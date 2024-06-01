More than 100 of the best pictures from Taste of Grampian 2024

Thousands of foodies descended on the P&J Live this weekend to attend Taste of Grampian 2024.

Scotland’s premier one-day food and drink festival returned with a stellar line-up of exhibitors, attractions, and entertainment.

Celebrity chefs at Taste of Grampian 2024

Highlights this year included appearances from celebrity chefs like Nadiya Hussain MBE, Hairy Biker Si King, and Marks and Spencerâ€™s and ITVâ€™s Cooking with the Starsâ€™ Poppy Oâ€™Toole.

Food and drink fans were able to enjoy all sorts of treats from local producers from all throughout the Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire region.

Exhibitors this year included Acropolis Street Food, Seasonal Flavour, Shortyâ€™s Ice Cream Parlour, Seafood Bothy, and Deeside Soft Fruits.

The street food vendors kept everyone well-fed while food and drink exhibitors made sales and showcased their products to a wider audience.

Marks and Spencer at Taste of Grampian

Plus, attendees were able to enjoy an extensive offering from Marks and Spencer, Taste of Grampian 2024’s title sponsor.

Their stand included two six-metre inflatable Percy pigs, and market stalls with shortbread, strawberries, whisky and cheese.

And everyone who attended was able to get their hands on a copy of our incredible 64-page P&J Food and Drink Guide (click here for info on how to get your own if you haven’t got one already!)

Award-winning chefs at Taste of Grampian

And to top everything off, there were also appearances on the main page from award-winning north-east chefs.

They included Ross Cochrane, Kevin Dalgleish, Graham Mitchell and Graham Sutherland.

From small plates and handcrafted patisserie to dishes shining a lighting on local produce, the chefs pulled out all the stops to satisfy event goers.

Were you there? Scroll through our gallery of photographs below and see if you can spot yourself enjoying all the sights, sounds, and most importantly tastes of this year’s Taste of Grampian.

Photo gallery: The best photos from Taste of Grampian 2024 at the P&J Live on June 1