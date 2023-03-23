Line-up for Taste of Grampian 2023 hotting up as celebrity chef James Martin announced as headline act

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Line-up for Taste of Grampian 2023 hotting up as celebrity chef James Martin announced as headline act

Celebrity chef and TV presenter James Martin will take centre stage at this year's Taste of Grampian as the headline act.
Julia Bryce By Julia Bryce
March 23, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: March 23, 2023, 8:17 am
James Martin will once again cook up a storm at Taste of Grampian in Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The north-east of Scotland’s premier food and drink festival returns to Aberdeen’s P&J Live on Saturday June 3 and will see the popular chef attend the show for a second consecutive year.

James, who is best known for his ITV cookery show James Martin’s Saturday Morning, has also written numerous recipe books and is a household name when it comes to quality cooking.

James Martin (centre) at his book signing a Taste of Grampian. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

James Martin’s love of Taste of Grampian

He has just opened his second venue in the 600-year-old Cotswold hotel, Lygon Arms, and is looking forward to making his return to Scotland.

This year he will host two live cooking demonstrations at the event which runs from 10am to 5pm. The first will be at 11am and the second at 3pm.

His three demonstrations sold out last year so festivalgoers are encouraged to grab tickets, which are on sale now for £18 plus booking fees, while they can.

Thousands flocked to Taste Of Grampian at P&J Live in 2022. Image: DC Thomson

Almost 7,000 people attended the event last year.

“I’m excited to be returning to Taste of Grampian for another year,” said James Martin.

“I enjoyed meeting so many of the festivalgoers and the producers in attendance, and it was fantastic to see how much the food and drink scene in the north-east of Scotland has changed since my last visit.

James Martin at the Mackie’s of Scotland stand at last year’s Taste of Grampian. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson

“There were familiar faces and new ones, too, which is always great for any food festival. I can’t wait to be back cooking and who knows what I’ll do this year as last time I ended up spinning hot sugar onto someone’s crutch because my rolling pin went missing!

“Those heading along will get to experience something a little different with me, which is going to be really fun, but I can’t say too much more on that for now. I’m looking forward to seeing everyone.”

Showcasing the best of local

James will be joined by another high profile chef who will be announced in the coming weeks.

This is the festival’s 22nd year of running and it is organised in association with farmers’ co-operative ANM Group and economic development partnership Opportunity North East.

Over 150 businesses including street food vendors, local crafters and food and drink firms signed up to take part last year with similar numbers expected. The children’s zone and entertainment throughout the day will also return.

Grant Rogerson, chief executive of ANM Group Limited, is proud to the group is one of the founding partners of Taste of Grampian and is delighted to see the event return to P&J Live.

He said: “Supporting local producers, farmers and the rural community is of great importance to the group and is at the core of our co-operative values.

“The north-east food and drink sector plays a vital role within our local economy and our farmers and producers provide a the diverse range of high quality produce.

Taste of Grampian, as one of the most successful and recognised festivals in the country, showcases the very best our region has to offer, bringing producers, suppliers, and visitors together to do business. We look forward to supporting the event again.”

Grant Rogerson is ANM Group’s chief executive.

Director of food, drink and agriculture at Opportunity North East (ONE), Peter Cook, is looking forward to seeing more north-east businesses sign up to the event.

He said: “Taste of Grampian is a tremendous celebration of food and drink from the region and is a vital market development and learning opportunity, particularly for new businesses.

“The north-east of Scotland is generating exciting new food and drink start-ups of which ONE has supported more than 40 in the last two years, with 21 going through intensive start-up accelerators.

“The festival enables these businesses to sell directly to consumers on the day while also gleaning customer feedback, meeting other businesses and making contacts for future sales.

“ONE continues to work with Taste of Grampian to build the region’s reputation for leading Scotland in entrepreneurial food and drink production.”

Opportunity North East director Food and Drink & Agriculture
Peter Cook is one of the directors at Opportunity North East.

Early bird tickets are now on sale at £10 per person plus booking fee and children under 12 go free.

Parking at P&J Live will also be free on the day.

For tickets to Taste of Grampian, the celebrity demos and for more information visit www.tasteofgrampian.co.uk

