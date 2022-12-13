Enjoy Mediterranean and Indian cuisine at this new fusion restaurant in Aviemore

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Enjoy Mediterranean and Indian cuisine at this new fusion restaurant in Aviemore

By Karla Sinclair
December 13, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: December 19, 2022, 4:20 pm
Inside Charcoal at Station Square. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Inside Charcoal at Station Square. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Two brothers from Inverness are following in their family’s footsteps as they open the doors of a new restaurant in Aviemore.

Azim Hussain, 18, and his 20-year-old brother Arif welcomed their first customers to Charcoal yesterday, a fusion restaurant serving Mediterranean and Indian cuisine.

The restaurant was initially launched by Azim and Arif’s father, Abdul Fotik, and their uncle, Jad Hussain.

The family has a string of Inverness food and drink businesses under its belt, including Cinnamon, The Phoenix Ale House, and LaLe Turkish Mediterranean Restaurant.

A selection of dishes available at new Aviemore restaurant, Charcoal. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Azim will be running the restaurant once the team finds its feet.

Arif said: “My brother and I have now joined them [Abdul and Jad] in the hospitality industry as we have a great love and interest in it.

“My father and uncle have given me the role of running Cinnamon and now we have opened Charcoal. We will be letting my brother run the place, with all our assistance.”

A unique setting

Charcoal is located at Station Square, on Grampian Road.

The building is connected to the railway, so customers have access to the platform and can view trains passing by from inside the restaurant.

The restaurant’s opening hours are 12.30pm to 9.30pm daily and it boasts a capacity of 70.

“We received the keys on Monday, October 31,” says Arif.

“We wanted to expand and open another restaurant this year and were looking for the right location and building.”

Customers can view trains passing from their tables. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

The interior of the Aviemore restaurant has been adorned with a teal colour scheme and boasts plentiful decor giving a nod to the Highlands.

The wooden flooring and furniture give it a rustic appeal.

In terms of the menu, Arif went on to say: “Customers can expect a fusion menu with chargrill Mediterranean dishes and your favourite Indian curries.”

Menu items include chicken shish, lamb shish, seabass, chickpea casserole, chicken tikka masala, penne masala, a vegetarian burger, and fish and chips.

Dish prices vary from £4.95 to £22.95.

The next chapter

Azim said: “We are mainly a family-run business and this helps greatly in being successful.

“Our first venture in the Highlands was Royal Tandoori, which opened in 2000 in Aviemore. From there, my father was the chef for three years before we moved and opened Cinnamon in Inverness in 2003.”

Arif added: “We have also owned other takeaways down south in England, which we sold to move up to Scotland.

“Abdul and Jad sold their shares in Royal Tandoori in Aviemore in 2007 to my great uncle and have been in Cinnamon to this day.”

Azim Hussain (second left) with his father Abdul Fotik (fourth left) and some of the family/restaurant team. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

On the opening of Charcoal, they said: “The opening is exciting as we start a new chapter and get together from our other restaurant to help get a successful opening.”

The food

Chicken and mushroom casserole. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Sauteed garlic mushrooms. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Greek salad. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Jalfrezi. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Mixed grill. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Chicken korma. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

The interior

Some decorative items give the Aviemore restaurant a rustic feel. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
A menu. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Another interior image. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
The exterior signage. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Charcoal has a capacity of 70. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
A historic image of the railway. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
There are several pieces of decor that give a nod to the Highlands. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Azim and Abdul. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

