Bistro offers a selection of breakfasts, sandwiches, burgers, and side dishes. A steak sandwich, chicken fillet burger, sirloin steak meal, chips and cheese, wagyu beef burger, and bacon cheeseburger all feature on the menu.

However, after trying out the Italian cheeseburger for ourselves at the tail end of 2022, Julia and I would recommend opting for that above all.

Comprising a quarter-pound cheeseburger, Italian herbs, cheese, lettuce, red onion, and tomato sauce, it was a straight-up winner. And it isn’t the only generously-sized dish on the menu, that’s for sure.

Address: Blackbridge Furnishings Car Park, 42b Thornbush Road, Inverness IV3 8AB

Grazey Days

Jenny Whyte founded Grazey Days in June 2020 and the success of her business only seems to be growing.

It has become particularly well-known in the area for its range of mouth-watering (and large) sweet and savoury goods, ranging from sausage rolls and pies to scones and tray bakes.

We’ve heard the pies are among the best in the city, so be sure to secure some. Flavours rotate regularly and have included chilli nachos, fajita, chicken curry, and Cullen skink in the past.

Address: 36d Shore Street, Inverness IV1 1NF

Scotch & Rye

If you’re after a dish that is arguably the biggest on offer in Inverness, then Scotch & Rye is the place to visit.

The eatery runs its own food challenge known as the Big Eater Scottish Burger Challenge, which was conquered by professional eaters Randy Santel and Katina Dejarnett last August.

It asks competitors to consume a 24 oz bacon and cheeseburger – featuring five beef patties, lettuce and tomato-loaded chilli fries, a side of kaleslaw (kale coleslaw), two ears of buttered corn, and four barbecue wings. It also comes with a 30 oz (850ml) vanilla shake.

Is this something you would attempt?

Address: 21 Queensgate, Inverness IV1 1DF

Wild Pancakes

Family-owned pancake and crepe cafe Wild Pancakes is the perfect foodie pit-stop for those looking to satisfy their sweet tooth – and are after big portions in Inverness.

The pancake stacks attract people from across the region, which comes as no surprise given how tempting they look on the business’ social media channels…

Flavours include maple and bacon, maple and berry, cinnamon swirl, chocolate orange, strawberry jam, and Kinder Bueno.

Address: 88 Church Street, Inverness IV1 1EP

The Mustard Seed Restaurant

The large portions on offer at The Mustard Seed Restaurant, located on the banks of the River Ness in a converted church building, are heavily praised by past diners on Google.

Not only are the dishes complimented regularly but their taste and presentation are too, as well as the restaurant’s friendly service and ambience.

Customers can opt for a two-course lunch menu – including a starter and a main – for £15.95 or choose from the extensive list of items on the dinner menu.

Be sure to stop by with an empty stomach.

Address: 16 Fraser Street, Inverness IV1 1DW

Garnish on Greig Street

Garnish on Greig Street is a must-visit eatery for those after a bite to eat on the move and who want to ensure they’ll get great value for money in terms of portion sizes.

From breakfast rolls, gyros, sandwiches, rolls, baguettes, baked potatoes, burgers, hot dogs, salad boxes, and wraps to sweet treats, there is plenty to get stuck into.

The venue is open from 8.30am to 4pm Monday to Friday. If you’re after big portions in Inverness, then you would be foolish to not stop by.

Address: 8 Greig Street, Inverness IV3 5PT

The Redshank

For those ordering from street food trailer The Redshank, you’re guaranteed to be tucking into the freshest Inverness street food sourced from local waters.

The dishes vary from Cullen skink, Sandend smoked haddock, hot smoked mackerel salad, and Peterhead haddock in beer batter to a spicy lentil and bean burger and a chicken, ham and leek pie.

Run by Ann Marie and Jamie Ross, the business continues to go from strength to strength.

For location details and more information, visit The Redshank Facebook page.

Mangrove

One thing is for sure, if you reserve a table at Mangrove, you will not leave hungry.

The fresh, contemporary and inviting menu features everything from starters and classics to exotic specials and mixed platters.

To accompany your meal, there are plenty of alcohol-free drinks to choose from. However, you can also bring your own bottle for £2 per person (for corkage).

Address: 78 Academy Street, Inverness IV1 1LU