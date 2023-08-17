Dine in style and enjoy a taste of class at The Tippling House this Aberdeen Restaurant Week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dine in style and enjoy a taste of class at The Tippling House this Aberdeen Restaurant Week

We treated ourselves to a night of class at The Tippling House to try out their stylish ARW tasting menu.

The Tippling House is a must-try during Aberdeen Restaurant Week. Image: Becca Freestone/DC Thomson
By Becca Freestone

The Tippling House is one of Aberdeen’s best kept secrets, but if you know, you know.

It would almost be easy to walk right past The Tippling House, despite it’s central Belmont Street location, were it not for the spectacular display of fabulously bohemian dried flowers that consume the window space and draw the eye.

The last thing you expect when you descend the monochrome tiled steps into the subterranean late-night venue is to find yourself transported back to a fabulous Aladdin’s cave of wonders, reminiscent of every 1920’s New York jazz bar you ever saw in a movie.

An ‘amuse-booze’ to start the night at The Tippling House. Image: Becca Freestone/DC Thomson

All that’s missing is the thick smoky haze and the wandering piano lazily tinkling away in the corner.

There are softly furnished cosy booths, ideal for enjoying an intimate dinner or kicking back with one of their expertly crafted cocktails under ambient lighting.

Given the super stylish surroundings, it comes as no surprise that the menu follows suit with understated, fashionable small plates available to enjoy late into the night.

The Aberdeen Restaurant Week menu sticks to the theme, but with an indulgent tasting menu on offer.

What can you expect a taste of?

The Tippling House are offering up either two courses for Â£20 or three courses for Â£25, all inclusive of an ‘amuse-booze’ to start, and with an optional cheese course (for an additional Â£10) to finish, all under the expert direction of head chef, Stuart Galloway.

Given the quality of the ingredients and all-round high class nature of the venue, this is a truly fantastic deal.

The service, which just happened to be brought to us by one of our good friends, the very lovely Lucy, on this occasion, was absolutely stand-out from start to finish.

The venue boasts softly furnished cosy booths. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

We couldn’t have felt more welcome and taken care of from the moment we sat down. Very soon after, we were treated to some bowls of plump, juicy olives and unbelievably moreish smoked almonds to keep us going while we eagerly awaited the first course.

Shortly returning with our ‘amuse-booze’, painted as the â€˜totâ€™ of the day, we couldn’t wait to find out what was in the wee glasses filled with an inviting amber-coloured potion.

It turned out to be a combinati0n of champagne and Framboise. Sweet, berry flavoured, and a delightful way to start the meal.

Scrumptious starters had us off to a flying start

While a luxurious duo of oysters were on offer, call me uncultured, but I unfortunately cannot stand the things, so for me it had to be the smoked haddock croquettes. I was not disappointed with my choice.

Served with a burnt leek cream, the deliciously crunchy croquettes were packed with savoury flavour and left me longing for more. Just perfection.

The potato salad. Image: Becca Freestone/DC Thomson

The hubby went for the warm potato salad, which came tossed in a wonderfully mustardy vinaigrette. A beautifully light way to kick things off.

The charming Lucy kept us entertained as we chuckled our way through the tough decision of which cocktails to choose to wash down the fabulous food, because you can’t possibly visit The Tippling House without sampling at least one. Or three…

The main event…

Promptly, our mains arrived and they were a sight for sore eyes.

Grant had opted for the pan-fried seabass, which arrived atop a pile of piperade basquaise (a rich and spicy tomato sauce) with chickpeas.

Perfectly cooked seabass brought a taste of the Mediterranean . Image: Becca Freestone/DC Thomson

There was definitely something magical about this dish, as he managed to make the whole lot disappear in moments right in front of my eyes, only stopping for breath for long enough to tell me how exquisite the fish cookery was, perfect crispy skin and all.

For me, it was the vegetarian option – romesco caponata with parmesan polenta.

Romesco caponata with parmesan polenta was the vegetarian option on the mains front. Image: Becca Freestone/DC Thomson

While the Mediterranean flavours were bold and rich, the dish proved a little tricky to eat – at least with a fork anyway. I might of had better luck with a spoon as everything on the plate, particularly the polenta, was on the liquid side, and ate a little more like a soup.

That being said, if it had been served with a chunk of crusty bread to mop everything up, I would have thoroughly enjoyed it. A little bit of texture would have gone a long way.

Something sweet this way comes…

The most mouth-watering moment of the evening came with the arrival of the dessert. I couldn’t resist the apple crumble with miso butterscotch, and oh, what a great choice it was.

This was the kind of dessert that makes you feel warm and fuzzy inside. Sweet sticky chunks of apple topped with crunchy chunks of crumble, gently spiced with the festive flavours of Christmas, all nestled cosily in a pool of right, glossy caramel. An utter triumph that left me grinning and feeling mellow all over.

A sweet way to end the meal at The Tippling House. Image: Becca Freestone/DC Thomson

Grant, predictably, as happens most times he sees this on any menu, went for the oat milk panna cotta, which was actually vegan. Topped with candied ginger and fresh raspberries, it looked pretty as a picture.

His only comment was that it was a little firm in texture and lacked the satisfying wobble that usually comes with this jiggly dessert, but such is the nature of any vegan dessert like this that lacks gelatin. It’s still fabulous to see a vegan option on the menu all the same.

The verdict

Great food, and unbelievable value for money in a setting that makes you feel like a movie star, what more could you ask for?

Do yourself a favour and treat yourself to a night at The Tippling House, not just during Aberdeen Restaurant Week, but any time. You deserve it.

Information

A: 4 Belmont Street, Aberdeen AB10 1JE

W: www.thetipplinghouse.com

Price: Â£50

Aberdeen Restaurant Week promotion: Set price tasting menu with two courses for Â£20 or three courses for Â£25

