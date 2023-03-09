Are you after big food portions? Here are the 8 places in Inverness to put on your radar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Are you after big food portions? Here are the 8 places in Inverness to put on your radar

By Karla Sinclair
March 9, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: March 9, 2023, 5:05 pm
Some items that those competing in the Big Eater Scottish Burger Challenge at Scotch & Rye are asked to consume. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Some items that those competing in the Big Eater Scottish Burger Challenge at Scotch & Rye are asked to consume. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

A hefty plate full of your favourite foods is sometimes all you need to lift your mood.

Whether it be a helping of Indian cuisine, a burger oozing with tempting ingredients, a pancake stack, or dirty fries with various toppings, there is something about indulging in our most favoured dishes in large amounts that brings a smile to our faces.

If you reside in or plan on passing the Highland capital in the future, then you’re in luck. Yes, there are plenty of places offering big portions in Inverness for you to visit.

Ranging from street food trailers to well-loved restaurants, here is a list of food businesses we would recommend.

Bagpipe Bistro

Bagpipe Bistro offers a selection of breakfasts, sandwiches, burgers, and side dishes. A steak sandwich, chicken fillet burger, sirloin steak meal, chips and cheese, wagyu beef burger, and bacon cheeseburger all feature on the menu.

However, after trying out the Italian cheeseburger for ourselves at the tail end of 2022, Julia and I would recommend opting for that above all.

Comprising a quarter-pound cheeseburger, Italian herbs, cheese, lettuce, red onion, and tomato sauce, it was a straight-up winner. And it isn’t the only generously-sized dish on the menu, that’s for sure.

Address: Blackbridge Furnishings Car Park, 42b Thornbush Road, Inverness IV3 8AB

Bagpipe Bistro’s Italian cheeseburger. Image: Karla Sinclair/DC Thomson

Grazey Days

Jenny Whyte founded Grazey Days in June 2020 and the success of her business only seems to be growing.

It has become particularly well-known in the area for its range of mouth-watering (and large) sweet and savoury goods, ranging from sausage rolls and pies to scones and tray bakes.

We’ve heard the pies are among the best in the city, so be sure to secure some. Flavours rotate regularly and have included chilli nachos, fajita, chicken curry, and Cullen skink in the past.

Address: 36d Shore Street, Inverness IV1 1NF

Scotch & Rye

If you’re after a dish that is arguably the biggest on offer in Inverness, then Scotch & Rye is the place to visit.

The eatery runs its own food challenge known as the Big Eater Scottish Burger Challenge, which was conquered by professional eaters Randy Santel and Katina Dejarnett last August.

It asks competitors to consume a 24 oz bacon and cheeseburger – featuring five beef patties, lettuce and tomato-loaded chilli fries, a side of kaleslaw (kale coleslaw), two ears of buttered corn, and four barbecue wings. It also comes with a 30 oz (850ml) vanilla shake.

Is this something you would attempt?

Address: 21 Queensgate, Inverness IV1 1DF

Professional eater Randy Santel preparing to take on Scotch & Rye’s burger challenge. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Wild Pancakes

Family-owned pancake and crepe cafe Wild Pancakes is the perfect foodie pit-stop for those looking to satisfy their sweet tooth – and are after big portions in Inverness.

The pancake stacks attract people from across the region, which comes as no surprise given how tempting they look on the business’ social media channels…

Flavours include maple and bacon, maple and berry, cinnamon swirl, chocolate orange, strawberry jam, and Kinder Bueno.

Address: 88 Church Street, Inverness IV1 1EP

The Mustard Seed Restaurant

The large portions on offer at The Mustard Seed Restaurant, located on the banks of the River Ness in a converted church building, are heavily praised by past diners on Google.

Not only are the dishes complimented regularly but their taste and presentation are too, as well as the restaurant’s friendly service and ambience.

Customers can opt for a two-course lunch menu – including a starter and a main – for £15.95 or choose from the extensive list of items on the dinner menu.

Be sure to stop by with an empty stomach.

Address: 16 Fraser Street, Inverness IV1 1DW

Fillet of Scottish salmon. Image: Andrew Smith

Garnish on Greig Street

Garnish on Greig Street is a must-visit eatery for those after a bite to eat on the move and who want to ensure they’ll get great value for money in terms of portion sizes.

From breakfast rolls, gyros, sandwiches, rolls, baguettes, baked potatoes, burgers, hot dogs, salad boxes, and wraps to sweet treats, there is plenty to get stuck into.

The venue is open from 8.30am to 4pm Monday to Friday. If you’re after big portions in Inverness, then you would be foolish to not stop by.

Address: 8 Greig Street, Inverness IV3 5PT

The Redshank

For those ordering from street food trailer The Redshank, you’re guaranteed to be tucking into the freshest Inverness street food sourced from local waters.

The dishes vary from Cullen skink, Sandend smoked haddock, hot smoked mackerel salad, and Peterhead haddock in beer batter to a spicy lentil and bean burger and a chicken, ham and leek pie.

Run by Ann Marie and Jamie Ross, the business continues to go from strength to strength.

For location details and more information, visit The Redshank Facebook page.

West coast creel caught langoustines with curried mayo raita and potato salad. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Mangrove

One thing is for sure, if you reserve a table at Mangrove, you will not leave hungry.

The fresh, contemporary and inviting menu features everything from starters and classics to exotic specials and mixed platters.

