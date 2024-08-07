‘Mam would be so proud’: Mum of 4 toasts her Keith café going from strength to strength

Lynette Smith took the reins to Keith café Boat n Barn during “a very scary time for small businesses” – when the UK first went into lockdown.

The now 55-year-old had worked at the coffee shop since 2017 under the previous owner, but enjoyed it so much that she “jumped at the chance” to buy the business when it was put up for sale in 2020.

“I was due to take over in April, then we went into lockdown. I was worried and uncertain what would happen,” she said.

A few months later, more shock and devastation struck.

Lynette adds: “In June, we lost our precious mam totally out of the blue, which knocked us all for six.

“The café became a welcome distraction and kept me busy in the summer months, refurbishing and planning for opening.”

Close-knit team keep Keith café thriving

“We opened in August 2020 and the café has just went from strength to strength. Mam would be so proud,” the owner and cook went on to say.

Lynette and her husband Kevin have four grown up children, one of which (Kaden) is a chef at the café.

Lynette’s sister and fellow cook Carol, head waitress Lynsey, schoolgirls Rachel and Maisie, and Carol’s daughter Ellice make up the rest of the close-knit team.

“It’s pretty much a family-run business,” she says.

“I have always enjoyed cooking and entertaining for friends and family.

“That was why I got into this business as cooking was my passion. It gives me great pleasure when people compliment my food.”

Boat n Barn helped Lynette through tragedy, and is a haven for locals

I asked the mum-of-four if any funny tales spring to mind when she reflects on her time as the owner.

She joked: “None that would be appropriate.”

However, Lynette said that two elderly gentleman stop by every day (when the café is open) without fail. Boat n Barn is open from 9am to 3pm Tuesday to Friday.

“Leslie and Johnny sit at the same table and order the same thing every day.

“They are lovely and have taken it upon themselves to be the café caretakers. They fill and empty my flower tubs, sweep the pavement, shovel away the snow.

“I think they feel it’s as much their café as it is mine.”

Boat n Barn also welcomes four-to-12 members of Keith Health Walks every Friday and its “yoga ladies” on a Wednesday, who all “come in for a cuppa, a scone and a blether.”

Local friends, mums and workers frequent the coffee shop too.

Lynette, from Buckie, adds: “Local businesses quite often pop in past or phone for a takeaway.

“We get friends meeting up from Aberdeen and Inverness, and lots of regular customers who come in for a bit of company.

“We also have a huge fan base who come in regularly from Buckie.”

Other than the staff, what keeps customers coming back for more?

Boat n Barn has a breakfast menu that includes a free tea/coffee and toast with its ‘wee’, ‘boatie’, vegetarian and Scottish breakfasts.

Customers can also expect homemade soups, with its Cullen skink proving particularly popular, as well as paninis, toasties, baked potatoes and burgers.

Special mains and desserts, home bakes, afternoon teas, a kid’s menu and an OAPs deal are on the cards too.

Lynette says: “We also cater for businesses and parties from time to time.

“I tend to buy a lot of ingredients from Buckie, Kenny Thomsen Butchers, Simpsons Ice Cream and Eat Mair Fish.”

‘I couldn’t do it without them’: Lynette praises family for supporting the business

More than four years on since taking on ownership, Lynette continues to relish her role at the Keith café – located on Reidhaven Square – that is considered a key part of the community.

“Most of all, I have loved being able to work with my family,” she said.

“We all get on so well. I couldn’t do it without them. My sister and I are very close.”

Another highlight for her has been “getting to know the local community of Keith”.

“I have made some good friends and met some very interesting people.

“We took the café on at such a scary time and never knew what to expect, but it has been great!

“A huge thanks to all my staff including Audrey (now retired), who was there with me from the very start and is now a great friend. And a massive thank you to all my customers who continue to support me.

“I feel truly blessed.

“Doing what I love everyday and having customers compliment our food and my wee café really means the world to me.”

