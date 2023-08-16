‘The best brownie ever’: Ferryhill House Hotel is a must for chocoholics during Aberdeen Restaurant Week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘The best brownie ever’: Ferryhill House Hotel is a must for chocoholics during Aberdeen Restaurant Week

The sticky treat is part of a tantalising three-course menu on offer during the city-wide food and drink festival.

The brownie dessert with raspberries and blackberries on top
The highly rated brownie. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson
By Ben Hendry

I was suddenly glad I’d been starving myself all day when the starter arrived and my three course Aberdeen Restaurant Week meal at the Ferryhill House Hotel began.

Those late afternoon headaches became a distant memory as the overflowing bowl of nachos was placed before me, landing with a satisfying thud.

The deep dish of crunchy tortilla chips was heaped high with salsa, guacamole and chilli – and clarted in thick globules of melted cheese.

The salsa from Ferryhill House Hotel during Aberdeen Restaurant Week
The salsa was sweet and spicy. There were plenty of nachos lurking beneath these tasty toppings. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

What other starters are on the cards?

The chili had just the right amount of kick, not too hot but enough to ensure my pint of Fierce Hazy IPA didn’t last too long.

I was trying out the special menu, available until this Sunday (August 20), which offers three courses for £30 or two for £25.

Confronted with such an array of tempting dishes, we thought we had best go for the three-course option.

A pint of Fierce beer
The Fierce beer, pictured before the nachos arrived and it swiftly disappeared. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

My colleague Denny Andonova came along, and was tempted by the haggis bon bons before opting instead for the crab cakes – which she later sang the praises of.

The seafood was accompanied by a drizzle of lemon mayonnaise, and zesty pickled apples.

Three crab cakes with chopped pickled apple and a drizzle of lemon mayonnaise
The crab cakes are a must for seafood aficionados. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

No sooner had we polished them off, the attentive waiting staff were on hand to take our plates away.

All dietary requirements are catered for

For the main course, I opted for the roast salmon, which came served with plenty of perfectly boiled potatoes, asparagus, samphire and vine tomatoes.

Denny ordered the braised ox cheek, which arrived balanced on a parsnip and sweet potato rosti and bed of hot and sour salad.

The golden-coloured salmon from Ferryhill House Hotel along with asparagus, baby potatoes, cherry tomatoes and samphire
The salmon was roasted to perfection. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

The chunk of beef was beautifully tender, falling apart at the slightest nudge of the fork.

And there was a lot of it.

The ox cheek balancing on a mound of parsnip and sweet potato rosti
The braised ox cheek, which I have been thinking about often since our visit. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

My salmon was really nice, tasting as fresh as if it had leaped from the River Dee onto my plate…

But I couldn’t help staring enviously at that ox cheek. It really did look amazing.

There’s also lentil ragu if you don’t eat meat, or a Balmoral chicken that also sounded very tempting.

Praise for the puddings, with one hailed as ‘the best brownie ever’

I’m afraid I’m pretty predictable when it comes to desserts.

Even if I’m eyeing up other, more adventurous offerings, I can rarely stop the words “sticky toffee pudding please” from falling, almost involuntarily, from my mouth.

sticky toffee pudding with a scoop of vanilla ice cream from Ferryhill House Hotel, available during Aberdeen Restaurant Week
There are few nicer sights than a huge slab of sticky toffee pudding, if you ask me anyway. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

And so it was thus.

Thankfully, I am rarely disappointed – and this proved to be the case again here at the Ferryhill House Hotel.

The thick slab was light and sauce-scrapingly moreish, with a smooth dollop of ice cream on the side.

However, my appreciation for the sticky toffee pudding paled in comparison to Denny’s rave review of her chocolate brownie.

A chocolate brownie covered in berries with a scoop of vanilla ice cream on the side from Ferryhill House Hotel, available during Aberdeen Restaurant Week
It looks delicious, but I was still slightly surprised by just how highly it was rated… Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

With a serious look on her face, she looked up from her plate.

After finishing a mouthful, she said: “That’s amazing. Easily the best chocolate brownie I have ever had.”

This gooey square of chocolate, suddenly exalted to otherworldly levels, was topped with a handful of summer berries – offering the perfect contrast to the sweet treat.

Ferryhill House Hotel
The Ferryhill House Hotel is a short walk from Aberdeen city centre. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

The waitress seemed chuffed with this appraisal, and promised us she would pass the glowing review on to the chef.

Our stomachs full, we wandered off into the late summer twilight raving about our dinner.

What is your go-to dessert? Let us know in our comments section below

The verdict

With options of a £25 menu or a £30 one, Ferryhill House Hotel isn’t the cheapest destination during Aberdeen Restaurant Week.

But it could quite possibly be the best value for money, with generous portions of high-class fare sure to leave you thoroughly satisfied.

There’s still time left to head to there to try that chocolate brownie for yourself, and see if you agree with Denny.

Information

A: 169 Bon-Accord Street, AB11 6UA

W: www.ferryhillhousehotel.co.uk

Price: £60 (not including drinks)

Aberdeen Restaurant Week promotion: £25 per head for two courses, or £30 for three.

The Aberdeen Restaurant Week menu can be found by clicking here.

