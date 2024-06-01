Taste of Grampian 2024: Fans turn out in force to celebrate foodie extravaganza

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Taste of Grampian 2024: Fans turn out in force to celebrate foodie extravaganza

Thousands of people attended the north-east's biggest food and drink festival.

By Lauren Taylor
Hairy Biker Si King returns to Taste of Grampian. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Hairy Biker Si King returns to Taste of Grampian. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

North-east food and drink fans were spoilt for choice at this year’s highly-anticipated Taste of Grampian.

Thousands headed to the P&J Live to tuck into some tasty treats from producers across the region and watch celebrity chefs take to the stage.

Hairy Biker Si King, Nadiya Hussain MBE and Marks and Spencerâ€™s and ITVâ€™s Cooking with the Starsâ€™ Poppy Oâ€™Toole captivated audiences with their Q&As and demos throughout the day.

And to top everything off, there were also appearances on the main stage from award-winning north-east chefs.

Local chef Kevin Dalgliesh also took to the stage. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

They included Ross Cochrane, Kevin Dalgleish, Graham Mitchell and Graham Sutherland.

The festival kicked off at 10am and the huge arena was packed with keen foodies from the get-go.

The arena quickly filled up with people eager to browse the food and drink on offer. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Visitors were greeted by a pipe band and a giant kilted Percy Pig before entering the main arena, where 150 stalls were waiting to be explored.

Crowds gather round the main stage

As I walked in, Ross Cochrane from Mara was on the stage in the middle of the hall frying up something tasty and talking the crowds through making some of the small dishes at home.

Crowds were captivated by the cooking demos and Q&As for most of the day. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Despite being the first on the stage, the chef was kept busy with the crowd asking questions about his Thistle Street restaurant.

He was followed up by an emotional Q&A with Si King, who was returning to Taste of Grampian for the first time alone.

Si King talking on stage. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Rachael Cunningham was enjoying the “great atmosphere” at foodie festival with her mum Katriona. The pair were looking forward to the cooking demos from Nadiya and Si, and explained they enjoy watching the two chefs on TV.

And after watching Si’s Q&A Rachael said she just wanted to give him a “wee bosie”.

She added: “I think because of his situation recently, it was nice to support him and give him a bit of love.

“He must be lost without his pal, as I was saying to my mum he’s still got to make a living, he’s still got to do these things.”

Taste of Grampian marks a ‘special’ celebration for one Aberdeen bakery

The Bread Guy was one of my first port of calls, purely because the stall piled high with sourdough bread, rowies, and plenty of sweet treats seemed to constantly be buzzing.

The Bread Guys. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Donna McAllister, who owns the business alongside her husband Gary, was busy restocking the freshly baked goodies.

But, she admitted this Taste of Grampian was a “special one” for the Aberdeenshire bakery.

She said: “We actually started out at Taste of Grampian six years ago today, so it’s actually our sixth birthday!

“It’s been great and we’ve been really really busy. There’s just been a queue constantly and we’re finding we have to keep restocking because we’ve been selling so much.”

There were many different stalls filled with all sorts of baked goods though, with the team at Sourcloud Bakery almost selling out by 2pm.

At the beginning of the day there were rows and rows of perfectly uniform pastries. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Their stall was filled to the brim with their famous croissants, cruffins and pastries, but by the end of the day they were left with just a handful of baked goods.

Did you go to Taste of Grampian? What was your favourite part? Let us know in our comments section below

Street food proves to be a hit with revellers

At lunchtime, huge queues formed outside both the Seafood Bothy and Acropolis Street Food, with one group telling me they’d already been waiting 20 minutes to get their hands on a gyros.

Gyros sold like hotcakes. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

And Sri Lankan Street Food was also proving to be popular, with the team frying up the vibrant food while they chatted to the crowd forming around their aromatic stall.

The vibrant dishes were a hit with festivalgoers. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

One of the team members said it had been busy all day, but that they had all been really enjoying the event before he had to rush off to take over looking after the sizzling hot pan.

Marks and Spencer at Taste of Grampian 2024

Plus, attendees were able to enjoy an extensive offering from Marks and Spencer, Taste of Grampian 2024â€™s title sponsor.

Their stand included two six-metre inflatable Percy pigs, and market stalls with shortbread, strawberries, salmon, whisky and cheese.

For food fans who missed out, or are keen for a second serving of local produce, the West End Market will take place in Aberdeen on Sunday.

And everyone who attended was able to get their hands on a copy of our incredible 64-page P&J Food and Drink Guide (click here for info on how to get your own if you havenâ€™t got one already!)

Take a look through our gallery to see if you can spot yourself at Taste of Grampian

Conversation