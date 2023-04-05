Estabulo Rodizio Bar & Grill: First look at Aberdeen’s new Brazillian barbecue

New Brazilian barbecue Estabulo opens in Aberdeen’s Union Square shopping centre this week and, as our exclusive pictures show, it’s going to be a carnival of fun.

Incorporating a ‘Gaucho-style’ of dining in which waiters prowl the venue with skewers of freshly-grilled meat ready to slice off a hunk for customers, Estabulo is the newest addition to Aberdeen’s food scene.

It sits on the first floor on Union Square next to Pizza Express and officially opens on Thursday April 6.

Like the Cosmo buffet downstairs, Estabulo is an all-you-can-eat restaurant with punters paying between £25 and £33 for lunch or dinner.

The set price includes a salad bar and hot buffet, however drinks are extra.

As part of the gaucho service style, customers have the choice of up to 15 different cuts of meat grilled in the restaurant over an open flame. Waiters go from table to table offering to slice of a cut of the customer’s choice.

Beef cuts include filet mignon and bife picante – a chilli-basted meat. Chicken, pork and vegetarian options are also available.

The restaurant also runs a traffic light system to let the waiters know if you want more food.

Flip the card on your table to green if you’re looking to fill up, and flip back to red when you’ve had enough.

Estabulo puts on a show for Aberdeen launch night

At a launch party on Wednesday night, diners tucked into a seemingly never-ending supply of meat while samba dancers in glittering headdresses shimmied between tables.

The range of meats on offer was impressive, however the star of the show may well have been the delicious garlic bread that was also served from a skewer.

The cinnamon-grilled pineapple was also a hit.

The large bar stocked a wide array of drinks, including cocktails, and the space was beautifully decked out in Instagram-appropriate pinks and purples.

The launch of Estabulo marks a return to Aberdeen of a Brazillian barbecue restaurant.

Tropeiro on Golden Square closed in 2016, while Viva Brazil, which opened on the same site shortly after, lasted just seven months.

Aberdeen is the first city in Scotland to get an Estabulo, which has 10 restaurants across the north of England.

Were you at the Estabulo Brazillian barbecue launch in Aberdeen?