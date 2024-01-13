Offshore coffee proved too bitter for Huntly saturation diver – so he started making his own

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Offshore coffee proved too bitter for Huntly saturation diver – so he started making his own

Tony Livingstone launched his business Neptunes Coffee in April last year.

Tony Livingstone. All images: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
By Karla Sinclair

Most, if not all of us know an offshore worker, whether it be a family member or a friend of a friend.

Like any job, it has its perks and downsides. For Huntly’s Tony Livingstone, one of the issues is the coffee.

“The coffee we have access to isn’t the greatest tasting,” says the 54-year-old.

Tony started out by roasting coffee in a popcorn maker.

“So to that end, I started to research into how coffee was produced and made.”

This was a huge influence in Tony becoming the owner of his own business, known as Neptunes Coffee.

Let’s take a look at his journey…

From a popcorn roaster to launching a fully fledged Huntly coffee business

Tony spent “a few months procrastinating” about how to start his company.

He then bought a popcorn roaster and beans and enjoyed the process and the results.

He loved the idea of making his own great-tasting coffee.

“Very soon after that I purchased a proper roasting setup and went from there,” he adds.

“I liked the thought of being able to produce my own great-tasting coffee. And then having the means to share the results with the wider world, thus Neptunes Coffee was born.”

The Neptunes Coffee roasting setup.
Tony spends roughly four hours roasting per week.

Before launching Neptunes Coffee last April, Tony had absolutely no experience in the food and drink industry.

He runs it alongside his wife Kate – referred to as “chief taster” by Tony – at their Huntly home. Roughly four hours are spent roasting per week.

‘The orders and good reviews are coming in,’ says Tony, whose coffee is as strong as his determination

Neptunes Coffee sells beans and ground coffee that have been roasted to levels known as city, Viennese and dark.

They are available in bags of 125g, 250g, 500g, 750g and 1kg.

All of the raw coffee beans are from Falcon Speciality Coffee.

Tony said: “I like the Honduran beans roasted to the Viennese roast for the smooth, creamy and flavoursome taste.

“All raw coffee beans are from Falcon Speciality Coffee, who ethically source all the beans they sell, and the bags themselves come from the bag broker, which are fully recyclable.”

You can find the range in select north-east stores and online.

The business’ range can be found on the Neptunes Coffee website as well as in Insch’s The Butterfly Effect and The Ethical Shop in Huntly.

It is hoped to be stocked in Banff’s The Gift Box soon, too.

The only way is up for Neptunes Coffee

In terms of what Tony has loved most about running the business, he said: “The whole experience so far, from the conception of the idea and the orders coming in to the good reviews for something that I’ve produced.

“I’d love to expand more and upgrade to bigger premises and get a few restaurants and/or chains using my coffee, along with supplying the vessels that I work on currently with my fine coffee.”

Tony runs the business part-time for the time being.

Neptunes Coffee is currently a part-time business due to Tony continuing his work as a saturation diver offshore.

However, he went on to say: “Hopefully [Neptunes Coffee] will take off in the next few years or so, so that I can stay on dry land.”

