Taste of Grampian 2024: Fans turn out in force to celebrate foodie extravaganza

North-east food and drink fans were spoilt for choice at this year’s highly-anticipated Taste of Grampian.

Thousands headed to the P&J Live to tuck into some tasty treats from producers across the region and watch celebrity chefs take to the stage.

Hairy Biker Si King, Nadiya Hussain MBE and Marks and Spencerâ€™s and ITVâ€™s Cooking with the Starsâ€™ Poppy Oâ€™Toole captivated audiences with their Q&As and demos throughout the day.

And to top everything off, there were also appearances on the main stage from award-winning north-east chefs.

They included Ross Cochrane, Kevin Dalgleish, Graham Mitchell and Graham Sutherland.

The festival kicked off at 10am and the huge arena was packed with keen foodies from the get-go.

Visitors were greeted by a pipe band and a giant kilted Percy Pig before entering the main arena, where 150 stalls were waiting to be explored.

Crowds gather round the main stage

As I walked in, Ross Cochrane from Mara was on the stage in the middle of the hall frying up something tasty and talking the crowds through making some of the small dishes at home.

Despite being the first on the stage, the chef was kept busy with the crowd asking questions about his Thistle Street restaurant.

He was followed up by an emotional Q&A with Si King, who was returning to Taste of Grampian for the first time alone.

Rachael Cunningham was enjoying the “great atmosphere” at foodie festival with her mum Katriona. The pair were looking forward to the cooking demos from Nadiya and Si, and explained they enjoy watching the two chefs on TV.

And after watching Si’s Q&A Rachael said she just wanted to give him a “wee bosie”.

She added: “I think because of his situation recently, it was nice to support him and give him a bit of love.

“He must be lost without his pal, as I was saying to my mum he’s still got to make a living, he’s still got to do these things.”

Taste of Grampian marks a ‘special’ celebration for one Aberdeen bakery

The Bread Guy was one of my first port of calls, purely because the stall piled high with sourdough bread, rowies, and plenty of sweet treats seemed to constantly be buzzing.

Donna McAllister, who owns the business alongside her husband Gary, was busy restocking the freshly baked goodies.

But, she admitted this Taste of Grampian was a “special one” for the Aberdeenshire bakery.

She said: “We actually started out at Taste of Grampian six years ago today, so it’s actually our sixth birthday!

“It’s been great and we’ve been really really busy. There’s just been a queue constantly and we’re finding we have to keep restocking because we’ve been selling so much.”

There were many different stalls filled with all sorts of baked goods though, with the team at Sourcloud Bakery almost selling out by 2pm.

Their stall was filled to the brim with their famous croissants, cruffins and pastries, but by the end of the day they were left with just a handful of baked goods.

Street food proves to be a hit with revellers

At lunchtime, huge queues formed outside both the Seafood Bothy and Acropolis Street Food, with one group telling me they’d already been waiting 20 minutes to get their hands on a gyros.

And Sri Lankan Street Food was also proving to be popular, with the team frying up the vibrant food while they chatted to the crowd forming around their aromatic stall.

One of the team members said it had been busy all day, but that they had all been really enjoying the event before he had to rush off to take over looking after the sizzling hot pan.

Marks and Spencer at Taste of Grampian 2024

Plus, attendees were able to enjoy an extensive offering from Marks and Spencer, Taste of Grampian 2024â€™s title sponsor.

Their stand included two six-metre inflatable Percy pigs, and market stalls with shortbread, strawberries, salmon, whisky and cheese.

For food fans who missed out, or are keen for a second serving of local produce, the West End Market will take place in Aberdeen on Sunday.

