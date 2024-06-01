More than 100 of the best pictures from Taste of Grampian 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More than 100 of the best pictures from Taste of Grampian 2024

Were you pictured at Taste of Grampian 2024? Check out our gallery of pictures below.

Taste of Grampian 2024: Can You Spot Yourself in Our Gallery? Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Taste of Grampian 2024: Can You Spot Yourself in Our Gallery? Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Kieran Beattie & Katherine Ferries

Thousands of foodies descended on the P&J Live this weekend to attend Taste of Grampian 2024.

Scotland’s premier one-day food and drink festival returned with a stellar line-up of exhibitors, attractions, and entertainment.

Celebrity chefs at Taste of Grampian 2024

Highlights this year included appearances from celebrity chefs like Nadiya Hussain MBE, Hairy Biker Si King, and Marks and Spencerâ€™s and ITVâ€™s Cooking with the Starsâ€™ Poppy Oâ€™Toole.

Food and drink fans were able to enjoy all sorts of treats from local producers from all throughout the Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire region.

Exhibitors this year included Acropolis Street Food, Seasonal Flavour, Shortyâ€™s Ice Cream Parlour, Seafood Bothy, and Deeside Soft Fruits.

The street food vendors kept everyone well-fed while food and drink exhibitors made sales and showcased their products to a wider audience.

Marks and Spencer at Taste of Grampian

Plus, attendees were able to enjoy an extensive offering from Marks and Spencer, Taste of Grampian 2024’s title sponsor.

Their stand included two six-metre inflatable Percy pigs, and market stalls with shortbread, strawberries, whisky and cheese.

And everyone who attended was able to get their hands on a copy of our incredible 64-page P&J Food and Drink Guide (click here for info on how to get your own if you haven’t got one already!)

Award-winning chefs at Taste of Grampian

And to top everything off, there were also appearances on the main page from award-winning north-east chefs.

They included Ross Cochrane, Kevin Dalgleish, Graham Mitchell and Graham Sutherland.

From small plates and handcrafted patisserie to dishes shining a lighting on local produce, the chefs pulled out all the stops to satisfy event goers.

Were you there? Scroll through our gallery of photographs below and see if you can spot yourself enjoying all the sights, sounds, and most importantly tastes of this year’s Taste of Grampian.

Photo gallery: The best photos from Taste of Grampian 2024 at the P&J Live on June 1

