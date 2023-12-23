Where to visit if you’re spending 12 hours in (and around) Aviemore

Aviemore is widely-known for being close to a host of scenic walks, lochs, the Cairngorms mountain range and more.

However, it also boasts impressive food and drink businesses, ranging from Harry Gow and Ashers Bakery to Miele’s Gelateria and Cheese and Tomatin.

I, for one, think they need to be shouted about more.

So, I have pulled together this list of the best Aviemore food and drink spots for you to visit. Some are located slightly out with the town, but they’re well worth the drive too…

Breakfast

8am to 11am

Yes, Harry Gow is well-known across Moray (and the Highlands and Islands) for its range of tempting sweet and savoury bakes.

I mean, how could you say no to a freshly-made strawberry tart?

However, it also serves up hot filled breakfast rolls.

With several filling options to choose from – including bacon, fried egg, sausage or Stornoway black pudding – there’s something for everyone. They’re sure to keep you fuelled throughout the day.

Coffee and cake

11am to 12pm

It may be an 18-minute drive out of Aviemore, but I’d highly recommend visiting KJ’s Bothy Bakery in Grantown-on-Spey.

Brioche rolls, sourdough, pastry scrolls and focaccia are among the savoury options that customers can order.

As for sweet items, expect brownies, tarts, meringues, scones, doughnuts and more.

Lunch/brunch

12pm to 3pm

You’ll find La Taverna facing the Cairngorm mountains on Grampian Road.

It’s a family-run restaurant and pizzeria, and is perfect for family dining, romantic lunches/dinners and larger parties, so it’s definitely a spot to consider.

As for drinks, expect Italian wines and liqueurs, Scottish gins, beers from around the world, and seasonal cocktails.

Sticking to the pizza theme, there’s also Cheese and Tomatin.

The business serves up “Scotland’s finest ingredients” on traditional Neapolitan-style woodfired pizza.

It offers a walk-in service only and a takeaway option, so you can enjoy your pizza elsewhere while soaking up the local scenery.

Snack

3pm to 6pm

I should have mentioned earlier that you’ll need to leave some room for snacks.

Why? Because Aviemore is home to Miele’s Gelateria and Ashers Bakery branches.

Miele’s Gelateria serves Italian-style gelato made in the heart of Inverness.

Like its other branches, the Aviemore space has a line-up of delicious flavours to choose from, along with doughnuts and Italian pastries.

As for Ashers Bakery, you’ll find biscuits, cakes and pastries galore.

I’d recommend buying both a sweet and savoury treat. You can always tuck into them later if you’re on the full side.

Dinner

6pm to 8pm

Moving swiftly on to dinner – which you’ll have earned after a day of visiting the local sites – one of the best options is the Cairngorm Hotel.

Dinner is served at the venue from 5pm daily, and the menu boasts a host of Scottish classics.

Expect Highland soup, beetroot cured Scottish smoked salmon, Cairngorm venison casserole, hand-reared haggis, sticky toffee pudding and a butterscotch sundae, to name a few dishes.

Over on Dalfaber Road, The Old Bridge Inn is also open daily.

Here, food is served in a rustic lounge by the wood-burning stove, where dogs are allowed too.

And when it’s good weather, they have an excellent beer garden, so you can enjoy a drink right by the banks of the River Spey.

(And even if it’s bad weather, they’ve got outdoor heaters too.)

But if Indian and Mediterranean dishes are more up your street, then look no further than Charcoal.

Menu items include chicken shish, lamb shish, seabass, chickpea casserole, chicken tikka masala, penne masala, a vegetarian burger, and fish and chips.

Drinks

8pm to late

And finally, why not round off your day with a trip to The Winking Owl?

Located on Grampian Road, it offers a cosy atmosphere to enjoy a great selection of award-winning real ales and craft beer brewed right in Aviemore.

Make sure you try a pint of Black Gold, the fantastic stout from nearby Cairngorm Brewery.

There is, however, food on the cards too. It’s another place to consider for dinner.