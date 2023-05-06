Expect ‘amazing food done in a simple way’ at Moray street food firm Seasonal Flavour

Donald Macgillivray has been in the hospitality industry all his life, from cooking in private hunting estates to Michelin Star restaurants.

But around two years ago the talented chef decided to target a new market. Street food.

“My passion for street food started when I was in London at Camden Market,” he says.

“It is amazing food done in a simple way, it was all about the flavour.”

Joined by his “extremely supportive” partner Anja Alexander, Donald introduced his food vendor Seasonal Flavour to the Moray food and drink scene in 2020.

It has toured the north and north-east ever since.

High quality street food

Seasonal Flavour offers high quality street food using locally sourced game from the Scottish Highlands.

Donald said: “Sometimes our customers come back multiple times in a day to try everything on the menu.

“People appreciate the restaurant quality food we provide with amazing flavour.

“We use locally sourced Scottish produce where we can including bakeries and game dealers.”

Aromatic sweet potato soup with coconut and lemongrass, crispy buttermilk wild pheasant and a Highland venison burrito are examples of dishes that have previously featured on the firm’s menus.

There are plenty of vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options available.

Comprising a team of up to five people, the vendor has paid a visit to a string of events across the country since its launch including Inverness’ Red Hot Highland Fling and the Highland Food and Drink Trail.

Seasonal Flavour will also be serving hungry foodies at this year’s Taste of Grampian held at P&J Live in Aberdeen.

“We can’t wait to be at Taste of Grampian,” he added.

“It is a fantastic well organised event with so many people who appreciate the good quality food we offer.”

Shining a light on Scottish game

Donald and Anja aim to shine a light on the “great quality game there is to offer in Scotland”.

This love stemmed from Donald’s years as a private chef which involved the chef cooking game shot on the estates he was based at.

Despite the challenges Seasonal Flavour has faced – a lot of which stem from the coronavirus pandemic – he is looking forward to the year ahead.

He said: “It can be very tough especially in the current times, but we managed to keep going and people love the food so that’s the main thing.

“We are excited about 2023 and what it will bring.

“People need to get out to events and markets and have fun with family and friends. It might be one of the only thing that can get us through these tough times.”

To keep up to date on the events Seasonal Flavour is attending, visit the business’ Facebook and Instagram pages.