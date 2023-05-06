Expect ‘amazing food done in a simple way’ at Moray street food firm Seasonal Flavour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Expect ‘amazing food done in a simple way’ at Moray street food firm Seasonal Flavour

Donald Macgillivray and his partner Anja launched the business in 2020

Donald Macgillivray. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Donald Macgillivray. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
By Karla Sinclair

Donald Macgillivray has been in the hospitality industry all his life, from cooking in private hunting estates to Michelin Star restaurants.

But around two years ago the talented chef decided to target a new market. Street food.

“My passion for street food started when I was in London at Camden Market,” he says.

“It is amazing food done in a simple way, it was all about the flavour.”

A Seasonal Flavour venison burrito. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Joined by his “extremely supportive” partner Anja Alexander, Donald introduced his food vendor Seasonal Flavour to the Moray food and drink scene in 2020.

It has toured the north and north-east ever since.

High quality street food

Seasonal Flavour offers high quality street food using locally sourced game from the Scottish Highlands.

Donald said: “Sometimes our customers come back multiple times in a day to try everything on the menu.

“People appreciate the restaurant quality food we provide with amazing flavour.

“We use locally sourced Scottish produce where we can including bakeries and game dealers.”

Donald and Anja in front of their street food vendor. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Aromatic sweet potato soup with coconut and lemongrass, crispy buttermilk wild pheasant and a Highland venison burrito are examples of dishes that have previously featured on the firm’s menus.

There are plenty of vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options available.

Comprising a team of up to five people, the vendor has paid a visit to a string of events across the country since its launch including Inverness’ Red Hot Highland Fling and the Highland Food and Drink Trail.

Burgers are among the dishes available. Image: Supplied by Donald Macgillivray

Seasonal Flavour will also be serving hungry foodies at this year’s Taste of Grampian held at P&J Live in Aberdeen.

“We can’t wait to be at Taste of Grampian,” he added.

“It is a fantastic well organised event with so many people who appreciate the good quality food we offer.”

Shining a light on Scottish game

Donald and Anja aim to shine a light on the “great quality game there is to offer in Scotland”.

This love stemmed from Donald’s years as a private chef which involved the chef cooking game shot on the estates he was based at.

Despite the challenges Seasonal Flavour has faced – a lot of which stem from the coronavirus pandemic – he is looking forward to the year ahead.

The business launched in 2020. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

He said: “It can be very tough especially in the current times, but we managed to keep going and people love the food so that’s the main thing.

“We are excited about 2023 and what it will bring.

“People need to get out to events and markets and have fun with family and friends. It might be one of the only thing that can get us through these tough times.”

To keep up to date on the events Seasonal Flavour is attending, visit the business’ Facebook and Instagram pages.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Donald Macgillivray. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
New supermarket and owner for Aberdeen’s Berryden retail park
2
Cex has been told staff will have to hold on to stock for the statutory 48 hours. It's a law designed to help police track down stolen goods. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson.
Police block Aberdeen secondhand shop from selling stock more quickly over stolen goods fears
3
Donald Macgillivray. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Teenager charged after young children find skull in Aberdeen garden
4
Donald Macgillivray. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Woman ordered to pay £150 compensation to baby after dog attack
5
The Learney Arms could be forced to close due to a noise row with a neighbour.
Only pub in Torphins facing ‘imminent closure’ as noise complaints from neighbour lead to…
4
6
Donald Macgillivray. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Drink-driver ‘thought she was fine’ to get behind wheel after daytime drinking session
7
Donald Macgillivray. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Scottish Curry Awards: All the north and north-east winners
8
Donald Macgillivray. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Police officers take legal action over proposed ‘no beards’ policy
9
Donald Macgillivray. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Openreach: Next locations for full-fibre broadband in north and north-east
2
10
Shelves full of stock in Nisbets
Aberdeen city centre shop owned by millionaire businessman to close

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]