To accompany your meal, there are plenty of alcohol-free drinks to choose from. However, you can also bring your own bottle for £2 per person (for corkage).

Address: 78 Academy Street, Inverness IV1 1LU

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Food and Drink

Some items that those competing in the Big Eater Scottish Burger Challenge at Scotch & Rye are asked to consume. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Why would someone want a meat hook? The weirdest items stolen from Aberdeen bars…
Some items that those competing in the Big Eater Scottish Burger Challenge at Scotch & Rye are asked to consume. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Restaurant review: The Dunes Restaurant & Bar is a 19th hole with a difference…
A table next to a window with four dishes on it with a gorgeous view out the window
The 6 most Instagrammable bars, restaurants and cafes in and around Nairn
Some items that those competing in the Big Eater Scottish Burger Challenge at Scotch & Rye are asked to consume. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Uncle Bob's Bar - the 55-year-old pub at the heart of Nairn's community
Some items that those competing in the Big Eater Scottish Burger Challenge at Scotch & Rye are asked to consume. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Aberdeen chef wows celebrity judge James Martin to reach Roux Scholar 2023 final
Some items that those competing in the Big Eater Scottish Burger Challenge at Scotch & Rye are asked to consume. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Want to know how to taste coffee? Cult of Coffee's Aberdeen 'cupping' unlocks the…
Some items that those competing in the Big Eater Scottish Burger Challenge at Scotch & Rye are asked to consume. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Comfort Food Friday: Add fizz to your meal with this Irn Bru chicken recipe
Some items that those competing in the Big Eater Scottish Burger Challenge at Scotch & Rye are asked to consume. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Poppy Baker-Spink, 24, on why 'education isn't everything' as she dominates Inverness baking scene
Some items that those competing in the Big Eater Scottish Burger Challenge at Scotch & Rye are asked to consume. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Restaurant review: Spring menu put to the test at Ferryhill House Hotel in Aberdeen
Some items that those competing in the Big Eater Scottish Burger Challenge at Scotch & Rye are asked to consume. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Epic Sunday roasts, international flare and a kitchen love story: Meet the owners of…

Most Read

1
Some items that those competing in the Big Eater Scottish Burger Challenge at Scotch & Rye are asked to consume. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Aberdeen kindergarten receives almost perfect score following inspection
2
Some items that those competing in the Big Eater Scottish Burger Challenge at Scotch & Rye are asked to consume. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Person killed by a train at Keith Railway Station, route between Aberdeen and Inverness…
3
Some items that those competing in the Big Eater Scottish Burger Challenge at Scotch & Rye are asked to consume. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Community launches fundraiser for ‘warm and loveable boy’ Theo, 5, who died following crash…
4
Some items that those competing in the Big Eater Scottish Burger Challenge at Scotch & Rye are asked to consume. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Police investigate ‘wilful’ fire at Aberdeen secondary school
5
Some items that those competing in the Big Eater Scottish Burger Challenge at Scotch & Rye are asked to consume. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Cairngorm: Business responsible for ‘unsafe’ funicular railway loses bid to stop multi-million pound lawsuit
6
Some items that those competing in the Big Eater Scottish Burger Challenge at Scotch & Rye are asked to consume. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Stunning home with hot tub, barbecue hut and summer house on the market near…
7
Some items that those competing in the Big Eater Scottish Burger Challenge at Scotch & Rye are asked to consume. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Exclusive: Poll shows Kate Forbes is the unionist choice for first minister – but…
8
Some items that those competing in the Big Eater Scottish Burger Challenge at Scotch & Rye are asked to consume. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Aberdeenshire man praised by Dame Judi Dench was inspired to work as a nurse…
9
Mains of Scotstown Inn flooding
Aberdeen’s Mains of Scotstown pub flooded – two months after landlords walk out
10
Some items that those competing in the Big Eater Scottish Burger Challenge at Scotch & Rye are asked to consume. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Jail for child sex attacker who sexually harassed six women

More from Press and Journal

Inverness fundraiser
Fundraiser launched to help give Inverness motorcycle lover and disability champion a proper send-off…
Some items that those competing in the Big Eater Scottish Burger Challenge at Scotch & Rye are asked to consume. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Highland League leaders Buckie Thistle extend advantage with victory against Banks o' Dee
Some items that those competing in the Big Eater Scottish Burger Challenge at Scotch & Rye are asked to consume. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
North young farmers gear up for international travel
The A9 at Dalnaspidal
Highland councillors pass motion deploring delays to A9 dualling
Some items that those competing in the Big Eater Scottish Burger Challenge at Scotch & Rye are asked to consume. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Breakfast briefing success at Thainstone
Some items that those competing in the Big Eater Scottish Burger Challenge at Scotch & Rye are asked to consume. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Fundraiser set up for disabled Shetland siblings to help them 'flourish and grow'
Some items that those competing in the Big Eater Scottish Burger Challenge at Scotch & Rye are asked to consume. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Aberdeen on the rise again after being in a 'bad place', insists interim boss…
Balmoor, home of Peterhead. Image: SNS
Peterhead v Dunfermline and Brechin v Brora postponed after failing pitch inspections
Some items that those competing in the Big Eater Scottish Burger Challenge at Scotch & Rye are asked to consume. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Recent weather raises risk of wildfires across Highlands, Islands and Aberdeenshire
Some items that those competing in the Big Eater Scottish Burger Challenge at Scotch & Rye are asked to consume. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: A family with the best of love and life

Editor's Picks

Most Commented