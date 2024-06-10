New Indian street food restaurant to open in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

New Indian street food restaurant to open in Aberdeen

Chaiiwala is launching in Union Street.

By Shanay Taylor
Chaiiwala restaurant on Union Street.
Chaiiwala to open on Union Street. Image: DC Thomson.

Aberdeen’s Union Street is getting ready to welcome an Indian street food restaurant.

A new branch of Chaiiwala is to open in one of the Granite Mile’s empty units.

It comes as the chain already has branches across Scotland’s other cities including Edinburgh, Glasgow and Dundee.

Where is Chaiiwala Aberdeen going to be?

The Press and Journal announced earlier this year that plans were lodged to open the new restaurant in a former shoe shop.

Today, we can confirm that Chaiiwala’s latest restaurant will transform the old Mostyn Mackenzie at 229 Union Street.

<yoastmark class=

The unit at the top of Union Street has been empty for some time, therefore benefiting from the street food venue taking its place.

Opening along from other food sites like Burger King, the restaurant would invite some variety into Aberdeen’s main street.

When is Chaiiwala Aberdeen expected to open?

Although there has not been an official opening date announced, the store is expected to open in the near future.

The unit has been covered in “brewing soon” signs to let passers by know to expect a new restaurant.

Posters read, “Aberdeen, brewing soon” and also give Aberdonians a taste of what’s to come.

Being an Indian street food cafe, visitors can expect all day breakfasts along with a “sip of the east” with their freshly brewed chaii, according to the signage on the premises.

The restaurant is putting together their team before opening with adverts out for store managers, shift supervisors, and kitchen staff.

The Press and Journal has approached Chaiiwala for for an opening date. 

What is Chaiiwala?

Chaiiwala is an Indian street food restaurant founded in 1927 on the streets of New Dehli.

Nearly 100 years on, the restaurant has rose to fame, with venues dotted across the world.

Chaiiwala has become one of the world’s fastest growing independent businesses with plans to grow to 500 stores across the world in the next decade.

Chaiiwala Aberdeen: The former shoe store in Union Street.

It’s no surprise that people come from afar, just for a sip of their famous Karak Chaii.

The restaurant was revived in 2016 by the family of the original founders who still draw upon their history to ensure the recipes are in keeping with the history while inspiring new, authentic menu creations fans of the brand craves.

What’s on the Chaiiwala menu?

Customers can expect everything from hot drinks, to street food, all day breakfasts, Bombay bowls and more.

Here’s a few items on their menu, that’s sure to have you queuing outside on their opening day.

You can experience a chaii late like never before as they offer their signature brews including Caramel Chaii, Karak Chaii and Pink Chaii.

Food from Chaiiwala. Image: Mariam Okhai/DCT Media Date; 01/11/2022

All day breakfasts consist of Desi and English-ish choices along with ommlettes and more.

Those who fancy a street food option can expect Masala Chips, Mumbai Mac n Cheese and Butter Chicken Roll.

Anyone who would like to skip straight to dessert can look forward to Pink Chaii Cake, Nutella Wrap, Gajar Halwa and Karak Coffee Cake.

You can take a look at their full menu here.

As reported previously, Bob Keiller, who is leading the Our Union Street campaign, welcomed the latest application.

He said: “Aberdeen needs more restaurants and cafes, and Union Street needs to fill empty retail units.

“Chaiiwala is my favourite ever restaurant – and I promise to say the same for any other restaurant that chooses to open on Union Street!”

Take a look at our high street trackers to see the occupied and vacant units in Union Street.

Are you excited for Chaiiwala to open on Union Street? Let us know in the comments below.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen City Wardens with Torry in the background
Warden patrols to increase amid vandal fears as Torry Raac residents move out
Sonya Brock leaves Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Woman struck husband with laptop and chased him with kitchen knife
Aberdeen Grammar School. Picture by KENNY ELRICK 26/02/2019
Raider tagged after he caused nearly £10,000 damage to Aberdeen Grammar and post office
Binghill House needs future-proofed
New owners plan 'complete refurbishment' of million-pound Milltimber mansion
Over 200 of the tasty delights will be given away. Image; Graham Fleming/DC Thomoson.
200 cheesecakes set to be given away for free in Rosemount ahead of new…
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a killer driver and the million pound council embezzler
Thousands flocked to the city-centre this weekend for the four-day Nuart festival
'It makes the city special': All the best pictures as curtain closes on Nuart…
Lachlan Bruce leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Stranger with 'creepy smile' followed women and girls in Aberdeen
Police were in attendance at the scene, asking passers-by to avoid the area.
Woman, 30, dies at Aberdeen beach esplanade
New signage has been up alerting passengers of the change in liquid rules. Image: DC Thomson.
100ml liquid rule reintroduced at Aberdeen Airport