Kicking off Taste of Grampian 2024 in style with the stirring tunes of Granite City Pipes and Drums! Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Amidst the majestic sounds of Granite City Pipes and Drums, Taste of Grampian 2024 springs to life! Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Surprise guest alert! Peppa Pig adds a sprinkle of magic and joy to the festivities at Taste of Grampian! Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Si King, The Hairy Biker, brings his charm and culinary expertise to Taste of Grampian, delighting audiences with his infectious energy and love for good food. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Foodies, rejoice! The stalls at Taste of Grampian are serving up something for everyone! Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Indulge in mouthwatering treats from the diverse food stalls at Taste of Grampian! Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Nahvia Easterlow, 8, beams with delight with their ice cream treat at Taste of Grampian! Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Young kids delight in their sweet treats, adding a sprinkle of joy to their Taste of Grampian experience! Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Stall vendors strike a pose, showcasing their passion and dedication at Taste of Grampian! Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The fun-filled Kid Zone at Taste of Grampian, where young adventurers embark on exciting culinary journeys and unforgettable experiences! Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Indulging in a sweet treat, this family savors every moment of their Taste of Grampian adventure! Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Capturing smiles and memories at Taste of Grampian! Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Poppy O’Toole takes in the panoramic view of Taste of Grampian from above, capturing every vibrant moment of this culinary extravaganza. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
M&S Demo with Poppy O’Toole. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The Simpson family captured in a delightful moment, cherishing the flavours and festivities at Taste of Grampian. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Taste of Grampian. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
From novices to gourmets, all eyes are on the chefs as they whip up tantalizing creations at Taste of Grampian! Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Local chef Kevin Dalgleish with Phobie Lawson. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The crowd is buzzing with anticipation as they watch skilled chefs transform ingredients into culinary delights at Taste of Grampian! Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Local talent meets culinary excellence as Chef Kevin Dalgleish with Phobie Lawson joins forces with Chef Phobie Lawson at Taste of Grampian! Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Where you at Taste of Grampian 2024? Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Taste of Grampian 2024, at P&J Live. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
At Taste of Grampian, local chef Graham Mitchell showcases his culinary prowess, infusing dishes with passion and flavour that celebrate the region’s finest ingredients! Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Local culinary maestro Graham Mitchell brings his passion for flavours and creativity to the forefront at Taste of Grampian! Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Freshly baked and irresistibly delicious, bread takes centre stage at Taste of Grampian, satisfying cravings and tantalizing taste buds! Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The food stalls at Taste of Grampian are a feast for the senses! Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Stall holders hustling and bustling their amazing products to willing customers. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Happy customers at Taste of Grampian 2024, at P&J Live. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Having an absolute blast at Taste of Grampian! Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
At Taste of Grampian, Chef Ross Cochrane showcases his culinary prowess, sharing his passion for food and inspiring audiences with his dynamic cooking demo. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The audience watches on in awe as Chef Ross Cochrane works his culinary magic, infusing each dish with creativity and flavor at Taste of Grampian. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Si King warmly welcomes visitors to Taste of Grampian with open arms and a big smile! Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Joining the festivities with genuine enthusiasm, Si King greets visitors at Taste of Grampian, spreading joy and culinary inspiration! Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Taste of Grampian 2024, at P&J Live.Â Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Music Act Ellen Bain.Â Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Taste of Grampian 2024: Where every bite tells a story and every sip sparks joy! Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Elegance meets craftsmanship at the jewellery stand! Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Finlay Prior, 5 enjoying the kid’s zone. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Watch out, world! Dexter Pratt, 9, is taking over the Kid Zone at Taste of Grampian! Let the adventures begin! Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Exia Downie, 9, and Willow Rosie, 1.Â Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Taste of Grampian 2024, at P&J Live. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Mackie’s stall. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Caught a moment of joy at Taste of Grampian! Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
M&S Spin the wheel. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Fresh Strawberries at Taste of Grampian 2024, at P&J Live.Â Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Taste of Grampian 2024, at P&J Live. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Taste of Grampian. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Embark on a culinary journey with the delectable array of tasty food offerings awaiting you at Taste of Grampian!<br />Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
A feast for the senses with the mouthwatering array of tasty food offerings at Taste of Grampian! Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Little foodies embark on delicious adventures, trying new flavours and discovering tasty delights at Taste of Grampian! Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Sisters Sophie, 9, Charlotte Duncan, 7. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Sri Lankan Street food at Taste of Grampian 2024. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Enlightening Q&A session with the charismatic Si King, where he shares insights, stories, and his passion for food at Taste of Grampian! Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Si King cooking demo. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Did we spot you at Taste of Grampian? Dive into our gallery and relive the flavours, fun, and fantastic moments from this year’s event! Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The attentive crowds listen intently, captivated by the stories, music, and culinary wisdom shared at Taste of Grampian. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The hushed anticipation fills the air as the crowds lean in, eager to soak up every word, melody, and flavour at Taste of Grampian. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Music Act Peter Emery. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
A quick selfie. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Exploring the flavours of Grampian with the ones who matter most at P&J Live! Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
From savoury to sweet, the food stalls at Taste of Grampian 2024 have something for every craving! Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Exploring the culinary wonders of Grampian at the vibrant food stalls of P&J Live! Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
From creamy bries to sharp cheddars, discovering the finest cheeses Grampian has to offer at Taste of Grampian 2024, at P&J Live. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Hairy Biker Simon King being shown around stallholders – Resident X. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Hairy Biker Simon King meeting P&J Editor Craig Walker, Lord Provost David Cameron and Co-Council Leader Christian Allard. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
M&S stand. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Taste the difference with M&S’s premium offerings at Taste of Grampian! Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Mixing and mingling with guests, Hairy Biker Simon King adds a dash of excitement to Taste of Grampian! Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Making memories and munching on delicious treats with the fam at P&J Live! Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
