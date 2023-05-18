Top 5 places to visit for ice cream in Elgin and surrounding areas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Top 5 places to visit for ice cream in Elgin and surrounding areas

Cool down and beat the heat this summer at these top class parlours in Moray

A sundae you could bag at The Captain's Parlour. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
By Karla Sinclair

Albeit rare, the sun has (finally) been shining in Moray over recent weeks, so we think it’s time you went out and indulged on ice cream.

Luckily parlours are not scarce across the region. In fact, a lot of them serve the finest ice cream I have had the pleasure of tucking into.

Whether you adore a scoop or two of traditional favourites such as raspberry ripple, vanilla or rum and raisin or tend to opt for weird and wonderful flavours, we have got you covered.

Here are the top places to visit for ice cream in Elgin and surrounding areas.

Scribbles

If sundaes are up your street, then Scribbles will soon become your favourite foodie pitstop on a hot summers day.

The independent eatery has offered a range of enticing sundaes in the past including chocolate fudge brownie, cherry Bakewell and mint cookie crunch.

And yes, you can also secure a knickerbocker glory. Who could say no to that?

Address: 152-154 High Street, Elgin IV30 1BD

Scribbles offers a range of sweet treats including sundaes. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Fochabers Ice Cream Parlour

Fochabers Ice Cream Parlour has cemented itself as one of the most popular ice cream parlours in Moray.

Widely known for its wacky ice creams, all of which are produced on site, the talented team recently offered limited edition flavours to celebrate the King’s Coronation.

They included Coronation Lick’n and His Royal Ice-Ness.

Address: 33-35 High Street, Fochabers IV32 7DX

Sheila Gray of Fochabers Ice Cream Parlour. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Stew ‘n’ Drew’s

Speaking of wacky ice cream flavours, Stew ‘n’ Drew’s is another prime example of a local Moray business that knows how to do these well. Thus, keeping customers excited in the process.

But saying that, the parlour’s less ‘out there’ flavours should also be celebrated. I know a scoop or two of their raspberry ripple will have my name on it when I next stop by…

Address: 25 Harbour Street, Hopeman, Elgin IV30 5SJ

Stew ‘n’ Drew’s offers luxury ice cream. Image: Supplied by Stew N Drew’s

The Ashvale

Widely known for its mammoth-sized dish The Ashvale Whale (a one-pound haddock fillet), the desserts at the Ashvale are also something to get excited about – and they are great value for money too.

For just £5.95, you can opt for a knickerbocker glory or three scoops of either vanilla, chocolate or strawberry ice cream.

However sticky toffee pudding, cheesecake, chocolate fudge cake and caramel apple pie also feature on the list, all of which are served with ice cream. Clearly there are plenty of options for fans of the frozen dessert at the eatery.

Address: 11 Moss Street, Elgin IV30 1LU

Fancy ice cream in Elgin? Then try out a knickerbocker glory at The Ashvale. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The Captain’s Parlour

When it comes to The Captain’s Parlour, you’re sure to not only bag a dessert that tastes delicious but looks the part too.

It serves everything from bubble tea, acai bowls and milkshakes to sundaes, crepes and gelato (supplied by Mieles Gelateria).

With weekly specials always on the go, you’ll be spoilt for choice.

Address: Findhorn, Forres IV36 3YE

A range of Instagrammable desserts from The Captain’s Parlour. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

