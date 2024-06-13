Where to find the best cinnamon buns in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Where to find the best cinnamon buns in Aberdeen

The next time you pay a visit to one of the listed bakeries and cafes, treat yourself to a cinnamon bun.

A Lotus Biscoff cinnamon roll by Aberdeen's Shot 'n' Roll. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
A Lotus Biscoff cinnamon roll by Aberdeen's Shot 'n' Roll. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
By Karla Sinclair

If you’re craving sweet, sticky and moreish cinnamon buns in Aberdeen, then check out these five locations.

Listed in no particular order, the following cafes and bakeries attract many local food and drink fans for their freshly-made treats and coffees.

And for those of you yet to try a cinnamon bun from one or several of them, I’d recommend doing so at the nearest given opportunity.

Foodstory

We’re kicking things off with Foodstory, which boasts two locations in the Granite City.

You’ll be pleased to know that cinnamon buns are available at both locations daily, with past flavours including cranberry, apricot, cinnamon and lemon, coffee and walnut, and pecan and caramel.

Addresses:

  • 11-15 Thistle Street, Aberdeen AB10 1XZ
  • Fittie, Aberdeen AB115DX
Cinnamon bun at Aberdeen's Foodstory cafe.
I’d recommend trying out the Foodstory cinnamon buns in Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

The Bread Guy

The Bread Guy has proven itself a serious contender in the world of Scottish baking since its launch in 2018.

There are countless must-try bakes from the family-run north-east business, and its cinnamon buns are one of them.

The bakery team whips up 6,000 of these a week in total, with 65% going to Shot ‘n’ Roll’s Trinity Centre unit.

Addresses:

  • 16 Thistle Street, Aberdeen AB10 1XZ
  • 41-43 Glenbervie Road, Torry, Aberdeen AB11 9JE
  • 80 Great Northern Road, Aberdeen AB24 3QB
  • 5 Hazlehead Crescent, Aberdeen AB15 8EX
A bun covered in icing and M&M's
The Bread Guy was recently crowned Scottish Bakery of the Year. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Shot ‘n’ Roll

Speaking of Shot ‘n’ Roll – which is headed by the team behind Aberdam – it’s next up.

The business owners opened their second location last month in Torry, and not only can you stop by the shop to treat yourself to one of their cinnamon buns, but they’re available for delivery via UberEats too.

Addresses:

  • Trinity Centre, Aberdeen AB11 6BE
  • 79 Victoria Road, Torry, Aberdeen AB11 9LU
A s'more cinnamon roll by Shot 'n' Roll in Aberdeen
A s’more cinnamon roll by Shot ‘n’ Roll in Aberdeen. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Vegan Bay Baker

Vegan Bay Baker also takes cinnamon buns to a whole new level.

As well as being hefty in size and a feast for the eyes, they are buttery and tangy to taste. Pair with a tea or coffee, or simply enjoy the treat in all its glory on its own.

Address: 33 Castle Street, Aberdeen AB11 5BB

Sweet treats at the Vegan Bay Bakery.
The Vegan Bay Bakery counter at its Aberdeen location. Image: Karla Sinclair

Bandit Bakery

The cinnamon buns at Bandit Bakery are known to sell out fast, so be sure to stop by the venue as early as possible to avoid disappointment.

Open from 9am to 4pm Wednesday to Sunday, the artisan bakery is owned by Peter and Sarah Leonard.

Address: 51H Rose Street, Aberdeen AB10 1UB

Cinnamon buns at Aberdeen's Bandit Bakery.
Bandit Bakery sells some of the best cinnamon buns in Aberdeen. Image: Wullie Marr

