Estabulo Rodizio Bar & Grill: First look at Aberdeen’s new Brazillian barbecue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Estabulo Rodizio Bar & Grill: First look at Aberdeen’s new Brazillian barbecue

Waiters prowl the floor ready to slice off hunks of grilled meat from skewers at the all-you-can-eat Union Square restaurant.

Estabulo uses the Gaucho-style of service, with waiters carving off chunks of meat for hungry diners. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Estabulo uses the Gaucho-style of service, with waiters carving off chunks of meat for hungry diners. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Andy Morton

New Brazilian barbecue Estabulo opens in Aberdeen’s Union Square shopping centre this week and, as our exclusive pictures show, it’s going to be a carnival of fun.

Incorporating a ‘Gaucho-style’ of dining in which waiters prowl the venue with skewers of freshly-grilled meat ready to slice off a hunk for customers, Estabulo is the newest addition to Aberdeen’s food scene.

It sits on the first floor on Union Square next to Pizza Express and officially opens on Thursday April 6.

Like the Cosmo buffet downstairs, Estabulo is an all-you-can-eat restaurant with punters paying between £25 and £33 for lunch or dinner.

Estabulo held a launch party on Wednesday night. Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Samba dancer shimmied between the tables. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The set price includes a salad bar and hot buffet, however drinks are extra.

As part of the gaucho service style, customers have the choice of up to 15 different cuts of meat grilled in the restaurant over an open flame. Waiters go from table to table offering to slice of a cut of the customer’s choice.

Beef cuts include filet mignon and bife picante – a chilli-basted meat. Chicken, pork and vegetarian options are also available.

The restaurant also runs a traffic light system to let the waiters know if you want more food.

Flip the card on your table to green if you’re looking to fill up, and flip back to red when you’ve had enough.

Skewers of meat go from table to table. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Meat is the focus at Estabulo. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Estabulo puts on a show for Aberdeen launch night

At a launch party on Wednesday night, diners tucked into a seemingly never-ending supply of meat while samba dancers in glittering headdresses shimmied between tables.

The range of meats on offer was impressive, however the star of the show may well have been the delicious garlic bread that was also served from a skewer.

The cinnamon-grilled pineapple was also a hit.

Get ready for some pineapple. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The large bar stocked a wide array of drinks, including cocktails, and the space was beautifully decked out in Instagram-appropriate pinks and purples.

The launch of Estabulo marks a return to Aberdeen of a Brazillian barbecue restaurant.

Tropeiro on Golden Square closed in 2016, while Viva Brazil, which opened on the same site shortly after, lasted just seven months.

Aberdeen is the first city in Scotland to get an Estabulo, which has 10 restaurants across the north of England.

Were you at the Estabulo Brazillian barbecue launch in Aberdeen?

Steven Porter, left, and Megan Black. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Leigh Brandie, left, and Sian Brandie. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Keira Munro, left, and Devon Goonan. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Ian and Nadine Forbes with Rosie, 9, and Lyall, 5. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
From left, Kerry White, Kimberley MacLennan and Ciara Boyle. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
George and Kaite Handsley with daughter Madison, 11. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The restaurant lights up in purple and pink. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The launch party was on Wednesday night. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Food and Drink

Poppy O'Toole has joined the celebrity line-up for Taste of Grampian in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson Design Team
Queen of potatoes Poppy O'Toole to join line-up of talent at Taste of Grampian…
Hot cross scones are a winner this Easter. Image: Primula
Midweek meal: Have a cheesy Easter with these hot cross scones
Pictures by JASON HEDGES CR0041819 Karla Sinclair. Food and drink story on Jenny Taylor, who has launched her own coffee trailer in Sandend known as T by The Sea. March 31st 2023 Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
T by The Sea - the new Sandend coffee trailer serving picturesque views and…
Muchacho was located in Rose Street in Aberdeen city centre. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Mexican street food takeaway Muchacho in Aberdeen city centre closes down
Robbie Moult standing in front of FreshMex's Aberdeen Schoolhill restaurant.
Aberdeen's FreshMex boss lands spicy six-figure deal to sell flavours in Asda
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Caber Coffee bucking trend by slashing prices Picture shows; Caber Coffee managing director Findlay Leask. Aberdeen. Supplied by Granite PR Date; Unknown
Aberdeen coffee business is putting its prices down, rather than up
Coinneach MacLeod. Image: Susie Lowe.
'He’s having fun': Hebridean Baker makes it to The Wall Street Journal
Alex Rothnie has a date with destiny on Monday when he competes in the final of the Roux Scholar 2023. Image: Cristian Barnett
Roux Scholar 2023: Inverurie chef Alex Rothnie ready to join elite in ultimate test…
To go with story by Brian Stormont. Recipes for Easter for the menu Picture shows; Banana bundt cake / hot cross muffins. FREEE. Supplied by FREEE Date; Unknown
Sweet treats: A gluten-free banana cake that is perfect for all occasions
The detail and presentation at 8848 Restaurant was impressive. Images: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Restaurant review: Aberdeen's 8848 is worth climbing a mountain for

