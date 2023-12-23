Where to visit if you’re spending 12 hours in (and around) Aviemore

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink
Food and Drink

Where to visit if you’re spending 12 hours in (and around) Aviemore

Here are some of my top food and drink suggestions for Aviemore locals and tourists. Karla Sinclair reports.
Karla Sinclair
The Old Bridge Inn. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
The Old Bridge Inn. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Aviemore is widely-known for being close to a host of scenic walks, lochs, the Cairngorms mountain range and more.

However, it also boasts impressive food and drink businesses, ranging from Harry Gow and Ashers Bakery to Miele’s Gelateria and Cheese and Tomatin.

I, for one, think they need to be shouted about more.

So, I have pulled together this list of the best Aviemore food and drink spots for you to visit. Some are located slightly out with the town, but they’re well worth the drive too…

Breakfast

8am to 11am

Yes, Harry Gow is well-known across Moray (and the Highlands and Islands) for its range of tempting sweet and savoury bakes.

I mean, how could you say no to a freshly-made strawberry tart?

Aviemore food and drink fans have their own Harry Gow branch. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

However, it also serves up hot filled breakfast rolls.

With several filling options to choose from – including bacon, fried egg, sausage or Stornoway black pudding – there’s something for everyone. They’re sure to keep you fuelled throughout the day.

Coffee and cake

11am to 12pm

It may be an 18-minute drive out of Aviemore, but I’d highly recommend visiting KJ’s Bothy Bakery in Grantown-on-Spey.

Brioche rolls, sourdough, pastry scrolls and focaccia are among the savoury options that customers can order.

Doughnuts are among the bakes to expect at KJ’s Bothy Bakery. Image: Supplied by Megan Hughes

As for sweet items, expect brownies, tarts, meringues, scones, doughnuts and more.

Lunch/brunch

12pm to 3pm

You’ll find La Taverna facing the Cairngorm mountains on Grampian Road.

It’s a family-run restaurant and pizzeria, and is perfect for family dining, romantic lunches/dinners and larger parties, so it’s definitely a spot to consider.

La Taverna.

As for drinks, expect Italian wines and liqueurs, Scottish gins, beers from around the world, and seasonal cocktails.

Sticking to the pizza theme, there’s also Cheese and Tomatin.

Prosciutto pizzas from Cheese and Tomatin. Image: Lauren Robertson/DC Thomson

The business serves up “Scotland’s finest ingredients” on traditional Neapolitan-style woodfired pizza.

It offers a walk-in service only and a takeaway option, so you can enjoy your pizza elsewhere while soaking up the local scenery.

Snack

3pm to 6pm

I should have mentioned earlier that you’ll need to leave some room for snacks.

Why? Because Aviemore is home to Miele’s Gelateria and Ashers Bakery branches.

The team at Miele’s Gelateria often come up with unique creations. Pictured is the business’ Christmas dinner gelato. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Miele’s Gelateria serves Italian-style gelato made in the heart of Inverness.

Like its other branches, the Aviemore space has a line-up of delicious flavours to choose from, along with doughnuts and Italian pastries.

You’ll struggle to whittle down your order at Ashers Bakery. Image: Supplied by Ashers Bakery

As for Ashers Bakery, you’ll find biscuits, cakes and pastries galore.

I’d recommend buying both a sweet and savoury treat. You can always tuck into them later if you’re on the full side.

Dinner

6pm to 8pm

Moving swiftly on to dinner – which you’ll have earned after a day of visiting the local sites – one of the best options is the Cairngorm Hotel.

Dinner is served at the venue from 5pm daily, and the menu boasts a host of Scottish classics.

Have you paid a visit to the Cairngorm Hotel? Image: Supplied by Sunday Post

Expect Highland soup, beetroot cured Scottish smoked salmon, Cairngorm venison casserole, hand-reared haggis, sticky toffee pudding and a butterscotch sundae, to name a few dishes.

Over on Dalfaber Road, The Old Bridge Inn is also open daily.

Seared lamb rump at The Old Bridge Inn. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Here, food is served in a rustic lounge by the wood-burning stove, where dogs are allowed too.

And when it’s good weather, they have an excellent beer garden, so you can enjoy a drink right by the banks of the River Spey.

(And even if it’s bad weather, they’ve got outdoor heaters too.)

But if Indian and Mediterranean dishes are more up your street, then look no further than Charcoal.

Aviemore food and drink doesn’t get much better than the grub served at Charcoal. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Menu items include chicken shish, lamb shish, seabass, chickpea casserole, chicken tikka masala, penne masala, a vegetarian burger, and fish and chips.

Drinks

8pm to late

And finally, why not round off your day with a trip to The Winking Owl?

Located on Grampian Road, it offers a cosy atmosphere to enjoy a great selection of award-winning real ales and craft beer brewed right in Aviemore.

Make sure you try a pint of Black Gold, the fantastic stout from nearby Cairngorm Brewery.

Michael Farry of the Winking Owl. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

There is, however, food on the cards too. It’s another place to consider for dinner.

Tags

Conversation

More from Food and Drink

Jenna Marie Christie. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Huntly cake maker launches business in honour of late dad, her 'biggest cheerleader'
David and Gillian Hayfield. All images: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Making the ultimate Christmas dinner for 16, with the couple behind the Seafield Arms…
Torrish is set inside Inverness' luxurious five-star hotel, Ness Walk. All images: Ness Walk
Torrish at Ness Walk provides memorable fine dining experience on all fronts
New tennants, Donald Mackay (left) and Stuart Forrester who hope to open the bar early next year. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
'An opportunity of a lifetime': New Rose Street Foundry bar to open in the…
Robert McCubbin, market construction manager, Cameron MacFarlane, the market manager, and David Haas, Inverness City manager, ion the Victorian Market Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Four more businesses - and the return of the model train - for Victorian…
A Kirk View espresso martini. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
9 hospitality closures of 2023 in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire
The Justice Mill is a popular spot for Aberdeen partygoers.
A Tale of Two Spoons: I compare the Union Street Wetherspoons to find out…
Tony Song (L) chef and Jeff Mak (R) owner at Eagle May. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Eagle May giving away four most popular dishes on Christmas Day to those in…
Stephen Rankin, Director of Prestige with the stonework landscape on the building.
Gordon and MacPhail: One year on, the latest on the multimillion-pound makeover of the…
Aberdam loading up cars with festive food parcels.
Do you know someone who deserves a free Aberdam Christmas dinner?

Conversation