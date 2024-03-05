Aldi beer: The best Scottish brews to buy on your next shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aldi beer: The best Scottish brews to buy on your next shop

Aldi might be best known for its eclectic middle aisle, but its beer aisle has loads of great Scottish stuff you should try.

The beer aisle in an Aldi supermarket.
The Aldi beer aisle has plenty of perhaps surprisingly good beer.
By Kieran Beattie

It’s a good time to be a Scottish craft beer fan, as these days even big chain supermarkets like Aldi tend to carry an impressive collection.

Although I do my best to support my local and excellent craft bottleshops, sometimes there’s nothing better than getting a bunch of great beer at relatively bargain prices.

Next time you’re doing the weekly shop at Aldi, here’s four varied beers I can heartily recommend you pick up from breweries all across Scotland.

Three cans and a bottle of beer from Aldi, with a glass full of one of the drinks.
Here’s the four beers I picked as my favourite from my local Aldi.

Aldi beer 1: Fraoch Heather Beer from Williams Bros

Fraoch beer poured out into a glass.
Fraoch from Williams Bros pours crystal clear and crisp.
  • 5%
  • £1.65 a 500ml bottle
  • Williams Bros Brewing, Alloa
  • Style: Amber Ale

Fraoch is really one of the OGs of the Scottish craft brewing scene, being on shop shelves years before the likes of Brewdog came on the scene.

Williams Bros says it’s based on a ancient recipe handed to them in 1988 by a “lady of Gaelic descent”,  but whatever the story is, it’s a bloody good beer.

It’s made with extra ingredients like heather, bogmyrtle and ginger, and makes for a very floral and spicy beer.

You could probably serve this to a craft gin fan and they’d lap it up.

Rating: 3/5

Aldi beer 2: Peach Plaza from Fierce Beer

Fierce Beer's Peach Plaza poured out into a glass.
The Fierce Beer Peach Plaza.
  • 4.2%
  • £1.89 a 440ml can
  • Fierce Beer, Aberdeen
  • Style: Pale Ale

Fierce Beer have done a number of peachy-flavoured beers, but as far as I can tell you can only get this one at Aldi.

While not as good as some of their other beers brewed with peach, like their amazing Peach Melba they used to do with raspberries, it’s a really solid hazy pale ale with a decent fruity backbone.

Grab it if you’re a fan of beers like Hazy Jane from Brewdog.

Rating: 3.5/5

Aldi Beer 3: Silkie Stout from Loch Lomond Brewery

The Silkie Stout beer poured out into a glass.
Of course, I had to pour the Silkie Stout into my Guinness glass.
  • 5%
  • £1.89 per 440ml can
  • Loch Lomond Brewery
  • Style: Oatmeal Stout

You don’t tend to get a lot of good stouts from supermarkets that aren’t Guinness, but this is a definite exception to the rule.

As the name implies, it’s a silkie smooth, pitch-black beer that’s just on the right side of sweet.

I usually grab at least two of these on a trip to Aldi.

Rating: 4/5

Aldi Beer 4:

The Mystic River IPA from Aldi poured into a glass.
The Mystic River ipa.
  • 5%
  • £1.79 a 440ml can
  • Williams Bros, Alloa
  • Style: East Coast IPA

Yes, it’s Williams Bros on the list for a second time, but the Alloa brewery deserves it for this IPA.

It’s juicy, refreshing, and has a really soft fruity bitterness.

Another must-have from the Aldi beer aisle in my humble opinion.

Rating: 4/5

Kieran is a former craft beer barman and publishes his beer column every Tuesday online. You can also read his column in the P&J’s Food and Drink magazine, which you can find inside your Press and Journal newspaper every Saturday.

Conversation