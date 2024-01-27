Restaurant review: Does the new Coyote’s location serve up the best burgers in Inverness?

Inverness, the Highland capital steeped in history, isn’t necessarily the first place you would think to go for a burger.

And yet, Coyote’s thrives here.

The restaurant used to have a small premises on Academy Street but moved to Bank Street last year. My boyfriend, Aidan, and I were keen to find out how they are getting on in the new space.

Coyote Burger

I would love to say my go-to meal after a rough week is a nice leafy salad, but really, it’s a stacked burger that calls my name. There is something so satisfying about chomping through the layers and getting your hands covered with sauce and toppings as they slip out the other side.

We had only been to Coyote’s once before in their old location and were surprised by just how much bigger the Bank Street one is. The interior has a really cool industrial vibe with exposed brickwork, woodwork and neon signs on the walls, and the huge glass front looking out onto the river is a real highlight. They probably boast one of the best views in the city.

I had booked us a table which I probably didn’t need to do mid-week, but their frequent ‘we’re full’ posts on social media made me do so just in case. There was a pleasant buzz when we arrived and were led to our table with a real mix of group sizes and ages dotted around.

The atmosphere was very relaxed with friendly staff, and cutlery and napkins were presented in cans to add to that American diner feel.

The food

The menu at Coyote’s isn’t huge and doesn’t stray far from burgers which I appreciate. I would much rather a restaurant stuck to what it is good at rather than trying to throw the whole kitchen sink at a menu.

Aidan boldly kicked off the evening with one of their locally famous milkshakes. He went for Oreo topped with whipped cream (£6.50) – of course – and I must admit, it was delicious. Not sure I could have one with a meal, but each to their own. I went for a raspberry mojito mocktail (£5) which was the perfect balance of sweet, tart and refreshing.

There are chicken, vegetarian and vegan burgers at Coyote’s, but Aidan and I both went for classic beef. Every burger on the menu can be doubled up for a few extra pounds.

I kept it simple with a cheeseburger (£10), which came with double American cheese, dill pickles, lettuce, onion and Coyote secret burger sauce. I much prefer a thin smash burger to a thick one as I think it lets the toppings sing, which was definitely the case here. The patty itself was juicy and flavourful and the lettuce and onion added the perfect fresh crunch.

The brioche bun held up well considering everything it was trying to keep hold of. I don’t think they are made in house as we overheard a staff member saying they had nipped to the shops for buns earlier, but I am happy to be corrected if I am wrong.

I (obviously) have no idea what is in the secret burger sauce but it was delicious, which is a good thing as it ended up all over my hands. This is definitely a spot to visit with people you are comfortable with.

Aidan chose Coyote’s Big Bite (£13) which was a beef patty topped with smoked bacon, Monterey Jack, jalapenos, lettuce, tomato, crispy onions and spicy ketchup. Despite having more in his burger, he managed to eat it far more gracefully than I did. He couldn’t fault one thing, praising how well it was cooked and how much it filled the stomach of a man who is always hungry.

The burgers don’t come with chips which I know is a slight gripe for some. For sides, we opted for dirty fries (£6.50) and buttermilk fried chicken tenders (£6.95). The fries were well and truly loaded with sauces and crispy onions which I was very impressed by – I have previously been haunted by fries ‘loaded’ with only a sprinkling of cheese.

The chicken tenders were thick and juicy and the coating was packed full of pleasant spice. I would have liked them to be a little crispier, but paired with the secret sauce, they were heavenly.

We had every intention of ordering dessert but were so full from our mains that we admitted defeat. Next time though.

The verdict

If you are in the mood for proper dirty, saucy burgers and fries like you see in the movies, Coyote Burger will more than satisfy that craving.

I would say it is verging on the pricier side of what you might expect for a burger restaurant, but neither of us begrudged what we paid at all. The prices are justified by how fresh everything tasted and the generous portion sizes.

We will definitely back soon and are very keen to try their takeaway offering to see if it is as delicious.

Information

Address: 27 Bank Street, Inverness IV1 1QU

W: www.coyoteburger.co.uk

Price: £47.95 for two burgers, two sides, a milkshake and a mocktail. A service charge was not added to the bill.

Scores: