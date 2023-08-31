10 venues serving the most Instagrammable dishes in Aberdeen

Instagram is the go-to social media platform to show off the food and drink we’re devouring.

Whether it’s pizza, pasta and meat-based dishes or desserts, we’re constantly striving to find dishes that not only taste the part, but look the part too.

For those of you that love snapping up pictures of your scran, here’s a list of restaurants and cafes which I believe serve up the most Instagrammable dishes in Aberdeen.

Tarragon by Graham Mitchell

To say the chefs at Tarragon are talented would be a complete understatement.

The restaurant, run by award-winning north-east chef Graham Mitchell, serves up some of the best food in the region in my opinion.

Although the menu changes regularly, I would highly recommend securing a portion of parma-wrapped chicken ballotine should you get the opportunity.

Address: 137 Rosemount Place, Aberdeen AB25 2YH

How Bao Now

How Bao Now has had a residency in the well-known 99 Bar and Kitchen on Back Wynd since 2021, and it has made quite the impression on locals.

Choose from mouth-watering bao buns, fried chicken, gyozas, fries and salads, as well as desserts such as fried bao buns tossed in sugar and fried apple stuffed gyozas.

Address: 1 Back Wynd, Aberdeen AB10 1JN

The Silver Darling

Not only are the panoramic views surrounding The Silver Darling incredible, but the restaurant’s interior and the look of its dishes are too.

You’ll struggle to whittle down your order from the carefully curated menu. However, I have heard great things about the oysters and mussels, if that helps you in any way.

Address: Pocra Quay, Aberdeen AB11 5DQ

Under The Hammer

If cocktails, sharing platters and cheese boards are up your street – and you love snapping pictures for social media – then Under The Hammer is the place for you.

The venue is relaxed, the staff are welcoming and the food and drink looks and tastes the part. You can’t beat it.

Address: 11 North Silver Street, Aberdeen AB10 1RJ

Madame Mew’s

Madame Mew’s is a go-to for many foodies in the city when they’re craving authentic and vibrant Thai food.

From soups, salads, rice and noodles to tasty main dishes including deep-fried beef, pork and chicken wings, you’re sure to leave the restaurant feeling full and satisfied.

Address: 7 Summer Street, Aberdeen AB10 1SB

16 Below

Don’t worry sweet tooth fans, I’ve got you covered too.

The creative team at 16 Below has pulled together a line-up of desserts that have proved an Instagram lovers’ paradise.

You’ll have to take pictures of your order, as well as the colourful graffiti wall inside the dessert parlour. It’s a great addition.

Address: 3b Whitehall Road, Aberdeen AB25 2PP

Big Mannys’ Pizza

I couldn’t write a listicle of the businesses offering the most Instagrammable dishes in Aberdeen and not include Big Mannys’ Pizza.

Any time I’ve ordered from the business in the past, the food has surpassed all expectations.

I can’t speak highly enough about the ‘Above and Beyond’ pizza and garlic and herb dip. Please give them a try when you’re next craving pizza…

Addresses:

16 Pittodrie Street, Aberdeen AB24 5QL

The Adams, 145 Holburn Street, Aberdeen AB10 6BN

Codona’s, Beach Boulevard, Aberdeen AB24 5ED

Cafe Harmony

Cafe Harmony is dedicated to and passionate about showcasing north-east artisan food and drinks producers.

Whether you opt for one, two or three courses at the popular restaurant, you’re bound to discover ingredients from a number of local businesses.

Address: 21 Bon-Accord Terrace, Aberdeen AB11 6DP

JW’s Sushi

Established in 2016, JW’s Sushi serves high-quality sushi – including sashimi, rolls and traditional nigiri – at affordable prices.

You’re sure to be impressed at the look of the dishes you choose, whether you decide to sit in the venue or take away.

Address: 75 Huntly Street, Aberdeen AB10 1TE

The Long Dog Cafe

The Long Dog Cafe attracts foodies from far and wide – and its colourful dishes are partially to thank.

They’re are plenty of Instagram-worthy sweet and savoury treats. However, I’d go for a freakshake above all.

Flavours include salted caramel, Biscoff, unicorn, Kinder Bueno, Aero, Jammie Dodger and chocolate brownie.

Address: 66 Claremont Street, Aberdeen AB10 6QY