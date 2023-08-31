10 venues serving the most Instagrammable dishes in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

10 venues serving the most Instagrammable dishes in Aberdeen

How Bao Now, The Silver Darling and Big Mannys' Pizza all feature...

Sushi anyone? Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Sushi anyone? Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
By Karla Sinclair

Instagram is the go-to social media platform to show off the food and drink we’re devouring.

Whether it’s pizza, pasta and meat-based dishes or desserts, we’re constantly striving to find dishes that not only taste the part, but look the part too.

For those of you that love snapping up pictures of your scran, here’s a list of restaurants and cafes which I believe serve up the most Instagrammable dishes in Aberdeen.

Tarragon by Graham Mitchell

To say the chefs at Tarragon are talented would be a complete understatement.

The restaurant, run by award-winning north-east chef Graham Mitchell, serves up some of the best food in the region in my opinion.

Although the menu changes regularly, I would highly recommend securing a portion of parma-wrapped chicken ballotine should you get the opportunity.

Address: 137 Rosemount Place, Aberdeen AB25 2YH

Parma-wrapped chicken ballotine from Aberdeen restaurant Tarragon by Graham Mitchell.
Parma-wrapped chicken ballotine. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

How Bao Now

How Bao Now has had a residency in the well-known 99 Bar and Kitchen on Back Wynd since 2021, and it has made quite the impression on locals.

Choose from mouth-watering bao buns, fried chicken, gyozas, fries and salads, as well as desserts such as fried bao buns tossed in sugar and fried apple stuffed gyozas.

Address: 1 Back Wynd, Aberdeen AB10 1JN

Korean BBQ brisket bao from How Bao Now in Aberdeen.
Korean BBQ brisket bao. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

The Silver Darling

Not only are the panoramic views surrounding The Silver Darling incredible, but the restaurant’s interior and the look of its dishes are too.

You’ll struggle to whittle down your order from the carefully curated menu. However, I have heard great things about the oysters and mussels, if that helps you in any way.

Address: Pocra Quay, Aberdeen AB11 5DQ

Instagrammable plate of seafood from The Silver Darling restaurant in Aberdeen.
The Silver Darling excels in serving up Instagram-worthy food. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

Under The Hammer

If cocktails, sharing platters and cheese boards are up your street – and you love snapping pictures for social media – then Under The Hammer is the place for you.

The venue is relaxed, the staff are welcoming and the food and drink looks and tastes the part. You can’t beat it.

Address: 11 North Silver Street, Aberdeen AB10 1RJ

An Under the Hammer sharing board.
An Under the Hammer sharing board. Image: Becca Freestone/DC Thomson

Madame Mew’s

Madame Mew’s is a go-to for many foodies in the city when they’re craving authentic and vibrant Thai food.

From soups, salads, rice and noodles to tasty main dishes including deep-fried beef, pork and chicken wings, you’re sure to leave the restaurant feeling full and satisfied.

Address: 7 Summer Street, Aberdeen AB10 1SB

Tablespread of Instagrammable dishes from Thai restaurant Madame Mew in Aberdeen.
Madame Mew’s serves authentic Thai cuisine. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

16 Below

Don’t worry sweet tooth fans, I’ve got you covered too.

The creative team at 16 Below has pulled together a line-up of desserts that have proved an Instagram lovers’ paradise.

You’ll have to take pictures of your order, as well as the colourful graffiti wall inside the dessert parlour. It’s a great addition.

Address: 3b Whitehall Road, Aberdeen AB25 2PP

A 16 Below cheesecake.
A 16 Below cheesecake. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

Big Mannys’ Pizza

I couldn’t write a listicle of the businesses offering the most Instagrammable dishes in Aberdeen and not include Big Mannys’ Pizza.

Any time I’ve ordered from the business in the past, the food has surpassed all expectations.

I can’t speak highly enough about the ‘Above and Beyond’ pizza and garlic and herb dip. Please give them a try when you’re next craving pizza…

Addresses:

  • 16 Pittodrie Street, Aberdeen AB24 5QL
  • The Adams, 145 Holburn Street, Aberdeen AB10 6BN
  • Codona’s, Beach Boulevard, Aberdeen AB24 5ED
Pepperoni pizza at Big Manny's Pizza.
Big Manny’s Pizza is a must-try for pizza fans. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Cafe Harmony

Cafe Harmony is dedicated to and passionate about showcasing north-east artisan food and drinks producers.

Whether you opt for one, two or three courses at the popular restaurant, you’re bound to discover ingredients from a number of local businesses.

Address: 21 Bon-Accord Terrace, Aberdeen AB11 6DP

A cannoli from Cafe Harmony.
A cannoli from Cafe Harmony. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

JW’s Sushi

Established in 2016, JW’s Sushi serves high-quality sushi – including sashimi, rolls and traditional nigiri – at affordable prices.

You’re sure to be impressed at the look of the dishes you choose, whether you decide to sit in the venue or take away.

Address: 75 Huntly Street, Aberdeen AB10 1TE

JW's Sushi serves up some of the most Instagrammable dishes in Aberdeen.
JW’s Sushi serves up some of the most Instagrammable dishes in Aberdeen. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

The Long Dog Cafe

The Long Dog Cafe attracts foodies from far and wide – and its colourful dishes are partially to thank.

They’re are plenty of Instagram-worthy sweet and savoury treats. However, I’d go for a freakshake above all.

Flavours include salted caramel, Biscoff, unicorn, Kinder Bueno, Aero, Jammie Dodger and chocolate brownie.

Address: 66 Claremont Street, Aberdeen AB10 6QY

The ultra-Instagrammable Kinder Bueno, unicorn and salted caramel freakshakes from The Long Dog Cafe.
The Kinder Bueno, unicorn and salted caramel freakshakes. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

More from Food and Drink

A range of doughnuts you can secure at Dough & Co. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
What are the doughnuts like at Dough and Co on Belmont Street?
Woman with white reusable canvas bag for food.
Here's why north-east food and drink firms are listening to you
Alison MacKintosh. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
What to expect at new Inverness café Sùgh Ùr (formerly AM Bothan IV2)
From left: Karen Scanlin, Deborah Collinson, Hilary Murray and Shona Craig. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
44 pictures from The Gin To My Tonic Show 2023 at P&J Live in…
Ginger Gairdner: The season for digging up vegetables
Perfect pizzas at Cheese and Tomatin. Image: Kelly Tadd
Restaurant review: A slice of Italy in Inverness at Cheese and Tomatin
Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
The food and drink to try if you're spending the day in Banchory
Two glasses of whisky by the sea.
Net-zero is serious business for Scotland's whisky-makers
Golden square.
Owners tease opening of new Town House cocktail bar in Aberdeen's Golden Square next…
Craig Scott pouring drink into a glass at bar.
First 20 venues announced for return of Aberdeen Cocktail Week

Conversation