Where to find the best cinnamon buns in Aberdeen

If you’re craving sweet, sticky and moreish cinnamon buns in Aberdeen, then check out these five locations.

Listed in no particular order, the following cafes and bakeries attract many local food and drink fans for their freshly-made treats and coffees.

And for those of you yet to try a cinnamon bun from one or several of them, I’d recommend doing so at the nearest given opportunity.

Foodstory

We’re kicking things off with Foodstory, which boasts two locations in the Granite City.

You’ll be pleased to know that cinnamon buns are available at both locations daily, with past flavours including cranberry, apricot, cinnamon and lemon, coffee and walnut, and pecan and caramel.

Addresses:

11-15 Thistle Street, Aberdeen AB10 1XZ

Fittie, Aberdeen AB115DX

The Bread Guy

The Bread Guy has proven itself a serious contender in the world of Scottish baking since its launch in 2018.

There are countless must-try bakes from the family-run north-east business, and its cinnamon buns are one of them.

The bakery team whips up 6,000 of these a week in total, with 65% going to Shot ‘n’ Roll’s Trinity Centre unit.

Addresses:

16 Thistle Street, Aberdeen AB10 1XZ

41-43 Glenbervie Road, Torry, Aberdeen AB11 9JE

80 Great Northern Road, Aberdeen AB24 3QB

5 Hazlehead Crescent, Aberdeen AB15 8EX

Shot ‘n’ Roll

Speaking of Shot ‘n’ Roll – which is headed by the team behind Aberdam – it’s next up.

The business owners opened their second location last month in Torry, and not only can you stop by the shop to treat yourself to one of their cinnamon buns, but they’re available for delivery via UberEats too.

Addresses:

Trinity Centre, Aberdeen AB11 6BE

79 Victoria Road, Torry, Aberdeen AB11 9LU

Vegan Bay Baker

Vegan Bay Baker also takes cinnamon buns to a whole new level.

As well as being hefty in size and a feast for the eyes, they are buttery and tangy to taste. Pair with a tea or coffee, or simply enjoy the treat in all its glory on its own.

Address: 33 Castle Street, Aberdeen AB11 5BB

Bandit Bakery

The cinnamon buns at Bandit Bakery are known to sell out fast, so be sure to stop by the venue as early as possible to avoid disappointment.

Open from 9am to 4pm Wednesday to Sunday, the artisan bakery is owned by Peter and Sarah Leonard.

Address: 51H Rose Street, Aberdeen AB10 1UB