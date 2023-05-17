Taking the kids to Taste of Grampian? Here are some of the free activities to get stuck into

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Taking the kids to Taste of Grampian? Here are some of the free activities to get stuck into

A range of fun, free activities will keep the kids entertained while you sample the wares at Scotland's largest premium one-day food and drink festival

There will be plenty for the kids to do at this year's Taste of Grampian at P&J Live. Image: DC Thomson/Kenny Elrick
There will be plenty for the kids to do at this year's Taste of Grampian at P&J Live. Image: DC Thomson/Kenny Elrick
By Calum Petrie

Foodies taking their children to Taste of Grampian next month can be rest assured there will be plenty to keep their little ones entertained.

More than 6,500 people turned out for the event last year. And there is expectation of at least as many at P&J Live in Aberdeen on Saturday, June 3.

Kids looking for more age-appropriate fun won’t have far to look and with those under the age of 12 getting access to the festival for free, it makes for an excellent day out.

Open from 10am to 5pm, there’s plenty time for the whole family to see, taste and enjoy the festival’s wares.

Dino-Play zone

The Dino-Play zone is perfect for keeping little ones entertained for hours.

With a bounce and slide area including dinosaur slide, air jugglers, ball pit area and an enclosed play area, it is certain the Dino-Play zone will be popular with younger festivalgoers.

Get to the top of the dinosaur’s head and slide down out of his mouth for that picture perfect moment.

Kids will be entertained at this year’s Taste of Grampian with a range of fun, free activities. Image: RM Leisure

Dance mats

Is your child a dancing king or queen? Then be sure to show them to the dance mat area.

They can boogie to their heart’s content and will be able to dance away with friends until the cows come home.

Not only is it a lot of fun for those taking part, but it is great for exercising and burning off any excess energy they may have from the sweet treats on offer from festival exhibitors.

You might even want to start your own dance off with the whole family to see who is the champion dancer!

‘Foot darts’

This fun activity combines both a dart board with football.

Children will be encouraged to hit the bullseye in the middle of the dart board with a football by kicking it towards the board.

Why not make it a competition and get their siblings, friends, or other children at the festival involved?

Who can achieve the best score? Only time will tell…

They shoot, they score!

Keigen, 6, Robin Ritchie and Reuben, 9 at last year’s Taste of Grampian event. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Giant games

If you’re looking for something to keep the kids entertained for a while why not introduce them to some of the festival’s giant games that will be available to play in the kids zone.

From Jenga to snakes and ladders, not to mention Connect 4 these games will keep your little ones minds focused.

Can they get four in a row during Connect 4? Or will they defeated at the last minute by a slithery snake in snakes and ladders?

Front row seats and more

And for those youngsters who are coming for the food, there will also be some seating for children at the front of the Taste of Grampian Live stage to make sure they get a good view of their favourite local chefs and TikTok star Poppy O’Toole.

We might even have a special guest making an appearance on the stage during the festival so be sure to keep your ears peeled for announcements throughout the day.

There will also be vegetable and fruit balloons for the children to enjoy throughout the kids zone, as well as some other activities to keep them amused.

Amber Varrall, 3, getting her face painted in the kids zone. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Music and masterclasses

Taste of Grampian is shaping up to be an incredible day for all in attendance.

The highly-anticipated event will see a stellar line-up of businesses in attendance to sell and offer samples of their fare. More than 100 business – based in the north-east and further afield – have signed up to participate.

As well as the kids’ zone, there will be live acoustic music, masterclasses from local chefs, drinks tastings and workshops.

Celebrity chefs James Martin and Poppy O’Toole will each be hosting two live cooking demonstrations throughout the day-long event, too.

James Martin will be hosting two cooking demos. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

James’ demonstrations are priced at £18 per person and hosted in a separate arena while Poppy’s will be free on the Taste of Grampian Live stage.

James is best-known for being one of the UK’s top chefs. And Poppy is a Michelin-trained chef who rose to fame on TikTok.

Tickets to Taste of Grampian are priced at £15 each plus booking fee and children under 12 go free.

There is a booking fee of £1 and a £1 service charge on Ticketmaster.

Parking is also free on the day.

For more information visit www.tasteofgrampian.co.uk

