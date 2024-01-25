Forget whisky, Is Irn-Bru-flavour beer the perfect Burns Night drink?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Forget whisky, Is Irn-Bru-flavour beer the perfect Burns Night drink?

Maverick Scottish brewers Vault City have put out another edition of their Irn-Bru-flavoured beer, but how does their Iron Brew taste?

A can of Irn Bru soft drink poured into a glass, and a can of Iron Brew sour beer from Vault City poured into another glass.
Iron Brew is Vault City's tribute to the iconic Irn Bru soft drink. Let's see if it tastes anything like whatever the original is meant to taste like.
By Kieran Beattie

Today we’re going to push the boundaries of Scottishness by trying out an Irn-Bru-flavour beer and seeing how it compares to the real deal.

Edinburgh-based sour brewers Vault City have been shaking things up and challenging our preconceptions for what beer should be for years now.

Standard yellow lagers? No, thanks.

This lot are more keen on stamping their names on outlandish creations like the luminously coloured, Blue WKD-flavour beer they made last year in collaboration with Peterhead’s Brew Toon.

Bright blue beer from Vault City in a glass, next to a glass of Blue WKD.
The Blue WKD beer I tried last year from Vault City and Peterhead’s Brew Toon.

And further along the colour spectrum, they’ve also been putting out bright-orange beers, in the form of their popular tribute to Scotland’s OTHER national drink, Irn-Bru.

I bought a can of their latest release, Iron Brew, and had it side by side with a tin of the original to see how the two compared.

Taste test: Vault City’s Irn-Bru-flavour beer, Iron Brew

The Iron Brew beer in mid-pour.
Pouring out the Iron Brew beer.

What flavour is Irn-Bru?

It’s a question scientists have been asking for decades.

The official Barr’s soft drink recently had an ad campaign where various characters tried to guess, with some saying bubblegum, some saying tutti frutti.

I reckon it just tastes like the perfect hangover cure.

But according to the taste profile on Vault City’s website, their sour beer version of the soft drink has flavours of “Iron Brew”, “Bubble Gum”, and, of course, “Girders”.

The can artwork of Iron Brew, alongside a glass full of the Irn Bru beer.
Check out the can artwork on this. I’m not sure it could get more Scottish.

I poured out my beer alongside some real Irn-Bru, to see if Vault City managed to capture the essence of whatever the hell it’s actually meant to taste like.

Initially, I recoiled in surprise just from smelling it.

It honestly really, really smelled like the regular fizzy drink.

And it looked like it too… just with a big foamy beery head on it. Disconcerting.

Anyways, down the hatch it went, and the results were… shockingly good, as I was truly expecting to end up needing to pour this down the sink.

The author recoiling in surprise at the Vault City product.
My genuine, actual reaction to the beer. Fear? Revulsion? Confusion? In actual fact, it was very pleasant surprise on my face.

What’s the verdict on the Vault City Iron Brew beer?

I said in my review of Vault City’s Blue WKD beer that it was so wacky and out there that while I enjoyed the experience, I would never have another one — not the case here.

At 4.8%, it wasn’t too boozy, and whatever they put in it made it eerily similar to the proper stuff, just with a thicker consistency of beer.

Seriously sickly sweet (which is my kind of thing), balanced out with the base sour beer, it’s a very rare example of a “freaky” beer actually worth trying more than once.

That being said, I really don’t think you should have this with your haggis, neeps and tatties this Burns Night – unless you are as Scottish as our national bard himself.

But for all other occasions, seek it out.

Rating: 4.5/5

  • Kieran is a former craft beer barman and usually publishes his beer column every Tuesday online. You can also read his column in the P&J’s Food and Drink magazine, which you can find inside your Press and Journal newspaper every Saturday.

Conversation