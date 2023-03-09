Kirkwood Homes launches show home village in the north-east

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kirkwood Homes launches show home village in the north-east

By Jacqueline Wake Young
March 9, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: March 9, 2023, 5:05 pm
A selection of show homes have been unveiled by Kirkwood Homes at Strabathie Village in Blackdog, Aberdeenshire.
A selection of show homes have been unveiled by Kirkwood Homes at Strabathie Village in Blackdog, Aberdeenshire.

Luxury housing developer Kirkwood Homes has launched its first ever show home village at Strabathie Village in Blackdog, Aberdeenshire.

Comprising a mix of three and four-bedroom detached homes, the show home village has been created to help buyers experience the quality of the Kirkwood brand, explore the house types available and find a home which caters to their needs and lifestyle.

Available to view are the Birse, the Potarch and the Affric, each with a unique aesthetic and layout as well as an array of desirable internal features, such as French doors leading to the garden.

The lounge at the Birse, one of the show homes available to view at Strabathie Village.

Thomas Fischer Interiors has designed the internal decor with creative flair, adopting a specific theme for each house type while embracing current trends.

Rattan, wicker and wool elements strongly feature and are beautifully complemented by a colour palette containing subtle natural tones, shades of blue and dramatic monochrome.

The Potarch lounge and dining area with French doors to the private rear garden.

Spacious interiors

Colin Crombie, managing director of Kirkwood Homes said: “We are delighted to open this exceptional show home village at Blackdog, which will ultimately provide potential buyers with the opportunity to peruse and appreciate the quality of our luxury homes all in one visit.

“The design concepts from Thomas Fischer are completely unique, showcasing the spacious interiors with superb styling so potential customers can visualise how they would live within their very own Kirkwood home.”

The master bedroom at the Birse, where the focus is on natural elements.

Designers Jay and Ollie Thomas-Fischer have applied various concepts throughout each house type, providing styling inspiration to suit a variety of buyers’ tastes.

Perfect for families

Targeted towards families with older children, the four-bedroom Affric has a sophisticated design.

Enjoying a blend of natural colours, blue hues and gold accents, each room encompasses a smart, coastal feel.

The dining kitchen at the Birse, ideal for entertaining or family meals.

Designed to be the perfect home for a young family, the three-bedroom Potarch balances practicality and cosiness.

In the lounge, a large L-shaped sofa helps to zone the room and maximise the space, while a six-seater dining table at the other end of the room offers a convenient space for entertaining guests or family dinners.

Jay said: “The design of The Potarch is evocative of a young surfer family, eager to grab their boards and head to the beach for a paddle after a long week at work.”

The Affric bathroom is a luxurious sanctuary.

For the three/four bedroom Birse, Jay and Ollie incorporated the theme of driftwood, utilising natural elements such as rattan, wicker and cane, with a predominantly taupe paint colour palette and accents of natural browns and greys.

The designers revealed which rooms were their favourites to design and why.

Jay said: “In The Potarch it would have to be bedroom two or three. In bedroom two we’ve included a wall-to-wall white velvet headboard that is backlit, which contrasts beautifully against the black wall.

“In the kids’ room – bedroom three – we’ve added a custom neon sign above the bed that says ‘surf’s up’ which is a fantastic touch.”

The Affric en suite and master bedroom.

Ollie’s favourite room in The Birse was the utility room.

He said: “When it comes to any home, this room is often overlooked but we went with a hiking/walking theme in there, as this is the place where I can picture people walking through after a long walk and dumping their muddy boots.

“We’ve included details such as a welly rack, shoe shine boxes and artwork related to the outdoors.”

For more information visit kirkwoodhomes.co.uk.

The striking monochrome lounge at the Potarch.

Check the average house prices and rents in your area with our Housing Market Tracker.

