‘Mam would be so proud’: Mum of 4 toasts her Keith café going from strength to strength

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

‘Mam would be so proud’: Mum of 4 toasts her Keith café going from strength to strength

"In June [2020], we lost our precious mam. The café became a welcome distraction," Lynette Smith tells me.

Carol Wilson, left, and Lynette Smith. Images: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Carol Wilson, left, and Lynette Smith. Images: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
By Karla Sinclair

Lynette Smith took the reins to Keith café Boat n Barn during “a very scary time for small businesses” – when the UK first went into lockdown.

The now 55-year-old had worked at the coffee shop since 2017 under the previous owner, but enjoyed it so much that she “jumped at the chance” to buy the business when it was put up for sale in 2020.

A selection of treats to expect at the venue.

“I was due to take over in April, then we went into lockdown. I was worried and uncertain what would happen,” she said.

Boat n Barn is located on Reidhaven Square.

A few months later, more shock and devastation struck.

Lynette adds: “In June, we lost our precious mam totally out of the blue, which knocked us all for six.

“The café became a welcome distraction and kept me busy in the summer months, refurbishing and planning for opening.”

Close-knit team keep Keith café thriving

“We opened in August 2020 and the café has just went from strength to strength. Mam would be so proud,” the owner and cook went on to say.

Lynette and her husband Kevin have four grown up children, one of which (Kaden) is a chef at the café.

Lynette took over the business in 2020.

Lynette’s sister and fellow cook Carol, head waitress Lynsey, schoolgirls Rachel and Maisie, and Carol’s daughter Ellice make up the rest of the close-knit team.

“It’s pretty much a family-run business,” she says.

“I have always enjoyed cooking and entertaining for friends and family.

Plenty of baked goods are available.

“That was why I got into this business as cooking was my passion. It gives me great pleasure when people compliment my food.”

Boat n Barn helped Lynette through tragedy, and is a haven for locals

I asked the mum-of-four if any funny tales spring to mind when she reflects on her time as the owner.

She joked: “None that would be appropriate.”

However, Lynette said that two elderly gentleman stop by every day (when the café is open) without fail. Boat n Barn is open from 9am to 3pm Tuesday to Friday.

“Leslie and Johnny sit at the same table and order the same thing every day.

From left, Lynette, Carol, Leslie and Johnny.

“They are lovely and have taken it upon themselves to be the café caretakers. They fill and empty my flower tubs, sweep the pavement, shovel away the snow.

“I think they feel it’s as much their café as it is mine.”

The pair “have taken it upon themselves to be the café caretakers.”

Boat n Barn also welcomes four-to-12 members of Keith Health Walks every Friday and its “yoga ladies” on a Wednesday, who all “come in for a cuppa, a scone and a blether.”

Local friends, mums and workers frequent the coffee shop too.

Lynette, from Buckie, adds: “Local businesses quite often pop in past or phone for a takeaway.

“We get friends meeting up from Aberdeen and Inverness, and lots of regular customers who come in for a bit of company.

The scones have always gone down a hit.

“We also have a huge fan base who come in regularly from Buckie.”

Other than the staff, what keeps customers coming back for more?

Boat n Barn has a breakfast menu that includes a free tea/coffee and toast with its ‘wee’, ‘boatie’, vegetarian and Scottish breakfasts.

Customers can also expect homemade soups, with its Cullen skink proving particularly popular, as well as paninis, toasties, baked potatoes and burgers.

Boat n Barn’s Cullen skink.

Special mains and desserts, home bakes, afternoon teas, a kid’s menu and an OAPs deal are on the cards too.

A strawberry tart.
The peppermint slice has my name written all over it.

Lynette says: “We also cater for businesses and parties from time to time.

“I tend to buy a lot of ingredients from Buckie, Kenny Thomsen Butchers, Simpsons Ice Cream and Eat Mair Fish.”

‘I couldn’t do it without them’: Lynette praises family for supporting the business

More than four years on since taking on ownership, Lynette continues to relish her role at the Keith café – located on Reidhaven Square – that is considered a key part of the community.

“Most of all, I have loved being able to work with my family,” she said.

“We all get on so well. I couldn’t do it without them. My sister and I are very close.”

Lynette loves working alongside her sister.

Another highlight for her has been “getting to know the local community of Keith”.

“I have made some good friends and met some very interesting people.

“We took the café on at such a scary time and never knew what to expect, but it has been great!

Inside the Keith café.

“A huge thanks to all my staff including Audrey (now retired), who was there with me from the very start and is now a great friend. And a massive thank you to all my customers who continue to support me.

The venue is open Tuesday to Friday.

“I feel truly blessed.

“Doing what I love everyday and having customers compliment our food and my wee café really means the world to me.”

You may also like:

More from Food and Drink

Khalid Elmourei
Mediterranean restaurant to bring new flavours to Elgin as 'eyesore' offices to be transformed
IV10 is well-known for its mouth-watering dishes. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Where to eat and drink if you're taking a trip to Fortrose or Rosemarkie
Pranee Marsh with her son Stephen, husband Thomas and daughter Sara. Images: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Pranee's Thai Kitchen: The Facebook cooking group turned booming Banchory caterer
Anti pasti at Kaina Italian Kitchen.
Restaurant review: Speaking of love in Oban's Kaina Italian Kitchen
Michael Miele putting salt and vinegar on chips behind the counter at the Northern Fish Restaurant.
Northern Fish Restaurant owner makes 'heartbreaking' decision to close much-loved 101-year-old Elgin takeaway
Madame Mew's is located on Summer Street in Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Does a taste of Thailand await at Madame Mew's in Aberdeen?
Castleton Farm preserves.
Turriff Show 2024: 9 food and drink stalls to pay a visit to
Wark Farm pies, produced near Alford.
North-east's rich larder being showcased at Turriff Show
Phil and Wendy Richardson. Images: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Love That Loaf: The Findhorn micro-bakery born on couple's 25th wedding anniversary
Beekies Neuk in Newmachar serves up comforting classics, and the Beekies chicken was a standout. Images: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Restaurant review: Beekies Neuk in Newmachar serves up generous, comforting classics

Conversation