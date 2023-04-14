Dalmally says ‘No More Pylons’ as community builds funds to fight SSEN plans

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Argyll village is building a war chest to prepare for battle in a campaign to stop more pylons going up in Dalmally.

There are already 29 of the towering structures running through the village, situated along the A85 Oban to Perth road near Loch Awe.

Scottish and Southern Energy Networks (SSEN) wants to build eight miles of overhead line supported by 48 new pylons.

They would run across the landscape from Cladich to Dalmally.

Campaign group No More Pylons has been fighting the proposal for seven years.

Now, supported by a refusal of planning permission by Argyll and Bute Council, the group is preparing for a local public inquiry in June.

Professor Kenneth Black of Dalmally Community Company said: “We have been making our views known since 2016 but SSEN have refused to listen.

“Thanks to Argyll and Bute Council objecting to the planning application, we now have an opportunity to see proper scrutiny of SSEN’s plans at a local public inquiry.”

Council objection triggered Scottish Government inquiry

Objection from the council triggered the inquiry. Both sides of the argument will be considered by a reporter appointed by Scottish Government Ministers.

A team of professional advisors and local witnesses has been assembled. It will challenge the pylons plan at the inquiry.

To support this, No More Pylons recently launched a GoFundMe page. Campaigners say it will be critical to ensure they can take on SSEN in a David v Goliath style fight.

Already almost £2,000 of donations have been made in support of the group, which has a £20,000 target.

Sue Rawcliffe of No More Pylons said: “We are a small community and are asking people far and wide to support our campaign and give what they can.

“All donations, large or small, will be greatly appreciated and will help protect our future.”

She added: “Dalmally and its surrounding area already supports significant electricity generation and transmission infrastructure. If this line of pylons goes ahead, we will face the effective industrialisation of our rural landscape. Who will want to live or visit here once that happens?””

People in Dalmally and surrounding areas say these pylons would destroy areas of natural beauty.

The new line will cut across farmland. And it is feared it will impact historical, recreational and cultural sites while destroying sections of ancient woodland.

Fears of pylons’ impact on historic local landmarks

A significant visual impact on the area, which includes houses, a primary school and children’s play areas is also a concern.

In addition, the site is also home to a historical landmark, a monument to 18th century Gaelic poet, Duncan Ban McIntyre.

If the pylons go ahead, it is claimed they will alter the view of Kilchurn Castle and surrounding Munros. No More Pylons say this is already “blighted” by existing electricity lines at Loch Awe.

Campaigners say they want to support the development of renewable energy and the race to net zero. But not at the cost of communities which depend on their landscape for economic and social wellbeing.

They insist there are viable alternative routes. Especially considering an ongoing announcement of SSEN’s undergrounding activity along similar lines in close proximity and across other parts of Scotland.

Suzy Anderson is a member of Glenorchy and Innishaill Community Council. She said: “We owe it to future generations to protect our landscape from the ravages of multi-national developers whose shareholders have little or no understanding of their impact on communities such as ours.”

This comes as a forum of Highland Community councils is being created to unite a campaign over a proposed power line in the north.

SSEN plans to route overhead line from Spittal in Caithness to Beauly and on to Peterhead have drawn strong criticism.

A spokeswoman for SSEN said it remains committed to working constructively with all stakeholders to minimise the impact of new connections across Argyll and Kintyre.

She added: “These are key to enable the country’s transition to net zero emissions and support our future energy security.”

Are you interested in more exclusive and breaking Highland and Islands news from The P&J? If so, why not join our dedicated Facebook page.