What to expect on this year’s new Taste of Grampian Live Kitchen stage – including the line-up

A string of local and celebrity chefs are preparing to cook up a storm on this year’s new Taste of Grampian (TOG) Live Kitchen.

Running from 10am to 5pm next Saturday (June 3), the one-day food and drink festival is taking place at Aberdeen’s P&J Live for the second time since its move from Thainstone.

With more than 150 vendors signed up to participate, a children’s zone and drinks tastings, to name a few attractions, the new stage will bring a whole different feel to the event.

The Live Kitchen, sponsored by Inverurie kitchen and bathroom firm Laings and Cala Homes, will be hosted by food and drink editor at DC Thomson, Julia Bryce, and Craig Wilson, otherwise known locally as The Kilted Chef.

Craig has owned acclaimed Udny Green restaurant Eat On The Green, which was recently put on the market, for nearly 20 years.

The Live Kitchen is a redevelopment of the former Chef’s Kitchen that has been in place for several years.

What do I need to know about the Live Kitchen?

The TOG Live Kitchen is running from roughly 10.20am to 4.30pm.

Audience members will be welcomed by Julia and Craig to kick off the day’s proceedings and informed on what’s to come.

The line-up includes Craig, Kevin Dalgleish, chef proprietor of Amuse by Kevin Dalgleish, celebrity chef Poppy O’Toole and Vegan Bay Baker’s Steve Buchan.

Senior hospitality and spirits manager at Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky Limited, Ian Logan, Gary Owens, head chef of Porterhouse Restaurant, and Donald Thain, head of Thainstone Events, will also be running their own segments.

“The TOG Live Kitchen will be something really different for festivalgoers to get involved in this year,” says Julia Bryce.

“We’ll have a series of chefs and multiple guests gracing the stage with Craig and I, some of whom I know those in attendance will be really excited by.”

All masterclasses and tastings held at the Live Kitchen are free to enjoy and are included in the £15 TOG general ticket price. Children under 12 go free and parking on the day is also free.

Queen of potatoes and ‘the ultimate TOG dish’

Two demonstrations are being held in the morning. The first will be hosted by Craig, who is creating the ultimate TOG dish.

This will be followed by a demonstration by self-titled potato queen and TikTok sensation Poppy O’Toole. She will be hosting a second demo in the afternoon.

It is Poppy’s first time at the festival and, as well as her first trip to the north-east.

Julia added: “Poppy O’Toole has been growing in popularity more recently with her various TV appearances so it will be great to see what she brings to the stage.

“We’ll also have another special guest joining us, but I can’t say too much more about that just yet.”

Great British Menu and vegan butteries

In the afternoon, Kevin Dalgleish will be kicking things off with a cooking demonstration centred around his Great British Menu stint.

The award-winning chef will be preparing the canapes and beef pie dish from the show and providing tasters of the canapes.

Audience members will then be treated to the second demonstrations from Craig, who will be preparing a feast for a special guest, followed by Poppy.

Afterwards, vegan bakes (including butteries) are being prepared by Steve Buchan before Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky Limited take to the stage to run a whisky tasting.

The Live Kitchen will come to a close with Gary Owens and Donald Thain making three dishes back-to-back. They include:

Black Angus fillet Dianne with diced onions, chopped tomatoes, whisky Drambuie and French mustard and cream

Scampi langoustine Bombay flamed in brandy with a mild curry cream sauce and finished with sliced banana

Fillet of beef Mexican – strips of fillet steak, flamed in brandy, flavoured with Cayenne pepper, diced peppers and cream

“There’s going to be a lot of audience interaction as we really want festivalgoers to feel as involved in the event as possible,” Julia says.

“It’ll be lively and a lot of fun, and hopefully everyone will find it entertaining. There will also be some tasters which I know the public will love.”

The festival is in association with Opportunity North East and ANM Group.

It is brought to you by The Press and Journal, Evening Express and Original 106.

Please note: There is a booking fee of £1 and a £1 service charge on Ticketmaster for all tickets.