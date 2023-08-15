Olive Alexanders serve up a taste of the south for Aberdeen Restaurant Week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Olive Alexanders serve up a taste of the south for Aberdeen Restaurant Week

Who would have thought that you could grab a taste of southern America here in the heart of Aberdeen? Well, you can on Golden Square.

Some of the dishes available at Olive Alexanders in Aberdeen
Aberdeen Restaurant Wee menu at Olive Alexanders. Image: Becca Freestone/DC Thomson
By Becca Freestone

I’ve never been to New Orleans, but if the food being served up at Olive Alexanders is anything to go by, well, buy me a one-way ticket.

The team at OA’s have been causing quite the stir since they burst onto the foodie scene in July last year, and not just thanks to their sister venue Bar Below which had already been slinging fabulous cocktails since they opened a few months previously.

The interior of Olive Alexanders
Olive Alexanders’ stylish interior. Image: Becca Freestone/DC Thomson

With menus that change with the season and champion local produce, you can rely on finding something refreshingly different and put together with care and love if you pop in for a bite to eat.

It’s the kind of place that oozes effortless cool, mixing kitschy, retro tearoom vibes with eclectic bistro style.

I like to think of it as stepping into a pal’s (extremely stylish) living room. A pal with an exceptional booze collection and a talent for putting together beautiful food, that is.

Aperol spritz
A refreshing Aperol spritz is the perfect way to kick things off. Image: Becca Freestone/DC Thomson

Oh, and one with a fantastic beer garden for enjoying a cold cocktail in the sunshine too.

As you may have picked up, due to my blatant fawning so far, I’m already quite the fan of this place, so when I heard that they were once again taking part in the fabulous foodie fortnight that is Aberdeen Restaurant Week, you can bet I was first in line to hop on the review wagon.

Chatting to owner and chef Emily, I learned that her family was in America for quite some time, so it comes naturally that she should look to the south when it came to inspiration for an ARW offering.

So, what’s the deal?

Open for both lunches and dinners, the New Orleans-themed menu, running until this Sunday (August 20), offers a lunchtime sandwich and soft drink deal for just £9, or a dinner option where you can choose one course for £10, two for £15, or all three for £20.

I knew before even walking through the door that we’d be going the whole hog with a three-courser. With a menu like this, how could you not?

After cooling down with an Aperol Spritz (not included in the offer), we set to ordering.

Southern-style starters were a joy

This menu is all about keeping things simple, southern-style.

It’s classic diner-style food, levelled up with quality ingredients, and we loved every joyous mouthful.

I went for the gas station gostada. A crispy corn tortilla topped with caramelised onion puree, spring onions, chives and cool ranch tortilla chip dust.

Aberdeen Restaurant Week starters at Olive Alexanders
Aberdeen Restaurant Week menu at Olive Alexanders. Image: Becca Freestone/DC Thomson

And yes, it tasted exactly how it sounds. Like a giant cool original Dorito, but with a bit of finesse. Obsessed.

The hubby went for the Southern-style hash browns, which came with chimichurri mayo and pickles. Salty, crispy, soft in the middle, and extremely satisfying.

Plus the tangy chimichurri mayo was a stroke of genius.

The main event

Nothing says New Orleans like a shrimp po boy, so we were over the moon to see one on the menu. Having sadly never tried the real deal, I can only assume that this is about as close as it gets.

Deep fried prawns, old bay mayo, shredded lettuce and pickled red onions in a soft roll with Louisiana spiced fries.

I felt the FOMO for real as this was Grant’s order and not mine, but let’s face it, no husband escapes unscathed when a wife has their sights set on ‘sampling’ some of their order.

I can confirm that it was a subtly-spiced, crunchy, flavour-packed delight.

My order was the collard green melty boy. A grilled sandwich stuffed to the brim with oozy swiss cheese, sauteed cavolo nero, OA Sauce and southern slaw, served with what has to be the most creamy and indulgent potato salad I’ve ever had.

The flavours were insanely good, and I genuinely believe that they need to bottle the OA sauce and make their fortune, but I will say that this was a messy eat.

A Banana split and beignet from Olive Alexanders in Aberdeen
Banana splits and beignets are a sweet way to finish the meal. Image: Becca Freestone/DC Thomson

If the kale had been more finely chopped rather than in whole leaves, I would have left with a little more of my dignity, but it’s probably just as well that I didn’t have that much to begin with, because it was still 100% worth the dribbly chin.

So much more than just desserts…

Predictably, G went for the banana split sundae, because he’s a child at heart and couldn’t resist the nostalgic allure of the Neapolitan ice cream and maraschino cherries, but the beignets were calling my name… loudly.

Another New Orleans classic, these super-sized, sugar coated cloud-like donut descendants are like fluffy little chunks of heaven. Drizzled with the accompanying sweet cherry syrup, a girl could get into serious trouble if these were a permanent fixture on the menu. Oh boy…

The verdict…

There are 100 reasons that I can think of to pay Olive Alexanders a visit this Aberdeen Restaurant Week, but if you really need just one, it’s the beignets. Do it, and thank me later.

Information

A: 8 Golden Square, Aberdeen AB10 1RB

W: www.olivealexanders.com

Price: £40 (not including drinks)

Aberdeen Restaurant Week promotion: Lunches and dinners from £9 to £20

