Charlie Hatton ‘gobsmacked’ after winning men’s mountain bike downhill gold; Fort William’s Louise-Anna Ferguson ‘super emotional’ after fourth-place finish

The 25-year-old admitted he was stunned after winning the rainbow jersey at the Nevis Range.

By Ian Parker and Danny Law
Great Britain's Louise-Anna Ferguson in action in the elite women's final at the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships at the Ben Nevis Range, Fort William. Image: PA.
Great Britain's Louise-Anna Ferguson in action in the elite women's final at the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships at the Ben Nevis Range, Fort William. Image: PA.

Charlie Hatton was left “gobsmacked” after taking a surprise men’s mountain bike downhill gold for Great Britain at the UCI Cycling World Championships on the Nevis Range in Fort William.

As rain fell in the Scottish Highlands, the 25-year-old Hatton mastered the mud to post a time of four minutes 26.747 seconds.

There were still 14 riders left to go when Hatton finished, leaving him with a long and nervous wait in the hot seat, but after defending champion Loic Bruni came in fourth and world number one Loris Vergier could only manage sixth, there were jubilant scenes as Hatton’s title was secured.

“I’m gobsmacked,” the world number 17 said. “I’m not sure if I’m shaking because I’m cold or I’m nervous or all of the above.”

Austria’s Andreas Kolb was second, 0.599 seconds off Hatton’s time, with Laurie Greenland adding a bronze to Britain’s medal collection.

Great Britain’s Charlie Hatton (centre) celebrates winning downhill mountain bike gold, alongside Andreas Kolb (left) and Laurie Greenland.

It was a breakthrough result for the Forest of Dean rider, who has never won a World Cup race but can now don the rainbow jersey.

“That was absolutely insane,” Hatton said. “I knew I was riding well this weekend. But I never ever expected the win.

“I know Fort William rides really good in the wet. I just attacked the same as Friday (qualifying).

“I had some people in the woods who said that the mud was very thin, so there was still grip out there.

“I just hit all my lines and had a really good run. I couldn’t believe that everyone kept going below my time. I am absolutely amazed.”

Charlie Hatton celebrates with his father after winning downhill mountain bike gold. Image: PA.

Williamson hails ‘amazing’ crowd

Inverness’ Greg Williamson was proud of his top-10 finish – placing eighth and 2.934 seconds behind winner Hatton.

He said: “It was incredible. I had a real tough go of it this morning, as I smashed a tree with my shoulder and I think it’s partially separated, but we dug deep and got it done.

“Eighth place at the World Champs, I can’t argue with that. The home crowd was amazing.”

Pride for ’emotional’ Ferguson

Earlier, Britain had narrowly missed out on the medals in the women’s race as Fort William’s Louise-Anna Ferguson, Phoebe Gale and Tahnee Seagrave finished fourth, fifth and sixth respectively.

Five-time world champion Rachel Atherton, who dislocated her shoulder on Thursday, came in eighth as Valentina Holl retained the rainbow jersey.

Fort William-based Mikayla Parton was first off and put together a solid run which was eventually rewarded with a top-20 finish.

Austria’s Valentina Holl celebrates after winning gold alongside Switzerland’s Camille Balanche (silver) and France’s Marine Cabirou (bronze) in the elite women’s final.

Gale, one of the youngest riders in the competition, found herself in the hot seat after posting the quickest time but that would last only 60 seconds when Ferguson finished a second quicker.

The pair stayed in positions one and two for almost half an hour before they were usurped and eventually had to settle for fourth and fifth-place finishes.

Ferguson was far from disappointed, saying:  “I’m so pumped to be fourth! I know people say it’s the worst position, and the first step off the podium, but I feel like I won!

“I came from Crankworks, Whistler, and got a bit sick there and it’s been getting worse throughout the week, so I’ve been struggling on track and just kind of survived seeding yesterday, so today I didn’t have any expectations.

Austria’s Valentina Holl celebrates after winning gold. Image: PA.

“I was so surprised when I came across the finish line and it flashed up first! It’s just mindblowing – I don’t really have any words, other than that I’m super emotional!”

Gale, from Hawick, said: “It was honestly the most insane experience of my life. The crowds have been insane. To do a race like this in Scotland is just a dream – I’ve been dreaming about this for so long.

“There’s obviously been a bit of pressure being at home, but I’ve just been smiling all through the week – you’ve got to enjoy it and I’ve just been enjoying riding my bike and having fun out there.”

The father of Great Britain’s Charlie Hatton (second right) celebrates his son’s gold in the downhill mountain bike event.
A UCI volunteer enjoying the elite men’s final at the UCI Cycling World Championships at the Nevis Range.
Great Britain’s Danny Hart in action. He finished in 11th spot.
Great Britain’s Jordan Williams in full flight.
Australia’s Sian A’Hern in action at the Nevis Range.

 

 

 

Conversation