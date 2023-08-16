Review: Namaste Delhi spices up Aberdeen Restaurant Week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Review: Namaste Delhi spices up Aberdeen Restaurant Week

Expect exceptional service and wonderful food at this vibrant Aberdeen restaurant.

Namaste Delhi is bringing the heat to Aberdeen Restaurant Week.
By Rosemary Lowne

From crispy pancakes and potato waffles to chicken nuggets and chips, beige was certainly the predominant colour of my dinner plate growing up.

But all that changed when I had my first taste of Indian food.

Blowing my mind – and taste buds – I have a vivid childhood memory of greedily grabbing a teaspoon and devouring the bright red spiced onions straight from its silver foil packaging before my family had even unwrapped the Indian takeaway we’d ordered.

From that moment on, Indian food always signified special occasions in our house, from exam results and driving tests to birthdays and anniversaries.

Much to my shame, I hadn’t sampled Aberdeen’s Indian food offering since moving to the city from the central belt nearly two years ago, so I was more than ready for my visit to Namaste Delhi in Bridge Street.

Friendly staff and ‘serene surroundings’ await at Namaste Delhi

No stranger to a balti himself, my other half was equally as excited as we made our way past Friday night revellers to the restaurant.

Fairy lights twinkling with promise in the window, we stepped inside and were instantly greeted with a friendly smile from one of the waiting staff who showed us to our table and took our drink orders.

Relaxed and comfortable, we soaked up the serene surroundings admiring the beautifully bright tapestries hanging from towering columns, while dimly lit candles and the grand piano created a romantic vibe.

Let’s tuck into the food…

Excellent value for money, the restaurant is offering two courses for £25 as part of Aberdeen Restaurant Week.

After debating over the mixed vegetable pakora and the samosa chat, a samosa with masala, chick peas, yoghurt and chutney, I eventually settled on the Delhi chilli chicken for my starter.

The Delhi chilli chicken was a sticky sensation. Image: Rosemary Lowne/DC Thomson

Succulent and enveloped in a warm and crispy batter, the chicken was beautifully complemented by a sticky and slightly spicy sauce with hints of chilli and soy sauce cutting through while peppers and onions added some welcome crunch.

Succulent salmon pakora

Across the table, the fish pakora was also hitting the spot.

Chunks of perfectly cooked salmon covered in a light batter with a cooling pink garlic dip for dunking, it was a winner.

As a korma connoisseur, I couldn’t resist the creamy concoction for my main when I spotted it on the menu.

Deliciously creamy with a hint of coconut, I could’ve eaten the yellow korma sauce on its own with a spoon, but the tender hunks of chicken and the fluffy and flavoursome mushroom rice married the dish together beautifully.

Variety is the spice of life

Opting for the garlic chilli chicken dish, my partner’s nose started to run as he savoured every mouthful of this spicier dish full of green chillies and Indian spices.

In need of something to cool our mouths down, we ordered a mango sorbet and a pistachio kulfi for dessert.

Like a holiday in dessert form, the mango sorbet was vibrant and refreshing.

Like a denser and creamier version of ice-cream, the pistachio kulfi was a nutty sensation.

The verdict

I couldn’t fault Namaste Delhi, everything from the friendly staff and the impeccable service to the sensational food and beautiful venue, it was perfect.

And whether it’s a birthday, anniversary or even just a Friday night, I’ll find any excuse to visit again soon.

Information

A: Ground Floor, 64 Bridge Street, Aberdeen AB11 6JN

W: namastedelhi.co.uk

Price: £50 (excluding drinks)

Aberdeen Restaurant Week promotion: Two courses for £25 per person.

For more Aberdeen Restaurant Week August 2023 reviews…

