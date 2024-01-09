Is Fraserburgh’s food and drink scene better than ever? Locals have their say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lifestyle Food and Drink

Is Fraserburgh’s food and drink scene better than ever? Locals have their say

A smash burger place, a restaurant with a kid's play area and a steakhouse are in demand. However, residents (for the most part) seem to be happy with the town's current offering.

Fraserburgh food and drink business Gumboots Concept Eatery
Terri Crowther, a partner at Fraserburgh café Gumboots Concept Eatery. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Karla Sinclair

Have you ever thought that your local area’s food offering was samey? I did back in the day – before Turriff (my hometown) welcomed some new and well-needed hospitality businesses to its centre that is.

Long gone are the days of soup, fish fingers and chips, baked potatoes and chicken goujons being the only options on the cards. Yes, for kids and adults.

A seafood meal from a Fraserburgh food and drink business
Expect much more than just fish fingers and chips and baked potatoes when you eat out in the Broch nowadays. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

All of a sudden, there was everything from tapas and authentic Indian dishes to cocktails and speciality coffees on the menus of both new and already existing restaurants, cafes and bars.

It’s taken me until today to fully appreciate how much the food and drink scene has evolved over the past decade. More specifically since Covid restrictions eased.

And despite not being raised in the Broch, I can really tell that like Turriff, it’s another incredible example of a north-east town that’s excelling on the foodie front.

‘For a long time every restaurant in Fraserburgh was the same,’ recalls local

Fraserburgh high street during lockdown
The town’s High Street during lockdown in 2020. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Like Turriff, there are some Fraserburgh food and drink institutions that have stood the test of time and remain firm favourites to some members of the community.

Wimpy on Hanover Street, for example, has been on the go since the summer of 1964.

However – from an outsider’s perspective (mine) – the newer businesses have really added to the area’s appeal. They include High Street pizzeria Pirates Pizza Shack and the Stag and Thistle.

Charlie Reid, co-owner of Fraserburgh food and drink business Pirates Pizza Shack.
Charlie Reid, co-owner of Pirates Pizza Shack. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

It looks like a lot of Fraserburgh residents agree with this, too – well, going by the responses to a recent Press and Journal social media post, which asked locals to share their thoughts on the town’s food and drink scene and how they would improve it.

“You have a wealth of diverse eating places in Fraserburgh,” one person wrote.

“From the freshest locally sourced fish and shellfish to local meats and veg, Fraserburgh covers all prices and all tastes.”

Three strawberry meringues from Nooks & Crannies with chocolate flakes on top
Strawberry meringue from Nooks & Crannies. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Another said: “We are just so lucky in a Fraserburgh to have good places to eat.

“Findlay’s Fish Bar & Diner is a real treat for seafood lovers, the Beach Café [has] good food in a beautiful location, and the Heritage Café [has] fine home-cooked quality and lovely staff.”

Special mentions were also given to The Captain’s Table, Peartree Coffee House and Bistro, Nooks & Crannies, Fair Stappit, Dunes Café & Coffee Shop, and Allanshill – located a 10 minutes’ drive away from the town – as well as the monthly producers market.

“It’s definitely improving,” says a resident, referring to the food scene.

“For a long time every restaurant in Fraserburgh was the same, and people would (and still do) loath trying anything new.”

Would you like to see a smash burger place in the Broch? Or how about a Mexican restaurant with cocktails?

They continued: “Personally I’d love to see an amazing smash burger place (like Aberdam, Primal Feast in Glasgow or Smashed JCT in North Wales) or something with a Latin American/Mexican vibe with cocktails (like Bizarron in Glasgow) but that might be too niche for Fraserburgh really.”

Some respondents emphasised the importance of supporting local, while others seem to want… you guessed it, chains.

A steak with long stem broccoli, onion rings, mushrooms, tomato and a jug of sauce
A steakhouse is in demand, as well… Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“Give me a Starbucks and more choices on Just Eat and I’m happy,” read one comment, while another said: “What could be useful would be a Pizza Hut chain restaurant to bring people into town to sit in and eat.”

A restaurant with a kid’s play area, steakhouse and more breakfast options are also in demand, along with a venue serving fresh healthy food – which is what’s on the cards at Gumboots Concept Eatery (Gumboots), among many other things.

Gumboots co-owner agrees that there’s still room for more variety

Gumboots, located on the grounds of Lakeview Garden Centre at Cortes Junction in Lonmay, is run by Terri Crowther, Luis Fonseca and Livinia Price.

It opened its doors in July 2022 and serves “food that is of good quality, freshly-made at reasonable prices, and healthier with European and African influences.”

Terri, Luis and Livinia also aim to be zero waste.

Fraserburgh food and drink business gumboots staff
From left, Terri, Livinia and Luis. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

“For the local communities in the surrounding areas of Lonmay, it [Gumboots] is conveniently situated for them to pop in for a coffee or lunch or while visiting the garden centre,” says Terri, who lives in Lonmay.

“For Fraserburgh and Peterhead, there is no other tapas restaurant in the area or somewhere that holds regular barbecues in the summer.”

The trio will be testing out various other eating concepts too, as well as introducing more vegetarian, vegan and healthy options to the menu.

A codfish jambalaya from Gumboots
A codfish jambalaya from Fraserburgh food and drink spot Gumboots. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

In terms of her thoughts on the town’s offering as a whole, Terri would love to see even more healthy and varied restaurants.

Oh, and perhaps a new bar?

“For instance, a fish/seafood restaurant, a steakhouse, a nice Italian that serves good pasta, a Japanese sushi restaurant, or a vegan/vegetarian restaurant,” she adds.

“The list is endless, but I guess it depends on the local demand for these.

Our regular place to go was Wetherspoons at the Saltoun Inn before it changed hands, purely because they served cheap beer.

the Saltoun Inn
Outside the Saltoun Inn. Image: Abermedia/Michal Wachucik

“Most of the other bars in Fraserburgh are dire and not really our thing, but I’m sure the locals would disagree on that.”

