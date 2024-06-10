New Indian street food restaurant to open in Aberdeen

Aberdeen’s Union Street is getting ready to welcome an Indian street food restaurant.

A new branch of Chaiiwala is to open in one of the Granite Mile’s empty units.

It comes as the chain already has branches across Scotland’s other cities including Edinburgh, Glasgow and Dundee.

Where is Chaiiwala Aberdeen going to be?

The Press and Journal announced earlier this year that plans were lodged to open the new restaurant in a former shoe shop.

Today, we can confirm that Chaiiwala’s latest restaurant will transform the old Mostyn Mackenzie at 229 Union Street.

The unit at the top of Union Street has been empty for some time, therefore benefiting from the street food venue taking its place.

Opening along from other food sites like Burger King, the restaurant would invite some variety into Aberdeen’s main street.

When is Chaiiwala Aberdeen expected to open?

Although there has not been an official opening date announced, the store is expected to open in the near future.

The unit has been covered in “brewing soon” signs to let passers by know to expect a new restaurant.

Posters read, “Aberdeen, brewing soon” and also give Aberdonians a taste of what’s to come.

Being an Indian street food cafe, visitors can expect all day breakfasts along with a “sip of the east” with their freshly brewed chaii, according to the signage on the premises.

The restaurant is putting together their team before opening with adverts out for store managers, shift supervisors, and kitchen staff.

The Press and Journal has approached Chaiiwala for for an opening date.

What is Chaiiwala?

Chaiiwala is an Indian street food restaurant founded in 1927 on the streets of New Dehli.

Nearly 100 years on, the restaurant has rose to fame, with venues dotted across the world.

Chaiiwala has become one of the world’s fastest growing independent businesses with plans to grow to 500 stores across the world in the next decade.

It’s no surprise that people come from afar, just for a sip of their famous Karak Chaii.

The restaurant was revived in 2016 by the family of the original founders who still draw upon their history to ensure the recipes are in keeping with the history while inspiring new, authentic menu creations fans of the brand craves.

What’s on the Chaiiwala menu?

Customers can expect everything from hot drinks, to street food, all day breakfasts, Bombay bowls and more.

Here’s a few items on their menu, that’s sure to have you queuing outside on their opening day.

You can experience a chaii late like never before as they offer their signature brews including Caramel Chaii, Karak Chaii and Pink Chaii.

All day breakfasts consist of Desi and English-ish choices along with ommlettes and more.

Those who fancy a street food option can expect Masala Chips, Mumbai Mac n Cheese and Butter Chicken Roll.

Anyone who would like to skip straight to dessert can look forward to Pink Chaii Cake, Nutella Wrap, Gajar Halwa and Karak Coffee Cake.

You can take a look at their full menu here.

As reported previously, Bob Keiller, who is leading the Our Union Street campaign, welcomed the latest application.

He said: “Aberdeen needs more restaurants and cafes, and Union Street needs to fill empty retail units.

“Chaiiwala is my favourite ever restaurant – and I promise to say the same for any other restaurant that chooses to open on Union Street!”

Take a look at our high street trackers to see the occupied and vacant units in Union Street.

Are you excited for Chaiiwala to open on Union Street? Let us know in the comments below.