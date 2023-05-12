Meet 23-year-old Megan Hughes – one of the bakers behind the continued success of KJ’s Bothy Bakery in Grantown-on-Spey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Meet 23-year-old Megan Hughes – one of the bakers behind the continued success of KJ’s Bothy Bakery in Grantown-on-Spey

Highland-based food fans are sure to be familiar with KJ's Bothy Bakery delicious treats

Megan Hughes. Image: Catriona Parmenter
Megan Hughes. Image: Catriona Parmenter
By Karla Sinclair

The baking world is Megan Hughes’ oyster as she continues to wow both colleagues and customers alike at KJ’s Bothy Bakery in the Highlands.

It all started when the now 23-year-old was 16 and she acquired her first hospitality role in a café on Skye before relocating to Aviemore – a place she had “always wanted to live” – around five years ago.

Her change of residence meant the need for a new workplace, which is when Mountain Café at Achnagonalin Industrial Estate in Grantown-on-Spey came into play.

Caramel choccie toffee popcorn doughnuts – created by Megan. Image: Megan Hughes

Megan says: “I started working at the Mountain Café in November 2018 as a front of house team member – mainly waitressing – then Covid hit in March 2020. I was on furlough for a month.

“At the end of April/beginning of May, KJ [Mountain Café owner Kirsten Gilmour] phoned and asked for me to start working from her house to help with answering Facebook messages.”

The Mountain Café, unfortunately, shut down in June 2020 due to the pandemic.

But when one door closes another one opens as Kirsten (KJ) went on to launch KJ’s Bothy Bakery in September that same year.

‘It’s all a big team effort’

Located in an industrial estate, not the first place you’d envision a bakery to be based, KJ’s Bothy Bakery comprises a team of four full-time members and five part-time.

There are also two teens that help on weekends when not in school.

Megan, one of the full-time bakers, works 45 to 50 hours per week spending roughly 25 hours on baking and the rest on prep, cleaning and paperwork.

Roles include everything from mixing doughs and shaping breads to customer service and delivering products to locals via the business’ e-cargo bike.

One of Megan’s roles includes delivering products to locals via the business’ e-cargo bike. Image: Catriona Parmenter

“We bake a minimum of nine different cake flavours a week,” she said. “As well as five to seven traybakes (nearly 100 slices) and five different cookies/biscuits.

“It’s all a big team effort. We do a big baking day on Tuesdays when we are closed.

“We have a couple of people weighing out the cakes and slices, then I help mix and bake the cakes.

“In the afternoon, KJ and I will ice the cakes and the front of house legends portion and box them.”

From left: Daisy Bryce, Sophie Rooke, Eve Love, Karen Hughes, Megan Hughes and Kirsten Gilmour of KJ’s Bothy Bakery. Image: Catriona Parmenter

Brioche rolls, sourdough, pastry scrolls and focaccia are among the savoury options customers can bag from KJ’s Bothy Bakery.

As for sweet items, expect brownies, tarts, meringues, scones, doughnuts and more.

Sweet success

Megan is most proud of the KJ’s Bothy Bakery doughnuts.

She said: “I really wanted to try something new and doughnuts were next on my list.

“I tried various different recipes from baked to fried doughnuts to finally find one that works best and tastes amazing.

“I did a few trial runs then mentioned we [the bakery] were trying out doughnuts on social media. The reaction was amazing with 60 to 70 pre orders for them over night.”

Inspired by Skye and family members

This creative flair is something the baker has always possessed and thrived off of since “falling into baking”.

“My parents have both worked in hospitality and, living on Skye, the main sector on the island was hospitality,” Megan added. “And growing up I was always baking with both my grannies.

“While working at KJ’s, I would help with portioning cakes and bagging up slices and serving customers. But I was always drawn to the kitchen and curious about what was being made and how.

Expect a variety of freshly-baked breads. Image: Catriona Parmenter

“Eventually I started helping more in the kitchen and learning the baking side.

“I’ve learned on the job and from reading cookbooks. KJ has taught me a lot of chef-based techniques as well.”

Megan is showing no signs of slowing down and having reflected on her time in the industry so far, is overjoyed at how far she has come as a baker.

“I am proud of my development,” says Megan.

Megan has worked at the Grantown-on-Spey bakery since its launch. Image: Catriona Parmenter

“My confidence has grown so much from being a home baker making cupcakes to now making breads, celebrations cakes and other creations.

“It’s quite cliché but I’d love to own my own bakery, be my own boss and keep evolving and being creative.”

