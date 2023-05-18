Top 5 places to visit for ice cream in Elgin and surrounding areas

Albeit rare, the sun has (finally) been shining in Moray over recent weeks, so we think it’s time you went out and indulged on ice cream.

Luckily parlours are not scarce across the region. In fact, a lot of them serve the finest ice cream I have had the pleasure of tucking into.

Whether you adore a scoop or two of traditional favourites such as raspberry ripple, vanilla or rum and raisin or tend to opt for weird and wonderful flavours, we have got you covered.

Here are the top places to visit for ice cream in Elgin and surrounding areas.

Scribbles

If sundaes are up your street, then Scribbles will soon become your favourite foodie pitstop on a hot summers day.

The independent eatery has offered a range of enticing sundaes in the past including chocolate fudge brownie, cherry Bakewell and mint cookie crunch.

And yes, you can also secure a knickerbocker glory. Who could say no to that?

Address: 152-154 High Street, Elgin IV30 1BD

Fochabers Ice Cream Parlour

Fochabers Ice Cream Parlour has cemented itself as one of the most popular ice cream parlours in Moray.

Widely known for its wacky ice creams, all of which are produced on site, the talented team recently offered limited edition flavours to celebrate the King’s Coronation.

They included Coronation Lick’n and His Royal Ice-Ness.

Address: 33-35 High Street, Fochabers IV32 7DX

Stew ‘n’ Drew’s

Speaking of wacky ice cream flavours, Stew ‘n’ Drew’s is another prime example of a local Moray business that knows how to do these well. Thus, keeping customers excited in the process.

But saying that, the parlour’s less ‘out there’ flavours should also be celebrated. I know a scoop or two of their raspberry ripple will have my name on it when I next stop by…

Address: 25 Harbour Street, Hopeman, Elgin IV30 5SJ

The Ashvale

Widely known for its mammoth-sized dish The Ashvale Whale (a one-pound haddock fillet), the desserts at the Ashvale are also something to get excited about – and they are great value for money too.

For just £5.95, you can opt for a knickerbocker glory or three scoops of either vanilla, chocolate or strawberry ice cream.

However sticky toffee pudding, cheesecake, chocolate fudge cake and caramel apple pie also feature on the list, all of which are served with ice cream. Clearly there are plenty of options for fans of the frozen dessert at the eatery.

Address: 11 Moss Street, Elgin IV30 1LU

The Captain’s Parlour

When it comes to The Captain’s Parlour, you’re sure to not only bag a dessert that tastes delicious but looks the part too.

It serves everything from bubble tea, acai bowls and milkshakes to sundaes, crepes and gelato (supplied by Mieles Gelateria).

With weekly specials always on the go, you’ll be spoilt for choice.

Address: Findhorn, Forres IV36 3YE