From generation to generation, Taste of Grampian brings families closer together! Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Taste of Grampian at P&J Live, TECA, Bucksburn, Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Noah and Benjamin sure know how to sprinkle a little happiness into our day! Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Taste of Grampian 2024. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Logan, 11, and Allana, 9 Urquhart. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Kids Zone at Taste of Grampian = endless giggles and big smiles! Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Mike and Zoe, 18 months, Yovchev enjoying the kids zone. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Leah, Charlie, 3 and Ben Hodder. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Aiden Park conquering the inflatable slide at Taste of Grampian’s Kids Zone! Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Families making memories at Taste of Grampian! Faces painted, balloons in hand â€“ it’s a picture-perfect day of fun! Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Oink-tastic fun at Taste of Grampian with the oversized friend Percy the Pig! Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Amelia and William Stephen are all smiles as they savour some delicious desserts at Taste of Grampian! Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Roll out the red carpet for Colin the Caterpillar! Taste of Grampian just got a whole lot sweeter! Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
A feast for the senses, a spectacle to behold! Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
From foodies to families, everyone’s having a blast at Taste of Grampian! Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Excitement fills the air as fans gather for a meet and greet with the culinary icon, Nadiya Hussain, at Taste of Grampian! Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Nadiya Hussain leaves a memorable mark at Taste of Grampian, signing an apron for Aania Abbas, a cherished moment capturing the essence of culinary inspiration and connection! Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Aania Abbas with her signed apron by Nadiya Hussain. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The excitement in the air at Nadia Hussain’s book signing at Taste of Grampian! Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Books, autographs, and smiles! Fans are thrilled to meet Nadia Hussain at Taste of Grampian! Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Shirley McGowan and Mark Heddle beam with delight, clutching a signed book by the culinary luminary herself, Nadiya Hussain, a cherished memento from Taste of Grampian! Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Si King delights fans with a book signing session, spreading smiles and culinary inspiration at Taste of Grampian!<br />Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Si King’s engaging Q&A session during Taste of Grampian! Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Taste of Grampian. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Lewis Mitchell, 6, spinning the wheel. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Taste of Grampian 2024, at P&J Live. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Hairy Biker Simon King stopped for a photo whilst visiting Mackie’s Ice Cream stall. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
From gourmet bites to street food delights, the food stalls have it all! Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
From savoury to sweet, explore the delicious offerings at our food stalls! Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
From traditional favourites to innovative creations, the cake selection at Taste of Grampian has us spoilt for choice! Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
VIP tour! Hairy Biker Simon King explores the delicious offerings at M&S. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
From foodies to families, Taste of Grampian draws visitors of all ages, eager to explore, taste, and savor the best of Grampian’s culinary scene. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Hairy Biker Simon King meeting young guests. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Walker’s stall. mage: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Little Birdie Coffee stand. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The Moray Honey Company.Â Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The Bread Guy stand.Â Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Carol’s Been Cooking stand.Â Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Nadiya Hussain dazzles audiences with her culinary magic, demonstrating mouthwatering recipes and sharing her passion for cooking at Taste of Grampian! Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
At Taste of Grampian, Nadiya Hussain wows the crowd with her cooking prowess, sharing insider tips and culinary delights in an unforgettable cooking demo! Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Savour the flavours of Nadiya Hussain’s culinary expertise with a delicious pie created during her captivating cooking demo at Taste of Grampian! Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Nadiya Hussain Q&A with P&J reporters Andy Morton and Karla Sinclair. Â Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
A fantastic day enjoyed by crowds and vendors. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Hundreds of people went to the Taste Of Grampian event. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
ChefÂ Kevin Dalgleish with Phobie Lawson as he dazzles taste buds and showcases culinary mastery at Taste of Grampian! Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Local culinary hero Kevin Dalgleish wows the crowd with his culinary expertise at Taste of Grampian! Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Perfect spot to relax and rejuvenate amidst the festivities. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Taste of Grampian 2024, at P&J Live. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Beat the heat with our delectable ice cream treats at Taste of Grampian! Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The beats of Luke Gunn at Taste of Grampian! Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Eager eyes and hungry hearts as the crowds gather to watch the culinary magic unfold at Taste of Grampian! Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Nadiya Hussain Q&A. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Captivated by the sizzle and stir of talented chefs at Taste of Grampian! Don’t miss a moment of the culinary action! Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Nadiya Hussain Q&A with Andy Morton and Karla Sinclair. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Q&A session with the one and only Nadiya Hussain, alongside hosts Andy Morton and Karla Sinclair at Taste of Grampian! Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Delectable delights at Taste of Grampian! Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Si King shares a moment with vendors, chatting about flavours, inspiration, and all things food at Taste of Grampian! Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Savouring every delicious bite, Si King indulges in the culinary delights of Taste of Grampian! Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Even culinary wizards like local chef Graham Mitchell need a moment to recharge and savour the flavours of Taste of Grampian! Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Si King with stallholders. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Did you pick up our free P&J Food & Drink <a href="https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/lifestyle/food-and-drink/6484071/pj-food-and-drink-guide/">Guide</a>? Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Taste of Grampian is a place where laughter and delicious flavours create unforgettable moments! Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
From gourmet treats to refreshing drinks, explore a world of flavours at the food and drink stalls of Taste of Grampian! Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Treat yourself to a gastronomic adventure at Taste of Grampian, where food and drink stalls promise a world of delicious discoveries! Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Quench your thirst and satisfy your hunger at Taste of Grampian’s food and drink stalls, where every bite and sip is a delight! Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
From classic favourites to innovative creations, the food and drink stalls at Taste of Grampian are a paradise for food lovers! Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Sample the best of Grampian’s culinary scene at Taste of Grampian’s food and drink stalls, where local flavours shine! Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The bustling energy and vibrant colours of Taste of Grampian from above! Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