Most Read

1
Andrew Quick Ritchie was clocked by police travelling at nearly 150mph. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
BMW driver clocked at nearly 150mph because he was running late for work
2
Inverness Sheriff Court.
‘Just wait till we get home’: Man in dock after train threats to partner
3
Forfar Mart is expected to run for a further month and will cease auction sales thereafter
Farewell to auction sales at Forfar Mart
4
The new bins will eventually be rolled out across Aberdeenshire. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.
Aberdeenshire Council controversially launches new orange-lidded bins as collections move to once every three…
5
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A Canadian man who was caught flying into Aberdeen airport with almost 33 kilos of cannabis has been sentenced to two years and eight months in prison. Pawlo Albanskyj, 29, from Mississauga near Toronto, was stopped as he arrived on a flight from Toronto via Amsterdam Picture shows; 33kg (?295,000 worth) of cannabis seized from suitcases at Aberdeen airport. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson (airport)/National Crime Agency (cannabis haul) Date; Unknown
Canadian who smuggled £295,000 of cannabis into Aberdeen airport jailed
6
Ryan Maclean established Highland Agricultural Contracting in 2018.
Shear energy and expertise for young contractor
7
Drivers have caused damage to the Bellfield Car Park in Banchory. Pictured is councillor Ann Ross who is urging residents to report anti-social driving. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
‘Something needs to be done’: Banchory car park damaged while loud exhausts from ‘cruisers’…
8
Leanne Roger at the Stinky Beasties pet shop in Banchory. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson.
Banchory pet shop owner hoping to convert people to vegan and natural products
9
Muchacho was located in Rose Street in Aberdeen city centre. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Mexican street food takeaway Muchacho in Aberdeen city centre closes down
10
Jane Ham and Graham Griffith from Coll are due to tie the knot at the Engine Works in Glasgow on Saturday. Image: Jane Ham.
‘We feel like second-class citizens’: Island couple’s wedding plans and new home hit by…

More from Press and Journal

A90 Toll of Birness
A90 Toll of Birness restricted in both directions due to broken down vehicle
A group of officials open the new and safer Dalfaber level crossing in Aviemore. Image: Frances Porter Photography
New safety barriers at Aviemore level crossing opened after several near misses
Isabel Hogg with pupils Harley Randle and Elizabeth Anderson. Image: Isabel Hogg.
Flying bells come to Aberdeenshire as children learn about Easter in France
Caley Thistle's Austin Samuels in action against Hamilton Accies. Image: Simon Wootton/SNS Group
Caley Thistle's Austin Samuels hopes he is hitting full fitness at the right time
CR0041977 Brechin City v Brora Rangers Brora keeper Logan Ross pounces on the ball in a late goalmouth scramble Botti Biabi trying to make contact ....Pic Paul Reid
Andy Kirk calls on Brechin to be clinical after draw with Brora
Rory McIlroy reacts to his shot off the 17th tee during the third round of the CJ Cup.
Stephen Gallacher: I would love to see Rory McIlroy complete major grand slam at…
Did you know Schoolhill has a connection to Sudan? (Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson)
Leila Aboulela: Chance encounter with an Aberdeen statue cured my homesickness
Lynette Sangster has hit out at the sentence given to her abuser Sammy Stewart. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
'An insult to every domestic abuse victim': Mum brands sentence for serial abuser 'a…
Construction work on the Coire Glas hydro pumped storage scheme started with timber clearance and rock drilling (Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson)
Angus Peter Campbell: I'm in two minds about the renewable energy revolution
The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel was a delight at His Majesty's Theatre. All mages: Supplied by Aberdeen Performing Arts.
Review: Check in to Best Exotic Marigold Hotel for tears and joy at His…

Editor's Picks